SUBSCRIBE
NewsSports
Sam Allcock

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs Finland Hockey Live in Canada or Anywhere

Canada vs Finland hockey
Watch Canada vs Finland

As Canada and Finland prepare to face off in a high-stakes game at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, the goaltending matchup will be a key factor in determining the outcome. Here’s a closer look at the netminders and what’s at stake for both teams:

WATCH: 4 Nations Face-off Live From Anywhere

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch, team rosters, and the full schedule.

Tournament Format

  • Round-Robin Phase: Each team will play every other team once.
  • Championship Game: The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game on Thursday, February 20, in Boston.

What Channel is 4 Nations Face-off On?

United States

  • Team USA Games: ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC
  • Other Games: TNT, NHL Network

Canada

Finland

  • All Games: Nelonen/Ruutu

Sweden

  • All Games: Viaplay

How can I watch NHL 4 Nations face-off in Canada, UK, Finland

If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to watch the tournament, SteadyFlix is a great option. With a one-time fee, you can stream all 4 Nations Face-Off games without needing multiple subscriptions or a VPN. This is a cost-effective solution for fans who want to enjoy the tournament without the complexity of cable or regional restrictions. Viewer’s can watch 2025 4 Nations Face-off live in Canada, United Kingdom, USA, Finland, Sweden or anywhere around the world where internet is available.

4 Nations Face-Off Teams Rosters & Preview

No matter how you slice it, Thursday’s final at Boston’s TD Garden promises to be must-watch hockey. While most North American fans are undoubtedly rooting for a showdown between the United States and Canada—a rematch of what’s expected to be a fiercely contested game on Saturday, where the U.S. team could secure their spot in the coveted Thursday night final—there are other intriguing possibilities. Let’s break down the three most compelling potential finals matchups.

Team Canada Rosters

  • Head Coach: Jon Cooper
  • Assistant Coaches: Peter DeBoer, Rick Tocchet, Misha Donskov

Forwards:
Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone
Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny

Defensemen:
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko
Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty

Extras: Sam Bennett, Travis Sanheim

Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Sam Montembeault

Team USA Rosters:

  • Head Coach: Mike Sullivan
  • Assistant Coaches: John Hynes, John Tortorella, David Quinn

Forwards:
Kyle Connor – Jack Eichel – Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes
Brady Tkachuk – J.T. Miller – Matthew Boldy
Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Dylan Larkin

Defensemen:
Jaccob Slavin – Adam Fox
Zach Werenski – Charlie McAvoy
Noah Hanifin – Brock Faber

Extras: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson

Goaltenders:
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman

Team Sweden Rosters:

  • Head Coach: Sam Hallam
  • Assistant Coaches: Stefan Klockare, Nicklas Rahm, Daniel Alfredsson

Forwards:
Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – Adrian Kempe
Rickard Rakell – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander
Jesper Bratt – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond
Viktor Arvidsson – Elias Lindholm – Gustav Nyquist

Defensemen:
Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling – Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Ekholm – Erik Karlsson

Extras: Rasmus Andersson, Leo Carlsson

Goaltenders:
Filip Gustavsson
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson

Team Finland Rosters:

  • Head Coach: Antti Pennanen
  • Assistant Coaches: Tuomo Ruutu, Mikko Manner

Forwards:
Artturi Lehkonen – Aleksander Barkov – Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz – Sebastian Aho – Patrik Laine
Teuvo Teravainen – Erik Haula – Joel Armia
Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mikael Granlund

Defensemen:
Niko Mikkola – Esa Lindell
Juuso Valimaki – Olli Maatta
Urho Vaakanainen – Nikolas Matinpalo

Extras: Kaapo Kakko, Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders:
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

4 Nations Face-Off TV Schedule

Game Date Time Venue TV Channel
Canada vs. Sweden Wednesday, Feb 12 8/7c Montreal TNT & truTV
United States vs. Finland Thursday, Feb 13 8/7c Montreal ESPN
Finland vs. Sweden Saturday, Feb 15 1/noon c Montreal ABC
United States vs. Canada Saturday, Feb 15 8/7c Montreal ABC
Canada vs. Finland Monday, Feb 17 1/noon c Boston TNT & truTV
Sweden vs. United States Monday, Feb 17 8/7c Boston TNT & truTV
Championship Game Thursday, Feb 20 8/7c Boston ESPN

 

4 Nations Face-Off Standings

Here’s a look at the current standings heading into Monday’s games:

  • USA: 6 points (2-0-0-0) – Clinched championship game spot
  • Canada: 2 points (0-1-0-1)
  • Finland: 2 points (0-1-0-1)
  • Sweden: 2 points (0-0-2-0)
Previous article
What Channel is Canada vs Finland Today? Live Streams for 4 Nations Face-Off Monday’s Game

ABC Money 2025 - 1st Edition

ABC Money Magazine

Leading news network for crypto, finance and business.

More from ABC

Contact

Contact: advertise@abcmoney.co.uk © ABC Money Team @ 2006

  • bitcoinBitcoin (BTC) $ 95,419.00 1.71%
  • ethereumEthereum (ETH) $ 2,730.21 1.25%
  • xrpXRP (XRP) $ 2.62 3.93%
  • tetherTether (USDT) $ 0.999998 0.01%
  • bnbBNB (BNB) $ 668.73 1%
  • solanaSolana (SOL) $ 178.50 6.3%
  • usd-coinUSDC (USDC) $ 0.999991 0.01%
  • cardanoCardano (ADA) $ 0.796859 3.11%
  • staked-etherLido Staked Ether (STETH) $ 2,728.74 1.26%
  • tronTRON (TRX) $ 0.241675 0.47%
  • avalanche-2Avalanche (AVAX) $ 24.83 1.16%
  • the-open-networkToncoin (TON) $ 3.77 0.46%