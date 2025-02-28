2025 Brier Live: Scores, standing, where to watch curling

The 2025 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s premier men’s national curling championship, is set to take the ice at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, from February 28 to March 9. The tournament promises thrilling matchups, intense competition, and unforgettable moments as the best teams in the country battle for the coveted Brier Tankard.

Where to Watch the 2025 Brier

Catch all the action live on TSN, Canada’s official curling broadcaster. Fans can also stream the games online via TSN.ca or the TSN app. For international viewers, select games will be available on Curling World OTT Anywhere

Opening Night Highlights

The 2025 Brier kicks off with a bang as Manitoba’s Team Matt Dunstone, the top-ranked team in Canada, faces off against Alberta’s Team Kevin Koe in the Draw 1 feature match. Dunstone’s squad, bolstered by the addition of power sweeper EJ Harnden, is looking to make a strong start in what many are calling the “Pool of Death.”

Other key matchups in the opening draw include:

Canada (Brad Gushue) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Ty Dilello)

vs. Manitoba (Reid Carruthers) vs. British Columbia (Cameron de Jong)

vs. Northern Ontario (John Epping) vs. New Brunswick (James Grattan)

Standings

Pool A

Team (Skip) Wins Losses Alberta (Kevin Koe) 0 0 British Columbia (Cameron de Jong) 0 0 Canada (Brad Gushue) 0 0 Manitoba (Reid Carruthers) 0 0 Manitoba (Matt Dunstone) 0 0 New Brunswick (James Grattan) 0 0 Newfoundland and Labrador (Ty Dilello) 0 0 Northern Ontario (John Epping) 0 0 Nunavut (Shane Latimer) 0 0

Pool B

Team (Skip) Wins Losses Alberta (Brad Jacobs) 0 0 Northwest Territories (Aaron Bartling) 0 0 Nova Scotia (Owen Purcell) 0 0 Ontario (Sam Mooibroek) 0 0 Prince Edward Island (Tyler Smith) 0 0 Quebec (Felix Asselin) 0 0 Saskatchewan (Rylan Kleiter) 0 0 Saskatchewan (Mike McEwen) 0 0 Yukon (Thomas Scoffin) 0 0

Full Schedule and Results

Draw 1: Friday, Feb. 28, 9:30 PM ET

Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. British Columbia

Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Northern Ontario vs. New Brunswick

Alberta (Koe) vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)

Draw 2: Saturday, March 1, 4:30 PM ET

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Prince Edward Island

Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Nova Scotia

Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Yukon

Quebec vs. Ontario

Draw 3: Saturday, March 1, 9:30 PM ET

Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Nunavut

Northern Ontario vs. Alberta (Koe)

Canada vs. British Columbia

Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Draw 4: Sunday, March 2, 11:30 AM ET

Ontario vs. Northwest Territories

Quebec vs. Yukon

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Nova Scotia

Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Prince Edward Island

Draw 5: Sunday, March 2, 4:30 PM ET

Canada vs. Northern Ontario

Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. British Columbia

Alberta (Koe) vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)

New Brunswick vs. Nunavut

Draw 6: Sunday, March 2, 9:30 PM ET

Nova Scotia vs. Yukon

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Ontario

Quebec vs. Prince Edward Island

Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Northwest Territories

Key Storylines to Watch

Brad Gushue’s Quest for History : Team Canada’s skip is aiming for a record-breaking seventh Brier title, surpassing Randy Ferbey’s six.

: Team Canada’s skip is aiming for a record-breaking seventh Brier title, surpassing Randy Ferbey’s six. Dunstone’s Dominance : Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone, with his revamped lineup, is a favorite to win it all.

: Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone, with his revamped lineup, is a favorite to win it all. Pool of Death: Pool A features heavyweights like Gushue, Dunstone, and Koe, making every game a must-watch.

How to Stay Updated

Follow live scores, standings, and updates on Curling Canada’s official website and social media channels. Don’t miss a single stone as the 2025 Brier unfolds in Kelowna!

The 2025 Montana’s Brier is shaping up to be one of the most exciting tournaments in recent memory. Whether you’re watching from the stands at Prospera Place or streaming from home, get ready for 10 days of world-class curling action!