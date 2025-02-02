David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Live

The explosive showdown between unbeaten super middleweight king David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and Cuban powerhouse David Morrell Jr. is set to headline the 2025 PBC Championship, promising a clash of titans. With Benavidez’s relentless aggression and Morrell’s technical brilliance, this fight could redefine the division. Whether you’re in Las Vegas, Havana, or halfway across the globe, here’s your ultimate guide to streaming every punch live—including global broadcasters, VPN hacks, and fight-night essentials.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell start time

Date : Saturday, February 1

: Saturday, February 1 Start time : 8pm ET / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT (Sunday)

: 8pm ET / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT (Sunday) Main event ringwalks (approx.) : 11pm ET / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT (Sunday)

: 11pm ET / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT (Sunday) Location: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

Why This Fight Matters

David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) : The two-time world champion, known for his devastating power, aims to cement his legacy as the division’s boogeyman.

: The two-time world champion, known for his devastating power, aims to cement his legacy as the division’s boogeyman. David Morrell Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) : The Cuban phenom, unbeaten and ranked #1 by the WBA, seeks to dethrone Benavidez and claim his spot atop the 168-pound division.

: The Cuban phenom, unbeaten and ranked #1 by the WBA, seeks to dethrone Benavidez and claim his spot atop the 168-pound division. Styles Collide: Benavidez’s volume punching vs. Morrell’s slick counterpacing—a recipe for a modern classic.

How to Watch Benavidez vs. Morrell in the USA

Prime Video PPV (Exclusive) Cost : $79.99 USD (includes main card + prelims). Subscription : Requires Amazon Prime membership ($14.99/month).

(Exclusive)

How to Watch Benavidez vs. Morrell in the UK

DAZN (PPV Purchase) Cost : £24.99 GBP (requires DAZN subscription: £9.99/month).

(PPV Purchase)

How to Watch Benavidez vs. Morrell in Canada

DAZN (PPV Purchase) Cost : 69.99CAD(requiresDAZNsubscription: 69.99 C A D ( re q u i resD A ZN s u b scr i pt i o n : 24.99/month).

(PPV Purchase)

How to Watch Benavidez vs. Morrell Australia

Kayo Sports (PPV via Foxtel’s Main Event) Cost : 59.95AUD(requiresKayosubscription: 59.95 A U D ( re q u i resK a yos u b scr i pt i o n : 25/month).

(PPV via Foxtel’s Main Event)

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell full card results

David Benavidez (ic) vs. David Morell (c) for the interim WBC and WBA (Regular) light heavyweight titles

Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. Live 2 for the WBC featherweight title

Issac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro Live; Super Lightweights

Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario Live; Middleweights

Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Danny Rosenberger Live; Middleweights

Curmel Moton vs. Frank Zaldivar Live; Lightweights

Daniel Blancas vs. Juan Barajas Live; Super Middleweights

Kaipo Gallegos vs. Leonardo Padilla Live; Super Featherweights

John Easter vs. Joseph Aguilar Live; Super Middleweights

Gabriela Tellez vs. Abril Anguiano Live; Featherweights

Watch From Anywhere Using a VPN

Geo-blocked? Bypass restrictions with these steps:

Choose a VPN: Top picks include ExpressVPN (best speed), NordVPN (reliability), or Surfshark (budget-friendly). Connect to a Server: Example: U.S. server for Prime Video, UK server for DAZN. Stream: Log into your platform, purchase the PPV, and watch live.

Note: Ensure your streaming service permits VPN use. Always comply with local laws.

Undercard Highlights

Co-Main Event : Rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. TBA (Welterweight showdown).

: Rising star vs. TBA (Welterweight showdown). Featured Bout: Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz makes his PBC debut in a lightweight thriller.

FAQs

Can I watch for free? Prelims air free on YouTube; main card requires PPV purchase.

Prelims air free on YouTube; main card requires PPV purchase. Is a VPN legal? Yes, but check your broadcaster’s terms of service.

Yes, but check your broadcaster’s terms of service. What time is the main event? Ring walks begin ~11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT.

Ring walks begin ~11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. Replay available? Yes, on Prime Video or DAZN post-fight.

Don’t miss the PBC’s 2025 mega-event as Benavidez and Morrell collide in a career-defining battle. Whether you’re rooting for “El Monstruo’s” power or Morrell’s precision, this guide ensures you catch every moment—no matter where you are. Share with fellow fight fans and gear up for a night of boxing brilliance!