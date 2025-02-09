SUBSCRIBE
UFC 312 reddit streams: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 | Tv Channel, Date, UK start time, fight card

Here way to watch UFC 312, Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Fight , TV Channel, time, live stream and preview

The UFC returns to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for UFC 312, featuring a blockbuster middleweight title rematch between champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) and former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) 28. The event also includes a pivotal strawweight title clash between Zhang Weili (25-3) and undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0), alongside a card packed with Australian talent like Justin Tafa, Jimmy Crute, and Jake Matthews 24.

How to Watch: Channel, Time & Live Stream

  • Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025 (Saturday, February 8 in the U.S.)
  • Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.
  • Start Times:
    • Early Prelims: 10:00 PM GMT (Saturday) / 5:00 PM ET.
    • Prelims: 1:00 AM GMT / 8:00 PM ET.
    • Main Card: 3:00 AM GMT / 10:00 PM ET.
    • Main Event Walkouts (approx.): 5:30 AM GMT / 12:30 AM ET.
  • Broadcast Details:
    • U.S.: ESPN+ PPV ($11.99/month subscription required).
    • UK/Europe: TNT Sports Box Office or Discovery+ app.
    • Australia: Main Event via Kayo Sports or Foxtel (exclusive PPV).

PPV Pricing

  • U.S.: Included with ESPN+ subscription (11.99/monthor119.99/year).
  • Australia: $59.95 AUD via Kayo Sports or Foxtel.
  • UK: £19.95 via TNT Sports Box Office.

Watch UFC 312 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 312 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 312 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

Fight Card Highlights

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV / Kayo Sports)

  1. Middleweight Title Bout: Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Sean Strickland 2 – A rematch of their 2024 split-decision thriller, with Du Plessis defending his belt and 10-fight win streak 812.
  2. Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s first fight since April 2024; Suarez aims to dethrone the champ with her elite wrestling 912.
  3. Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira – Tafa seeks redemption against the undefeated Brazilian prospect 28.
  4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato – Crute fights to revive his career; Bellato rides a four-fight win streak 2.
  5. Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado – Both fighters look to break a .500 run in recent bouts 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+)

  • Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
  • Flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil 12.

Early Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

  • Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli – Jubli, India’s rising star, faces local favorite Salkilld 410.

Pre-Fight Drama

  • Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2: The rivalry intensified this week when Strickland accused Du Plessis of fabricating a staph infection. Du Plessis fired back: “There are no pacts between lions and men” 89.
  • Zhang vs. Suarez: Suarez, an eight-time wrestling medalist, has not fought since 2023 due to injury but remains a betting underdog against Zhang’s striking prowess 89.

Betting Odds & Predictions

  • Du Plessis (-218) vs. Strickland (+180): Odds favor the champion’s grappling and endurance 39.
  • Zhang (-375) vs. Suarez (+295): Zhang’s experience gives her the edge, but Suarez’s ground game could surprise 39.
  • Tafa (+140) vs. Teixeira (-166): Teixeira’s Contender Series hype makes him the

