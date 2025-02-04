Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern Streaming on Feb. 3

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team solidified their status as the top team in the nation with a commanding 4-0 shutout victory over UMass Lowell last week. The win, led by an outstanding performance from forward Ryan Leonard, showcased the Eagles’ depth and skill as they maintained their No. 1 ranking in the latest USCHO poll.

Date : Monday, February 3, 2025

: Monday, February 3, 2025 Time : 8:00 PM ET

: 8:00 PM ET Location : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : NESN (local broadcast)

Ryan Leonard Shines with Second Hat Trick of the Season

Ryan Leonard was the star of the game, netting three goals to secure his second hat trick of the season. Leonard’s offensive prowess has been a key factor in Boston College’s success this year, and his performance against UMass Lowell further cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in college hockey. The Eagles’ defense also delivered a stellar performance, holding UMass Lowell scoreless and demonstrating why they are one of the most formidable teams in the nation.

Boston College Retains No. 1 Ranking

With the victory, Boston College remained atop the USCHO rankings, earning 48 first-place votes and 998 points. The Eagles have been a consistent force this season, and their latest win only reinforced their position as the team to beat.

The rest of the top five in the USCHO rankings remained unchanged:

Boston College (48 first-place votes, 998 points) Michigan State (2 first-place votes, 933 points) Minnesota (896 points) Western Michigan (849 points) Maine (793 points)

Hockey East Well-Represented in Rankings

Hockey East continues to be one of the strongest conferences in college hockey, with seven teams featured in this week’s USCHO rankings. Alongside Boston College and Maine, the following teams made the list:

Providence at No. 7

at No. 7 Boston University at No. 8

at No. 8 UMass Lowell at No. 10

at No. 10 UConn at No. 11

at No. 11 UMass at No. 18

The strong showing by Hockey East teams highlights the conference’s depth and competitiveness, making it one of the most exciting leagues to watch this season.

Looking Ahead

The Boston College Eagles will look to build on their momentum as they continue their quest for a national championship. With players like Ryan Leonard leading the charge and a defense that has proven nearly impenetrable, the Eagles are poised to remain a dominant force in college hockey. Fans can expect more thrilling performances as the season progresses, with Hockey East teams continuing to make their mark on the national stage.

For now, the Eagles can celebrate their latest victory and their unwavering hold on the No. 1 spot in the rankings. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Boston College to see if they can maintain their elite level of play and bring home another championship.