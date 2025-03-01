Live Montana Brier Curling on TSN | Dunstone vs. Koe Live | Manitoba vs. British Columbia-Draw 1

The 2025 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s premier men’s curling championship, is set to crown its champion on Sunday, March 9, at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia. As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or TSN.ca.

Brier 2025 Live info:

Montana Brier Curling

February 28 to March 9

Kelowna, British Columbia

TSN (Canada)

Curling World OTT (global)

2025 Brier Opening Day Preview

But Gushue’s rink is looking a little shaky right now. In October, he and longtime teammates Mark Nichols and Geoff Walker parted ways with second E.J. Harnden, who helped them to their last two national championships with his powerful sweeping. They replaced him with Brendan Bottcher, the only skip besides Gushue to win a Brier in the past five years. It seemed like a high-upside move, but since reaching the final of the Canadian Open in early November, the team is just 2-7 in the Grand Slams — including an 0-4 disaster in their most recent outing.

Gushue’s struggles have opened the door for Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone and Alberta’s Brad Jacobs, and maybe Northern Ontario’s John Epping and Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen, to possibly unseat him as Canadian champ.

They’re all in the top nine of statistical guru Ken Pomeroy’s global power ratings, and Dunstone and Jacobs have even overtaken Gushue, who’s fallen to fifth place after finishing No. 1 last year. The Brier betting odds are more or less in line, with Jacobs and Dunstone (in that order) clearly favoured over Gushue, who’s a concerning 8-14 against top-10 opponents this season.

Jacobs is probably the most interesting challenger to Gushue’s throne. Now based in Calgary, he won the 2013 Brier for Northern Ontario and went on to capture Olympic gold the following year in Sochi. Jacobs, 39, is now the skip for Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert after they ditched Bottcher in favour of him last April. The new foursome reached the final at each of the last two Grand Slams, though they lost them to Scottish skips Bruce Mouat and Ross Whyte, the top two in Pomeroy’s ratings.

Montana’s Brier 2025 Teams

A total of 18 teams will compete in the 2025 Montana’s Brier. Fourteen teams have qualified through their respective provincial and territorial championships, while Team Canada (last year’s champion), along with three wild card teams, complete the field. The defending champion, Team Brad Gushue, returns to represent Canada after winning the 2024 Montana’s Brier.

Notable Teams in the Tournament:

Team Canada: Led by Skip Brad Gushue

Team Alberta (Koe): Featuring veteran skip Kevin Koe

Team Manitoba (Dunstone): Skipped by Matt Dunstone

Team Saskatchewan (McEwen): Headed by Mike McEwen

Team Ontario: Led by Sam Mooibroek

For the complete list of teams and players, see the full roster above.

2025 Montana’s Brier Schedule

The tournament begins on Friday, February 28, 2025, and culminates with the championship final on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The teams are divided into two pools and will compete in a round-robin format, followed by playoffs to determine the winner.

Key Matches to Watch:

Opening Draws:
Feb 28, 9:30 p.m. ET – Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. British Columbia
Feb 28, 9:30 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Playoffs Begin:
March 7, 3:30 p.m. ET – Page 1/2 Qualifier Matches
March 7, 9:30 p.m. ET – Page 3/4 Qualifier Matches

Championship Weekend:
Semifinal: March 9, 2:00 p.m. ET
Final: March 9, 8:00 p.m. ET



How to Watch Montana’s Brier 2025

Fans can watch the action live on TSN, which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for Montana’s Brier. Additionally, live streaming will be available through TSN Direct, allowing fans to follow their favorite teams on multiple devices.

Montana’s Brier 2025 promises thrilling curling action with top-tier teams vying for national glory and a chance to represent Canada on the world stage. Whether you are a seasoned curling fan or a newcomer to the sport, this year’s tournament is shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet.