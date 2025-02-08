Chisora vs. Wallin Live: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch

The boxing world is abuzz tonight as veteran fighter Derek “Del Boy” Chisora faces off against Sweden’s Otto Wallin in what could be an emotional and career-defining night. With Chisora nearing the milestone of 50 professional fights, this bout—dubbed “The Last Dance”—is not just a contest of skill and power but a farewell to British boxing for the seasoned fighter. Meanwhile, Wallin, coming off a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in late 2023, looks to rebuild his career in the bright lights of Manchester at the Co-op Live Arena.

Start Watching Chisora vs. Wallin Live From Anywhere

Below, we bring you an in-depth look at everything you need to know about tonight’s action—from how to watch the fight live to detailed profiles on both fighters and an overview of the exciting undercard.

How to Watch Chisora vs. Wallin

TV Channels & Streaming Details

UK: TNT Sports 1 (broadcast) and Discovery+ (streaming) .

DAZN (exclusive streaming).
DAZN Subscription: $19.99/month (12-month contract) or $24.99 month-to-month.

DAZN (exclusive streaming) .

Event Start Times

Main Card Begins: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM GMT .

1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM GMT . Main Event Ring Walks (Approx.): 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT / 10:00 PM GMT .

How to Watch Chisora vs. Wallin in the U.S.

Fans in the United States can catch the live broadcast of Chisora vs. Wallin exclusively on DAZN.

How to Watch Chisora vs. Wallin in Canada

Canadian viewers can also stream the fight via DAZN, with the same subscription plans as the U.S.

Fight Preview: Chisora’s Swansong vs. Wallin’s Redemption

Chisora’s Legacy

At 41, Chisora aims to cap his 17-year career with a victory. A former British, Commonwealth, and European champion, he has fought legends like Tyson Fury (three times), Vitali Klitschko, and Oleksandr Usyk 8. Entering on a two-fight win streak—including a decisive 2024 victory over Joe Joyce—Chisora vows to “bring war” to Wallin.

Betting Odds

Wallin enters as the favorite (-225), with Chisora a +175 underdog

Drama at the Weigh-In

Tensions flared Friday as Chisora (259.7 lbs) locked Wallin (239.1 lbs) in a headlock during face-offs. “I put the fear of God in him,” Chisora declared, while Wallin remained unfazed, vowing to “walk into the Lion’s Den and win”

Wallin’s Quest for Relevance

Wallin, 34, seeks to reignite his career after a 2023 knockout loss to Anthony Joshua. Known for pushing Fury to the brink in 2019, the Swedish southpaw rebounded with a first-round KO of Onoriode Ehwarieme last July 47. A win here could propel him into title contention, with the bout serving as an IBF eliminator .

As the clock ticks down to fight night, the anticipation surrounding Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin continues to build. Whether you’re watching from the comfort of your home via TNT Sports or DAZN, or experiencing the electric atmosphere at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, this fight promises to be one for the history books. With “The Last Dance” on the line for Chisora and a redemption narrative for Wallin, tonight’s bout is not just another fight—it’s a celebration of resilience, determination, and the enduring spirit of boxing.