2025 Brier Live: Scores, standing, where to watch curling

The 2025 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s premier men’s national curling championship, is set to take the ice at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, from February 28 to March 9. The tournament promises thrilling matchups, intense competition, and unforgettable moments as the best teams in the country battle for the coveted Brier Tankard.
Where to Watch the 2025 Brier
Catch all the action live on TSN, Canada’s official curling broadcaster. Fans can also stream the games online via TSN.ca or the TSN app. For international viewers, select games will be available on Curling World OTT Anywhere
Opening Night Highlights
The 2025 Brier kicks off with a bang as Manitoba’s Team Matt Dunstone, the top-ranked team in Canada, faces off against Alberta’s Team Kevin Koe in the Draw 1 feature match. Dunstone’s squad, bolstered by the addition of power sweeper EJ Harnden, is looking to make a strong start in what many are calling the “Pool of Death.”
Other key matchups in the opening draw include:
- Canada (Brad Gushue) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Ty Dilello)
- Manitoba (Reid Carruthers) vs. British Columbia (Cameron de Jong)
- Northern Ontario (John Epping) vs. New Brunswick (James Grattan)
Standings
Pool A
|Team (Skip)
|Wins
|Losses
|Alberta (Kevin Koe)
|0
|0
|British Columbia (Cameron de Jong)
|0
|0
|Canada (Brad Gushue)
|0
|0
|Manitoba (Reid Carruthers)
|0
|0
|Manitoba (Matt Dunstone)
|0
|0
|New Brunswick (James Grattan)
|0
|0
|Newfoundland and Labrador (Ty Dilello)
|0
|0
|Northern Ontario (John Epping)
|0
|0
|Nunavut (Shane Latimer)
|0
|0
Pool B
|Team (Skip)
|Wins
|Losses
|Alberta (Brad Jacobs)
|0
|0
|Northwest Territories (Aaron Bartling)
|0
|0
|Nova Scotia (Owen Purcell)
|0
|0
|Ontario (Sam Mooibroek)
|0
|0
|Prince Edward Island (Tyler Smith)
|0
|0
|Quebec (Felix Asselin)
|0
|0
|Saskatchewan (Rylan Kleiter)
|0
|0
|Saskatchewan (Mike McEwen)
|0
|0
|Yukon (Thomas Scoffin)
|0
|0
Full Schedule and Results
Draw 1: Friday, Feb. 28, 9:30 PM ET
- Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. British Columbia
- Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Northern Ontario vs. New Brunswick
- Alberta (Koe) vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)
Draw 2: Saturday, March 1, 4:30 PM ET
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Prince Edward Island
- Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Nova Scotia
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Yukon
- Quebec vs. Ontario
Draw 3: Saturday, March 1, 9:30 PM ET
- Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Nunavut
- Northern Ontario vs. Alberta (Koe)
- Canada vs. British Columbia
- Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
Draw 4: Sunday, March 2, 11:30 AM ET
- Ontario vs. Northwest Territories
- Quebec vs. Yukon
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Nova Scotia
- Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Prince Edward Island
Draw 5: Sunday, March 2, 4:30 PM ET
- Canada vs. Northern Ontario
- Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. British Columbia
- Alberta (Koe) vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)
- New Brunswick vs. Nunavut
Draw 6: Sunday, March 2, 9:30 PM ET
- Nova Scotia vs. Yukon
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Ontario
- Quebec vs. Prince Edward Island
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Northwest Territories
Key Storylines to Watch
- Brad Gushue’s Quest for History: Team Canada’s skip is aiming for a record-breaking seventh Brier title, surpassing Randy Ferbey’s six.
- Dunstone’s Dominance: Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone, with his revamped lineup, is a favorite to win it all.
- Pool of Death: Pool A features heavyweights like Gushue, Dunstone, and Koe, making every game a must-watch.
How to Stay Updated
Follow live scores, standings, and updates on Curling Canada’s official website and social media channels. Don’t miss a single stone as the 2025 Brier unfolds in Kelowna!
The 2025 Montana’s Brier is shaping up to be one of the most exciting tournaments in recent memory. Whether you’re watching from the stands at Prospera Place or streaming from home, get ready for 10 days of world-class curling action!