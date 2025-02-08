Here’s how to watch UFC 312 Live: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 live stream, TV Channel, Prelims, fight card, start time

The UFC returns to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena tonight (February 8, 2025) for UFC 312, a blockbuster event headlined by a high-stakes middleweight title rematch between champion Dricus du Plessis and former titleholder Sean Strickland. With two championship bouts and a stacked undercard, this marks the UFC’s first Australian event since 2023 and promises fireworks.
WATCH: UFC 312 prelims: du Plessis vs. Strickland 2
How to Watch UFC 312
Global Streaming & TV Details
- United States:
- Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET): ESPN+ PPV ($79.99) .
- Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET): ESPN2/ESPN+.
- Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET): UFC Fight Pass .
- United Kingdom:
- Main Card (3:00 a.m. GMT Sunday): TNT Sports 1/Discovery+ .
- Prelims (1:00 a.m. GMT): TNT Sports/Discovery+ .
- Australia:
- Main Card (2:00 p.m. AEST Sunday): Main Event (Foxtel/Kayo Sports) .
- Canada: DAZN, Rogers, Bell .
Watch UFC 312 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 312 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 312 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
- Fight Card Breakdown
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Main Event: Dricus du Plessis (22-2) vs. Sean Strickland (29-6) — Middleweight Title Rematch
- Their first clash at UFC 297 ended in a split decision win for du Plessis, who has since defended his belt against Israel Adesanya 315. Strickland, known for his striking volume and durability, seeks redemption after a June 2024 win over Paulo Costa .
- Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili (25-3) vs. Tatiana Suarez (11-0) — Strawweight Title
- Undefeated Suarez challenges Zhang, a two-time champion, in a battle of grappling vs. striking.
- Heavyweight Brawl: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
- Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
- Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
- Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- Women’s Flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
- Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight: Rongzhu vs. Kody Steele
- Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
- Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli.
Note: The flyweight bout between Hyun Sung Park and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel was canceled due to weight issues.
Betting Odds & Predictions
- Du Plessis (-218) vs. Strickland (+180): Odds favor the champion’s grappling and endurance 39.
- Zhang (-375) vs. Suarez (+295): Zhang’s experience gives her the edge, but Suarez’s ground game could surprise 39.
- Tafa (+140) vs. Teixeira (-166): Teixeira’s Contender Series hype makes him the
UFC 312 is a pivotal night for the middleweight division and a showcase for rising stars. Whether tuning in for the grudge match or Suarez’s title bid, fans can expect relentless action from Sydney.
This article will be updated as official dates and broadcasters are confirmed.Get Update From ABCMoney