Here’s how to watch UFC 312 Live: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 live stream, TV Channel, Prelims, fight card, start time

The UFC returns to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena tonight (February 8, 2025) for UFC 312, a blockbuster event headlined by a high-stakes middleweight title rematch between champion Dricus du Plessis and former titleholder Sean Strickland. With two championship bouts and a stacked undercard, this marks the UFC’s first Australian event since 2023 and promises fireworks.

WATCH: UFC 312 prelims: du Plessis vs. Strickland 2

How to Watch UFC 312

Global Streaming & TV Details

United States: Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET): ESPN+ PPV ($79.99) . Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET): ESPN2/ESPN+. Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET): UFC Fight Pass .

United Kingdom: Main Card (3:00 a.m. GMT Sunday): TNT Sports 1/Discovery+ . Prelims (1:00 a.m. GMT): TNT Sports/Discovery+ .

Australia: Main Card (2:00 p.m. AEST Sunday): Main Event (Foxtel/Kayo Sports) .

Canada: DAZN, Rogers, Bell .

Watch UFC 312 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 312 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 312 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

Fight Card Breakdown

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Dricus du Plessis (22-2) vs. Sean Strickland (29-6) — Middleweight Title Rematch Their first clash at UFC 297 ended in a split decision win for du Plessis, who has since defended his belt against Israel Adesanya 3 15 . Strickland, known for his striking volume and durability, seeks redemption after a June 2024 win over Paulo Costa .

vs. — Middleweight Title Rematch Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili (25-3) vs. Tatiana Suarez (11-0) — Strawweight Title Undefeated Suarez challenges Zhang, a two-time champion, in a battle of grappling vs. striking.

vs. — Strawweight Title Heavyweight Brawl: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Women’s Flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Rongzhu vs. Kody Steele

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli.

Note: The flyweight bout between Hyun Sung Park and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel was canceled due to weight issues.

Betting Odds & Predictions

Du Plessis (-218) vs. Strickland (+180): Odds favor the champion’s grappling and endurance 3 9 .

vs. Strickland (+180): Odds favor the champion’s grappling and endurance . Zhang (-375) vs. Suarez (+295): Zhang’s experience gives her the edge, but Suarez’s ground game could surprise 3 9 .

vs. Suarez (+295): Zhang’s experience gives her the edge, but Suarez’s ground game could surprise . Tafa (+140) vs. Teixeira (-166): Teixeira’s Contender Series hype makes him the

UFC 312 is a pivotal night for the middleweight division and a showcase for rising stars. Whether tuning in for the grudge match or Suarez’s title bid, fans can expect relentless action from Sydney.