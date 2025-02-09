Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 Free Or PPV? Streams UFC 312 in Canada, Australia, NZ or SA

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated UFC events of the year as UFC 312 takes over Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, February 8, 2025. With two championship fights headlining the card and a stacked lineup of rising stars, this event promises to deliver non-stop action and unforgettable moments.

Here’s everything you need to know which is the best way to watch Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 live and ppv from United States, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Or South Africa.

Before the fights begin, don’t miss the live-streamed preview show hosted by Farah Hannoun at 5 p.m. ET, where she’ll break down the matchups and provide exclusive insights into the night’s biggest fights.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 312, including the full fight card, key matchups, and how to watch the event live from anywhere in the world.

Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2

The middleweight championship rematch between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland is the centerpiece of UFC 312. Their first encounter, which took place roughly a year ago, saw Du Plessis claim the title via a razor-thin split decision. Now, Strickland is looking to reclaim the belt and prove he’s the better fighter.

Dricus Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC): The reigning middleweight champion is undefeated in the UFC and known for his explosive striking and relentless pressure. With a professional record of 22 wins, including 10 knockouts, Du Plessis is a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC): Strickland is a seasoned veteran with a unique fighting style built around his unorthodox striking and high-volume output. After narrowly losing the title in their first fight, he's determined to leave no doubt this time around.

This rematch is sure to be a war, with both fighters leaving everything in the octagon.

Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez

The strawweight championship is on the line as Zhang Weili defends her title against the undefeated Tatiana Suarez.

Zhang Weili (25-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC): The reigning champion is one of the most dominant fighters in the division, with a professional record of 25 wins, including 11 knockouts and 8 submissions. Known for her explosive striking and relentless pace, Zhang has successfully defended her title twice since reclaiming it at UFC 281 .

Tatiana Suarez (11-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC): Suarez is a grappling phenom with an undefeated record of 11 wins, including 6 submissions. Her elite wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills make her a nightmare matchup for anyone in the division.

This clash of styles—Zhang’s striking vs Suarez’s grappling—promises to be a technical masterpiece.

How to Watch UFC 312 in Canada, Australia, US, UK, NZ or South Africa

Don’t miss a second of the action! Here’s how you can watch UFC 312 live: