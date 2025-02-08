Here’s how to watch Chisora vs. Wallin | Live Tv Channel, preview for Boxing

The boxing world is abuzz tonight as veteran fighter Derek “Del Boy” Chisora faces off against Sweden’s Otto Wallin in what could be an emotional and career-defining night. With Chisora nearing the milestone of 50 professional fights, this bout—dubbed “The Last Dance”—is not just a contest of skill and power but a farewell to British boxing for the seasoned fighter. Meanwhile, Wallin, coming off a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in late 2023, looks to rebuild his career in the bright lights of Manchester at the Co-op Live Arena.

Event Start Times

Main Card Begins: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM GMT .

1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM GMT . Main Event Ring Walks (Approx.): 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT / 10:00 PM GMT .

1. Streaming Options by Region

United States

DAZN: The primary platform for this fight in the US. DAZN requires a subscription ($19.99/month annually or $24.99 month-to-month) plus a pay-per-view (PPV) fee. Sign up on DAZN's website, navigate to the event, and purchase access.

ESPN+: Occasionally hosts boxing PPVs. Check if the fight is available here ($6.99/month + PPV cost).

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Box Office: Typically airs major boxing events. Purchase via your Sky TV box or online (approx. £24.95).

BT Sport: If the fight is exclusive here, subscribers can stream via BT Sport's app or website (requires a BT TV or monthly subscription).

Canada

DAZN Canada: Offers the fight as part of its subscription (CA$20/month). No PPV fee required if included in the plan.

Australia

Main Event: Accessible through Foxtel. Order via your Foxtel account or the Main Event website (approx. AU$59.95).

Kayo Sports: May offer the fight via a PPV add-on (check their platform for details).

Other Regions

Check local broadcasters like RTL Germany or Sky Deutschland in Europe, or SuperSport in Africa. DAZN also operates in over 200 countries, so verify availability in your area.

2. Using a VPN to Bypass Geo-Restrictions

If the fight isn’t available in your region, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help.

Choose a reliable VPN service (e.g., NordVPN, ExpressVPN). Connect to a server in a country where the fight is streaming (e.g., the US for DAZN). Access the streaming platform and follow their sign-up process.

Note: Ensure VPN use complies with the streaming service’s terms of service.

3. Traditional TV & Cable/Satellite

Sky TV (UK) : Order via Sky Sports Box Office on channel 491.

: Order via Sky Sports Box Office on channel 491. Foxtel (Australia) : Tune in via the Main Event channel.

: Tune in via the Main Event channel. ESPN (US): Check if the fight is available through cable providers like Xfinity or Spectrum.

4. Device Compatibility

Stream seamlessly on:

Smartphones/Tablets : Use DAZN, Sky Go, or BT Sport apps.

: Use DAZN, Sky Go, or BT Sport apps. Smart TVs : Install relevant apps (DAZN, ESPN, etc.).

: Install relevant apps (DAZN, ESPN, etc.). Gaming Consoles : Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5.

: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5. Streaming Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV.

5. Start Times & Time Zones

Verify the start time based on your location:

US : Typically 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

: Typically 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. UK : Main card around 7 PM GMT.

: Main card around 7 PM GMT. Australia: Likely early morning AEDT.

Check official broadcaster websites for precise schedules.

6. Free Trials & Cost-Saving Tips

DAZN Free Trial : New users get a 30-day trial (may exclude PPV events).

: New users get a 30-day trial (may exclude PPV events). Kayo Sports : Offers a 14-day trial in Australia.

: Offers a 14-day trial in Australia. Sky Sports: New customers can bundle deals.

Always confirm if trials include PPV access.

7. Avoid Illegal Streams

Steer clear of unauthorized streams. They often have poor quality, malware risks, and legal consequences. Support the sport through official channels.

With options ranging from global platforms like DAZN to regional broadcasters, streaming the Chisora vs Wallin fight is straightforward. Prepare by signing up early, testing your devices, and enjoying the bout hassle-free. Let the best boxer win!