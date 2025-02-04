NHL 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs Finland Hockey Live in Canada or Anywhere

As Canada and Finland prepare to face off in a high-stakes game at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, the goaltending matchup will be a key factor in determining the outcome. Here’s a closer look at the netminders and what’s at stake for both teams:
WATCH: 4 Nations Face-off Live From Anywhere
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch, team rosters, and the full schedule.
Tournament Format
- Round-Robin Phase: Each team will play every other team once.
- Championship Game: The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game on Thursday, February 20, in Boston.
What Channel is 4 Nations Face-off On?
United States
- Team USA Games: ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC
- Other Games: TNT, NHL Network
Canada
- All Games: SteadyFlix
Finland
- All Games: Nelonen/Ruutu
Sweden
- All Games: Viaplay
How can I watch NHL 4 Nations face-off in Canada, UK, Finland
4 Nations Face-Off Teams Rosters & Preview
No matter how you slice it, Thursday’s final at Boston’s TD Garden promises to be must-watch hockey. While most North American fans are undoubtedly rooting for a showdown between the United States and Canada—a rematch of what’s expected to be a fiercely contested game on Saturday, where the U.S. team could secure their spot in the coveted Thursday night final—there are other intriguing possibilities. Let’s break down the three most compelling potential finals matchups.
Team Canada Rosters
- Head Coach: Jon Cooper
- Assistant Coaches: Peter DeBoer, Rick Tocchet, Misha Donskov
Forwards:
Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone
Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny
Defensemen:
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko
Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty
Extras: Sam Bennett, Travis Sanheim
Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Sam Montembeault
Team USA Rosters:
- Head Coach: Mike Sullivan
- Assistant Coaches: John Hynes, John Tortorella, David Quinn
Forwards:
Kyle Connor – Jack Eichel – Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes
Brady Tkachuk – J.T. Miller – Matthew Boldy
Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Dylan Larkin
Defensemen:
Jaccob Slavin – Adam Fox
Zach Werenski – Charlie McAvoy
Noah Hanifin – Brock Faber
Extras: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson
Goaltenders:
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman
Team Sweden Rosters:
- Head Coach: Sam Hallam
- Assistant Coaches: Stefan Klockare, Nicklas Rahm, Daniel Alfredsson
Forwards:
Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – Adrian Kempe
Rickard Rakell – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander
Jesper Bratt – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond
Viktor Arvidsson – Elias Lindholm – Gustav Nyquist
Defensemen:
Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling – Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Ekholm – Erik Karlsson
Extras: Rasmus Andersson, Leo Carlsson
Goaltenders:
Filip Gustavsson
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Team Finland Rosters:
- Head Coach: Antti Pennanen
- Assistant Coaches: Tuomo Ruutu, Mikko Manner
Forwards:
Artturi Lehkonen – Aleksander Barkov – Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz – Sebastian Aho – Patrik Laine
Teuvo Teravainen – Erik Haula – Joel Armia
Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mikael Granlund
Defensemen:
Niko Mikkola – Esa Lindell
Juuso Valimaki – Olli Maatta
Urho Vaakanainen – Nikolas Matinpalo
Extras: Kaapo Kakko, Henri Jokiharju
Goaltenders:
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Nations Face-Off TV Schedule
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|TV Channel
|Canada vs. Sweden
|Wednesday, Feb 12
|8/7c
|Montreal
|TNT & truTV
|United States vs. Finland
|Thursday, Feb 13
|8/7c
|Montreal
|ESPN
|Finland vs. Sweden
|Saturday, Feb 15
|1/noon c
|Montreal
|ABC
|United States vs. Canada
|Saturday, Feb 15
|8/7c
|Montreal
|ABC
|Canada vs. Finland
|Monday, Feb 17
|1/noon c
|Boston
|TNT & truTV
|Sweden vs. United States
|Monday, Feb 17
|8/7c
|Boston
|TNT & truTV
|Championship Game
|Thursday, Feb 20
|8/7c
|Boston
|ESPN
4 Nations Face-Off Standings
Here’s a look at the current standings heading into Monday’s games:
- USA: 6 points (2-0-0-0) – Clinched championship game spot
- Canada: 2 points (0-1-0-1)
- Finland: 2 points (0-1-0-1)
- Sweden: 2 points (0-0-2-0)