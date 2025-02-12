Canada vs Sweden Hockey Live Stream in Canada TV | Watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Anywhere

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is here, and hockey fans across Canada are eagerly anticipating the opening game between Canada and Sweden on Tuesday, February 12. This high-stakes matchup promises to be a thrilling start to the tournament, featuring some of the NHL’s biggest stars representing their countries. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the team Canada vs Sweden game live, along with three key storylines to watch.

Team Canada has wrapped up their morning skate ahead of their first game against Sweden tonight. Kenzie Lalonde is joined by Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun to breakdown Canada’s lineup as they get set to kickoff the 4 Nations Face-Off.

How to Watch Hockey 4 Nations Face-off in Canada

Canadian fans have multiple options to tune into the Hockey Canada vs Sweden game and the entire 4 Nations Face-Off tournament:

TV Broadcast

TSN: The game will be broadcast live on TSN. Check your local listings for the specific channel.

Sportsnet: Sportsnet will also provide coverage of the tournament, including the Canada vs Sweden matchup.

Cable-Free Options

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still stream the game through the following services:

TSN Direct: Purchase a TSN Direct subscription to stream the game live.

Sportsnet NOW Premium: This service provides access to all Sportsnet channels, including the 4 Nations Face-Off games.

3 Key Storylines for Canada vs Sweden

1. Binnington’s Chance

Canada’s goaltending has been one of the biggest storylines heading into the tournament. The question on everyone’s mind is: Will Jordan Binnington rise to the occasion?

Binnington has a proven track record in high-pressure situations. He backstopped the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, making 32 saves in a Game 7 win against the Boston Bruins. More recently, he played a key role for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, posting a 6-2 record with a 2.81 goals-against average.

2. Chemistry is King

With limited time to prepare, both Canada and Sweden will rely on their line combinations to deliver. Coaches Jon Cooper (Canada) and Sam Hallam (Sweden) have carefully crafted their rosters, but the real test will be how quickly the players can gel.

Cooper acknowledged the challenge, saying, “I hope we got it right and that’s it and we don’t have to change, but I anticipate that probably won’t be the case. Even your own NHL teams sometimes you change lines just because the momentum in the game needs to be swung or you feel in your gut is telling you to do this.”

For Canada, the top line of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mitch Marner will be under the microscope. If they can establish chemistry early, it could set the tone for the entire tournament.

3. Start Fast, Play Fast

Both teams are expecting a high-tempo game from the opening faceoff. Mika Zibanejad of Sweden emphasized the importance of a quick start, saying, “I don’t think there is any waiting around. I don’t think we have time for it. I don’t think they have time for it. I’m expecting a high tempo from the start.”

Cooper echoed this sentiment, drawing parallels to the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs bubble, where players mingled off the ice but competed fiercely on it. “I fully expect it to be as competitive as any international tournament,” Cooper said. “The difference is we’re all together right now. Teams are sharing hotels, so you’re running into different situations like that. It’s exactly how the bubble was. Everybody was together. Everybody was having fun and conversing, but when those games started it was a war.”

Canada projected lineup

Sam Reinhart — Connor McDavid — Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby — Nathan MacKinnon — Mark Stone

Brad Marchand — Brayden Point — Seth Jarvis

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Travis Konecny

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Shea Theodore — Drew Doughty

Josh Morrissey — Colton Parayko

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Sweden projected lineup William Nylander — Mika Zibanejad — Rickard Rakell Filip Forsberg — Elias Pettersson — Adrian Kempe Jesper Bratt — Joel Eriksson Ek — Lucas Raymond Gustav Nyquist — Elias Lindholm — Viktor Arvidsson Victor Hedman — Jonas Brodin Mattias Ekholm — Erik Karlsson Rasmus Dahlin — Gustav Forsling Filip Gustavsson Linus Ullmark

4 Nations Face-off Game Day ( Canada vs Sweden Live)

When: Wednesday, February 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Centre Bell (Montreal, Quebec)

Channel: TNT, truTV (USA) / TSN, SportsNet (Canada)

Stream: Click here to access anywhere