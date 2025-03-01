Where to watch Montana Brier 2025 Draw 2 on March 1

The 2025 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s premier men’s curling championship, is set to crown its champion on Sunday, March 9, at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia. As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or TSN.ca.

Brier 2025 Standings

Pool A

Team (Skip) Wins Losses Canada (Brad Gushue) 1 0 Manitoba (Matt Dunstone) 1 0 Manitoba (Reid Carruthers) 1 0 Northern Ontario (John Epping) 1 0 Nunavut (Shane Latimer) 0 0 Alberta (Kevin Koe) 0 1 British Columbia (Cameron de Jong) 0 1 New Brunswick (James Grattan) 0 1 Newfoundland and Labrador (Ty Dilello) 0 1

Pool B

Team (Skip) Wins Losses Alberta (Brad Jacobs) 0 0 Northwest Territories (Aaron Bartling) 0 0 Nova Scotia (Owen Purcell) 0 0 Ontario (Sam Mooibroek) 0 0 Prince Edward Island (Tyler Smith) 0 0 Quebec (Felix Asselin) 0 0 Saskatchewan (Rylan Kleiter) 0 0 Saskatchewan (Mike McEwen) 0 0 Yukon (Thomas Scoffin) 0 0

2025 Brier Opening Day Recap

Dunstone, vice-skip Colton Lott, second E.J. Harnden, lead Ryan Harnden, alternate Adam Kingsbury and coach Caleb Flaxey are the top-ranked team in the country, having lost just two games of their most recent 24 since E.J. Harnden joined the team at second in December.

And that hot streak continued Friday night in the opening draw of the Canadian Men’s Curling Championship, as Team Manitoba-Dunstone curled a collective 90 per cent to beat Alberta’s Team Kevin Koe (Calgary) 6-2.

While there is still plenty of work to be done over the next few days, Dunstone knows there is no way his team will be flying under the radar in Kelowna.

“It’s tough to hide under the radar, given how the season’s gone,” conceded Dunstone with a smile. “You know, it’s fun. I mean, you’ll never say no to being ranked No. 1 in Canada; it’s just an evaluation of how the season’s gone. (But) everybody knows how many good teams that are here. Brad’s (Gushue) won three of these in a row now, I believe.

“So I mean, overall, the ranking and where we sit is an evaluation of what’s been done up to this point and doesn’t carry a lot of meaning going into this event.”

Four of the first five ends were blanked, but only those looking at the scoreboard and not watching the game would have found it boring. Both teams tried to generate offence, only to have some highlight-reel runbacks snuff out scoring threats.

Montana’s Brier 2025 Teams

A total of 18 teams will compete in the 2025 Montana’s Brier. Fourteen teams have qualified through their respective provincial and territorial championships, while Team Canada (last year’s champion), along with three wild card teams, complete the field. The defending champion, Team Brad Gushue, returns to represent Canada after winning the 2024 Montana’s Brier.

Notable Teams in the Tournament:

Team Canada: Led by Skip Brad Gushue

Led by Skip Brad Gushue Team Alberta (Koe): Featuring veteran skip Kevin Koe

Featuring veteran skip Kevin Koe Team Manitoba (Dunstone): Skipped by Matt Dunstone

Skipped by Matt Dunstone Team Saskatchewan (McEwen): Headed by Mike McEwen

Headed by Mike McEwen Team Ontario: Led by Sam Mooibroek

For the complete list of teams and players, see the full roster above.

2025 Montana’s Brier Schedule

The tournament begins on Friday, February 28, 2025, and culminates with the championship final on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The teams are divided into two pools and will compete in a round-robin format, followed by playoffs to determine the winner.

Key Matches to Watch:

Opening Draws: Feb 28, 9:30 p.m. ET – Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. British Columbia Feb 28, 9:30 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Playoffs Begin: March 7, 3:30 p.m. ET – Page 1/2 Qualifier Matches March 7, 9:30 p.m. ET – Page 3/4 Qualifier Matches

Championship Weekend: Semifinal: March 9, 2:00 p.m. ET Final: March 9, 8:00 p.m. ET



How to Watch Montana’s Brier 2025

Fans can watch the action live on TSN, which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for Montana’s Brier. Additionally, live streaming will be available through TSN Direct, allowing fans to follow their favorite teams on multiple devices.

Montana’s Brier 2025 promises thrilling curling action with top-tier teams vying for national glory and a chance to represent Canada on the world stage. Whether you are a seasoned curling fan or a newcomer to the sport, this year’s tournament is shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet.