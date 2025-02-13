How to Watch 4 Nations Face-Off Live Score: Free Stream, Sweden vs Canada

This season, the NHL is shaking things up by replacing the traditional All-Star Game with an exciting week-long international tournament: the 4 Nations Face-Off. Featuring teams from Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland, the event promises high-stakes hockey action as some of the NHL’s biggest stars represent their countries in a battle for bragging rights. While the tournament includes a strong Scandinavian presence, all games will be held in North America, with matchups split between Montreal’s Bell Centre (February 12–15) and Boston’s TD Garden (February 16–20).

A Clash of Hockey Titans

When Canada and Sweden hit the ice, it’s always a must-watch event. Canada, known for its explosive offense and physical defense, will aim to dominate early. On the other hand, Sweden’s disciplined, structured play and elite skating make them a formidable opponent. With both rosters packed with NHL superstars, every game in this short tournament will be critical. A single win could provide the momentum needed to carry a team to the championship.

Whether you’re rooting for Canada’s offensive firepower or Sweden’s precision and finesse, one thing is certain: the intensity on the ice will be electric. The 4 Nations Face-Off isn’t just a tournament—it’s a showcase of hockey at its finest.

Tournament Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, February 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. | TNT/Max

Thursday, February 13

USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN+

USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN+

USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN+ Saturday, February 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

Monday, February 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT/Max

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT/Max

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT/Max

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT/Max

Thursday, February 20

Championship Game, 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN+

Championship Game, 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN+

Team Rosters: NHL Stars Unite

The 4 Nations Face-Off brings together the best of the NHL, with each team boasting a roster filled with elite talent. Here’s a breakdown of the squads:

Canada

Head Coach: Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Captain: Sidney Crosby

Key Players: Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brad Marchand

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brad Marchand Goaltenders: Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, Sam Montembeault

Canada’s roster is a powerhouse, blending speed, skill, and physicality. With Crosby leading the charge and McDavid’s electrifying playmaking, they’re a favorite to take home the title.

Finland

Head Coach: Antti Pennanen

Captain: Aleksander Barkov

Key Players: Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho, Patrik Laine, Juuse Saros

Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho, Patrik Laine, Juuse Saros Goaltenders: Kevin Lankinen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Juuse Saros

Finland may not have the same depth as Canada or the U.S., but their roster is packed with skilled forwards and a strong defensive core. Barkov and Rantanen will be key to their success.

Sweden

Head Coach: Sam Hallam

Captain: Victor Hedman

Key Players: William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, Erik Karlsson, Mika Zibanejad

William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, Erik Karlsson, Mika Zibanejad Goaltenders: Samuel Ersson, Filip Gustavsson, Linus Ullmark

Sweden’s roster is a blend of youth and experience, with Hedman anchoring the defense and Nylander leading the offense. Their structured play and puck possession make them a tough opponent.

USA

Head Coach: Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Captain: Auston Matthews

Key Players: Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck

Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Jeremy Swayman

Team USA is stacked with speed and skill, led by Matthews and the Hughes brothers. Their aggressive style and depth at every position make them a serious contender.

What to Watch For

The 4 Nations Face-Off is more than just a tournament—it’s a preview of international hockey at its best. With no All-Star Game this season, fans will get to see NHL stars compete with national pride on the line. Key matchups to watch include:

Canada vs. Sweden (February 12): A classic rivalry between two hockey powerhouses.

A classic rivalry between two hockey powerhouses. USA vs. Canada (February 15): North American bragging rights are up for grabs.

North American bragging rights are up for grabs. Sweden vs. USA (February 17): A clash of styles as Sweden’s structure meets USA’s speed.

The championship game on February 20 will crown the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off winner, adding a new chapter to international hockey history.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a fresh take on international hockey, offering fans a chance to see their favorite NHL stars compete in a high-stakes, fast-paced tournament. With games in Montreal and Boston, the atmosphere will be electric, and the competition fierce. Whether you’re cheering for Canada’s dominance, Sweden’s precision, Finland’s resilience, or USA’s speed, this tournament is sure to deliver unforgettable moments. Don’t miss it!