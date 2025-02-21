Here’s how to watch 2025 Scotties Tournament Page 1/2, 3/4 Qualifiers Today

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier women’s curling championship, returns in 2025 with an expanded field and high-stakes competition. Eighteen teams will battle for the championship, starting with pool play on Friday, February 14, and culminating in the final on Sunday, February 23. The winning team will earn the honor of representing Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship in South Korea next month.

How to watch Scotties Qualifiers game Page 1/2 and 3/4

What : Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH)

: Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH) When : February 14–23, 2025

: February 14–23, 2025 Where : Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario

: Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario TV Channel : TSN (Canada)

: TSN (Canada) Live Streaming: Stream Scotties Anywhere

Tournament Format

This year’s Scotties will feature two pools of nine teams each. Following round-robin play, the top three teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs. The championship format includes page playoffs, semifinals, and the highly anticipated final to crown the national champion.

Stream: Scotties Curling Live Streaming Anywhere

Scotties 2025 Pools

STANDINGS

Standings and Schedule As the round-robin stage progresses, the competition is heating up. Here’s a quick look at the current standings and upcoming matches: Pool A Standings Canada (Rachel Homan) : 3-0

: 3-0 Alberta (Kayla Skrlik) : 3-1

: 3-1 British Columbia (Corryn Brown) : 3-1

: 3-1 Saskatchewan (Nancy Martin) : 3-1

: 3-1 Alberta (Selena Sturmay) : 2-2

: 2-2 New Brunswick (Melissa Adams) : 1-2

: 1-2 Prince Edward Island (Jane DiCarlo) : 1-2

: 1-2 Nunavut (Julia Weagle) : 0-3

: 0-3 Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville): 0-4 Pool B Standings Manitoba (Kerri Einarson) : 2-0

: 2-0 Manitoba (Kate Cameron) : 2-1

: 2-1 Nova Scotia (Christina Black) : 2-1

: 2-1 Ontario (Danielle Inglis) : 2-1

: 2-1 Quebec (Laurie St-Georges) : 2-1

: 2-1 Yukon (Bayly Scoffin) : 1-1

: 1-1 Manitoba (Kaitlyn Lawes) : 1-2

: 1-2 Northwest Territories (Kerry Galusha) : 0-2

: 0-2 Newfoundland and Labrador (Brooke Godsland): 0-3 Round Robin Draw 7,8 and 9 Schedule Tonight Draw 7 (Monday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. ET) : British Columbia vs. Northern Ontario, Saskatchewan vs. New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island vs. Nunavut, Alberta (Skrlik) vs. Alberta (Sturmay).

: British Columbia vs. Northern Ontario, Saskatchewan vs. New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island vs. Nunavut, Alberta (Skrlik) vs. Alberta (Sturmay). Draw 8 (Monday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m. ET): Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Ontario, Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Quebec, Northwest Territories vs. Yukon, Nova Scotia vs. Newfoundland and Labrador.

Key Matchups and Schedule Highlights

The 2025 Scotties will deliver high-intensity matchups from the first draw. Notable early-round contests include:

Draw 1 (Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET) : Defending champions Team Canada faces off against Prince Edward Island.

: Defending champions Team Canada faces off against Prince Edward Island. Draw 2 (Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET) : A Manitoba rivalry match between Team Lawes and Team Cameron.

: A Manitoba rivalry match between Team Lawes and Team Cameron. Draw 9 (Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. ET) : Saskatchewan takes on Canada in what could be a pivotal pool play showdown.

: Saskatchewan takes on Canada in what could be a pivotal pool play showdown. Draw 18 (Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. ET): Manitoba (Lawes) and Manitoba (Einarson) face off in a battle of top-tier teams.

After pool play concludes, the Page Playoffs begin on Friday, February 21, with the final set for Sunday, February 23, at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Canadian curling fans can catch all the action live on TSN and through streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app. With extensive coverage, fans won’t miss a moment of the competition.

Venue and Location

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be hosted at Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The city has a rich curling history, and this venue will provide an exciting atmosphere for players and fans alike.

Prize Money Breakdown

A total prize purse of $300,000 will be awarded, with the following payouts:

1st Place: $100,000

$100,000 2nd Place: $60,000

$60,000 3rd Place: $40,000

$40,000 4th Place: $20,000

$20,000 5th & 6th Place: $12,500 each

$12,500 each 7th-10th Place: $6,500 each

$6,500 each 11th-14th Place: $4,500 each

$4,500 each 15th-18th Place: $2,500 each

Here’s the schedule table created from the provided file content: