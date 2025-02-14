Here’s how to watch 2025 Scotties Women’s Curling Live Anywhere

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier women’s curling championship, is underway in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and fans across the country are eager to catch every thrilling moment. With 18 teams competing for the national title, the tournament promises intense matchups, dramatic shots, and unforgettable curling action. If you’re wondering where to watch the Scotties live, we’ve got you covered.

When are the 2025 Scotties?

Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Feb. 14-23, in Thunder Bay, Ont. The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start on Friday, Feb. 14, and conclude on Sunday, Feb. 23. Pool play will run from Feb. 14 through Feb. 20, and the page qualifiers and playoffs will be held on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

How Can I watch Scotties Curling on TV

What : Scotties Tournament of Hearts

: Scotties Tournament of Hearts When : February 14–23, 2025

: February 14–23, 2025 Where : Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario

: Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario TV Channel : TSN (Canada)

: TSN (Canada) Live Streaming: Curling World OTT (global)

Scotties Curling Draw 1: Round Robin Today

• Northern Ontario vs. Saskatchewan

• Canada vs. Prince Edward Island

• Alberta (Skrlik) vs. New Brunswick

• Alberta (Sturmay) vs. British Columbia Key Matchups to Watch Today Team Homan vs. Team DiCarlo The defending champions, Team Homan, take on Team Jane DiCarlo of Prince Edward Island. While Homan is the overwhelming favorite, DiCarlo’s team will look to secure their first-ever Scotties win. Team McCarville vs. Team Martin In a battle of experience vs. new talent, Team Krista McCarville faces Team Nancy Martin of Saskatchewan. Martin is skipping at the Scotties for the first time, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup. Team Skrlik vs. Team Adams Alberta’s Team Kayla Skrlik and New Brunswick’s Team Melissa Adams clash in what promises to be a tightly contested game. Both teams are looking to make a statement early in the tournament. Team Sturmay vs. Team Brown Alberta’s Team Selena Sturmay and British Columbia’s Team Corryn Brown meet in a rematch of their January showdown, which Sturmay won. Brown will be eager to even the score. 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Standings Pool A Team (Skip) Wins Losses Alberta (Kayla Skrlik) 0 0 Alberta (Selena Sturmay) 0 0 British Columbia (Corryn Brown) 0 0 Canada (Rachel Homan) 0 0 New Brunswick (Melissa Adams) 0 0 Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville) 0 0 Nunavut (Julia Weagle) 0 0 Prince Edward Island (Jane DiCarlo) 0 0 Saskatchewan (Nancy Martin) 0 0 Pool B Team (Skip) Wins Losses Manitoba (Kate Cameron) 0 0 Manitoba (Kerri Einarson) 0 0 Manitoba (Kaitlyn Lawes) 0 0 Newfoundland and Labrador (Brooke Godsland) 0 0 Northwest Territories (Kerry Galusha) 0 0 Nova Scotia (Christina Black) 0 0 Ontario (Danielle Inglis) 0 0 Quebec (Laurie St-Georges) 0 0 Yukon (Bayly Scoffin) 0 0

2025 Scotties Tournament Round Robin Schedule