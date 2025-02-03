How to watch 2025 Beanpot Semifinals today: Northeastern Vs. Boston College Live TV Channel and Streams

One of the most legendary tournaments in college hockey is set to write a new chapter on Monday, February 3, 2025, as the Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies face off in the second semifinal of the Men’s Beanpot Championship. This highly anticipated matchup promises to deliver high-stakes drama, fierce rivalry, and unforgettable moments on the ice. With both teams vying for a spot in the championship game, this is a must-watch event for hockey fans everywhere.

Here’s guide where and how to watch the 2025 Beanpot semifinals game between Northeastern vs BC hockey game from anywhere without cable and VPN.

Date : Monday, February 3, 2025

Time : 8:00 PM ET

Location : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV : NESN (local broadcast)

Northeastern Huskies: Defending Champions Aim for History

The Northeastern Huskies are no strangers to Beanpot success. As the two-time defending champions, they have a chance to win their third straight Beanpot title and their sixth in the last seven years. Despite an up-and-down season, the Huskies have shown they can rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Key Players to Watch

Jack Williams : The forward leads the team in scoring with 12 goals and 17 assists. His offensive prowess will be critical in this matchup.

Devon Levi: The star goaltender has been a cornerstone of Northeastern's recent Beanpot success. His ability to make clutch saves could be the difference-maker.

Recent Form

The Huskies are coming off a tough 3-1 loss to No. 6 Maine on Friday. Despite the setback, they showed resilience by tying the game early in the second period with a goal from sophomore Eli Sebastian. However, they’ll need to ramp up their offense and tighten their defense to overcome a powerhouse Boston College team.

Boston College Eagles: A National Contender with a Point to Prove

The Boston College Eagles enter the Beanpot as one of the top teams in the nation. After falling just short of the national championship last season, the Eagles are determined to make a statement in this year’s tournament. Led by future NHL stars Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, Boston College is looking to advance to the Beanpot final for the first time since 2019.

Key Players to Watch

Ryan Leonard : The sophomore forward is a Hobey Baker Award candidate and leads the NCAA in goals per game. His scoring ability is unmatched.

Jacob Fowler: The goaltender has been a brick wall in net, leading Hockey East in save percentage and earning six shutouts this season.

Season Series

The Eagles and Huskies have already faced off twice this season, splitting the series. Boston College won the first game 3-0, but Northeastern bounced back with a 4-2 victory the following day. This semifinal matchup will decide the season series and add another chapter to their storied rivalry.

