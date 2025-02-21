Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Preview: Date, Undercard, Fight Time, Live Stream & TV Channel

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh is set to host a highly anticipated boxing rematch on Saturday, February 22, as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol face off to unify all four light heavyweight titles. Beyond the boxing spectacle, this event highlights Saudi Arabia’s strategic investment in the global sports industry, aligning with its Vision 2030 objectives.

Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2: The Road to Undisputed Supremacy

The rematch between Beterbiev and Bivol is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the same venue that hosted their initial bout. All four major light heavyweight belts (IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO) are at stake, setting the stage for a historic unification.

In their first encounter, Beterbiev secured a majority decision victory in a closely contested match. The judges’ scores were 116–112, 115–113, and 114–114, sparking debates among fans and analysts. This win made Beterbiev the first undisputed light heavyweight champion since Roy Jones Jr. in 2002. The upcoming rematch offers Bivol a chance to reclaim his titles and settle the score.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 22

Saturday, February 22 Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Broadcast Times: PPV broadcasts begin at 7 PM GMT, 2 PM ET, and 10 PM Arabia Standard Time. Main event ring walks are expected around 11 PM GMT, 6 PM ET, and 2 AM Arabia Standard Time on Sunday.



The Kingdom Arena, inaugurated in 2023, has rapidly become a premier venue for major sporting events. It has hosted significant boxing matches, including the first Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight and heavyweight clashes like Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. The arena also serves as a regular venue for Saudi Pro League football matches, accommodating up to 30,000 spectators in its football configuration.

How to Watch

In the UK, fans can watch Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 through DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office, or TNT Sports Box Office, with DAZN pricing the event at £19.99. Live streaming is available via the DAZN app, discovery+, or the Sky Sports Box Office app. In the United States, the fight is accessible on DAZN PPV for $25.99.

Undercard Highlights

The February 22 event in Riyadh boasts a stacked undercard featuring several high-profile bouts:

Middleweight (WBC title): Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Lightweight (WBC title): Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley Heavyweight: Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker

Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker Super Welterweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov Heavyweight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel Light Heavyweight: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

Notably, Martin Bakole stepped in as a late replacement to face Joseph Parker after Daniel Dubois withdrew due to illness. Additionally, Josh Padley replaced Floyd Schofield in the lightweight title bout against Shakur Stevenson. These changes have not diminished the event’s appeal, as it remains one of the most impressive boxing cards in recent memory.

Fighter Profiles

Artur Beterbiev Age: 39 Height: 6’0″ (182 cm) Reach: 72.8″ (185 cm) Record: 21–0, with an impressive 95% knockout rate

Dmitry Bivol Age: 33 Height: 6’0″ (183 cm) Reach: 72″ (183 cm) Record: 23–1, with 50% of his wins by knockout



Saudi Arabia’s Investment in Sports

This event underscores Saudi Arabia’s strategic efforts to position itself as a global hub for major sporting events, aligning with the Vision 2030 initiative aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing international prestige. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been instrumental in this endeavor, investing heavily in various sports sectors. Notably, PIF recently acquired a minority stake in the sports streaming service DAZN, further expanding its influence in sports broadcasting.

Hosting high-profile events like Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 not only boosts local tourism and economy but also showcases Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a central figure in the global sports arena.

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth coverage of this landmark event and its broader economic implications.