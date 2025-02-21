Here’s how to watch 2025 Scotties Tournament Page 1/2, 3/4 Qualifiers Today

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier women’s curling championship, returns in 2025 with an expanded field and high-stakes competition. Eighteen teams will battle for the championship, starting with pool play on Friday, February 14, and culminating in the final on Sunday, February 23. The winning team will earn the honor of representing Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship in South Korea next month.
How to watch Scotties Qualifiers game Page 1/2 and 3/4
- What: Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH)
- When: February 14–23, 2025
- Where: Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN (Canada)
- Live Streaming: Stream Scotties Anywhere
Tournament Format
This year’s Scotties will feature two pools of nine teams each. Following round-robin play, the top three teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs. The championship format includes page playoffs, semifinals, and the highly anticipated final to crown the national champion.
Stream: Scotties Curling Live Streaming Anywhere
Scotties 2025 Pools
STANDINGS
Standings and Schedule
As the round-robin stage progresses, the competition is heating up. Here’s a quick look at the current standings and upcoming matches:
Pool A Standings
- Canada (Rachel Homan): 3-0
- Alberta (Kayla Skrlik): 3-1
- British Columbia (Corryn Brown): 3-1
- Saskatchewan (Nancy Martin): 3-1
- Alberta (Selena Sturmay): 2-2
- New Brunswick (Melissa Adams): 1-2
- Prince Edward Island (Jane DiCarlo): 1-2
- Nunavut (Julia Weagle): 0-3
- Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville): 0-4
Pool B Standings
- Manitoba (Kerri Einarson): 2-0
- Manitoba (Kate Cameron): 2-1
- Nova Scotia (Christina Black): 2-1
- Ontario (Danielle Inglis): 2-1
- Quebec (Laurie St-Georges): 2-1
- Yukon (Bayly Scoffin): 1-1
- Manitoba (Kaitlyn Lawes): 1-2
- Northwest Territories (Kerry Galusha): 0-2
- Newfoundland and Labrador (Brooke Godsland): 0-3
Round Robin Draw 7,8 and 9 Schedule Tonight
- Draw 7 (Monday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. ET): British Columbia vs. Northern Ontario, Saskatchewan vs. New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island vs. Nunavut, Alberta (Skrlik) vs. Alberta (Sturmay).
- Draw 8 (Monday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m. ET): Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Ontario, Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Quebec, Northwest Territories vs. Yukon, Nova Scotia vs. Newfoundland and Labrador.
Key Matchups and Schedule Highlights
The 2025 Scotties will deliver high-intensity matchups from the first draw. Notable early-round contests include:
- Draw 1 (Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET): Defending champions Team Canada faces off against Prince Edward Island.
- Draw 2 (Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET): A Manitoba rivalry match between Team Lawes and Team Cameron.
- Draw 9 (Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. ET): Saskatchewan takes on Canada in what could be a pivotal pool play showdown.
- Draw 18 (Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. ET): Manitoba (Lawes) and Manitoba (Einarson) face off in a battle of top-tier teams.
After pool play concludes, the Page Playoffs begin on Friday, February 21, with the final set for Sunday, February 23, at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Canadian curling fans can catch all the action live on TSN and through streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app. With extensive coverage, fans won’t miss a moment of the competition.
Venue and Location
The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be hosted at Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The city has a rich curling history, and this venue will provide an exciting atmosphere for players and fans alike.
Prize Money Breakdown
A total prize purse of $300,000 will be awarded, with the following payouts:
- 1st Place: $100,000
- 2nd Place: $60,000
- 3rd Place: $40,000
- 4th Place: $20,000
- 5th & 6th Place: $12,500 each
- 7th-10th Place: $6,500 each
- 11th-14th Place: $4,500 each
- 15th-18th Place: $2,500 each
Here’s the schedule table created from the provided file content:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Round
|Network
|Friday, February 14, 2025
|7pm
|Pool Play – Draw 1: SK (Martin) vs. NO (McCarville)
|TSN1/3
|Saturday, February 15, 2025
|2pm
|Pool Play – Draw 2: ON (Inglis) vs. NS (Black)
|TSN1/3
|Saturday, February 15, 2025
|7pm
|Pool Play – Draw 3: CA (Homan) vs. NO (McCarville)
|TSN
|Sunday, February 16, 2025
|8am
|Pool Play – Draw 4: MB (Cameron) vs. MB (Lawes)
|TSN1/3
|Sunday, February 16, 2025
|2pm
|Pool Play – Draw 5: CA (Homan) vs. AB (Skirlik)
|TSN1/4
|Sunday, February 16, 2025
|7pm
|Pool Play – Draw 6: ON (Inglis) vs. QC (St-Georges)
|TSN1/5
|Monday, February 17, 2025
|8am
|Pool Play – Draw 7: AB (Skirlik) vs. AB (Sturmay)
|TSN1/4
|Monday, February 17, 2025
|2pm
|Pool Play – Draw 8: QC (St-Georges) vs. MB (Einarson)
|TSN1/4
|Monday, February 17, 2025
|7pm
|Pool Play – Draw 9
|TSN
|Tuesday, February 18, 2025
|8am
|Pool Play – Draw 10
|TSN1/4
|Tuesday, February 18, 2025
|2pm
|Pool Play – Draw 11
|TSN1
|Tuesday, February 18, 2025
|7pm
|Pool Play – Draw 12
|TSN
|Wednesday, February 19, 2025
|8am
|Pool Play – Draw 13
|TSN1/4
|Wednesday, February 19, 2025
|2pm
|Pool Play – Draw 14
|TSN1/4
|Wednesday, February 19, 2025
|7pm
|Pool Play – Draw 15
|TSN1/3
|Thursday, February 20, 2025
|8am
|Pool Play – Draw 16
|TSN1/4
|Thursday, February 20, 2025
|2pm
|Pool Play – Draw 17
|TSN1/4
|Thursday, February 20, 2025
|7pm
|Pool Play – Draw 18
|TSN1/4
|Friday, February 21, 2025
|1pm
|Page 1/2 Qualifier
|TSN1/3/4
|Friday, February 21, 2025
|7pm
|Page 3/4 Qualifier
|TSN1/3
|Saturday, February 22, 2025
|1pm
|Page Playoff
|TSN1/3
|Saturday, February 22, 2025
|4pm
|Cutting Day in Canada
|TSN1/5
|Saturday, February 22, 2025
|7pm
|Page Playoff
|TSN1/4
|Sunday, February 23, 2025
|1pm
|Semifinal
|TSN1
|Sunday, February 23, 2025
|7pm
|Final
|TSN1/5