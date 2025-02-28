How to watch 2025 Brier, Schedule, TV Channel, Live Streams for Men’s Curling

The 2025 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s premier men’s curling championship, is set to captivate fans from February 28 to March 9 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia. This prestigious event will feature the best men’s curling teams from across the country, all vying for the title of Canadian champion and the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Whether you’re a die-hard curling fan or a casual viewer, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Montana’s Brier, including the full schedule, TV channels, live streaming options, and team lineups.
Brier 2025 Live info:
- What: Montana Brier Curling
- When: February 28 to March 9
- Where: Kelowna, British Columbia
- TV Channel: TSN (Canada)
- Live Streaming: Curling World OTT (global)
Where is the 2025 Brier?
The 2025 Montana’s Brier is making its return to Kelowna, British Columbia, for the first time since 1968. Prospera Place, a state-of-the-art arena in the heart of Kelowna, will host the event. Known for its vibrant curling community and stunning scenery, Kelowna is the perfect backdrop for this thrilling competition.
What Channel is the 2025 Brier On?
The 2025 Brier will be broadcast live across Canada on TSN, the official broadcaster of Curling Canada events. Fans can also stream the action online via TSN.ca or the TSN app
For fans outside Canada, the 2025 Brier will be available on Curling World OTT for entire tournament games. Doesn’t matter where you are, you can watch 2025 Montana Brier curling men’s tournament online without cable and vpn free.
How Can I watch 2025 Brier in the USA
Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Montana’s Brier in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.
2025 Brier Broadcast Schedule
Here’s the complete TV and streaming schedule for the 2025 Montana’s Brier:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Round
|TV Channel
|Friday, Feb. 28
|9:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/5
|Saturday, March 1
|4:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/4
|Saturday, March 1
|9:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/3
|Sunday, March 2
|11:30 a.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/4
|Sunday, March 2
|4:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1
|Sunday, March 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/3
|Monday, March 3
|11:30 a.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/3
|Monday, March 3
|4:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/3
|Monday, March 3
|9:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/3/5
|Tuesday, March 4
|11:30 a.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/3
|Tuesday, March 4
|4:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1
|Tuesday, March 4
|9:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1
|Wednesday, March 5
|11:30 a.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1
|Wednesday, March 5
|4:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1
|Wednesday, March 5
|9:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/5
|Thursday, March 6
|11:30 a.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1/3
|Thursday, March 6
|4:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1
|Thursday, March 6
|9:30 p.m.
|Pool Play
|TSN1
|Friday, March 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Page Qualifier
|TSN1
|Friday, March 7
|9:30 p.m.
|Page Qualifier
|TSN1
|Saturday, March 8
|3:30 p.m.
|Page Playoff
|TSN1/4
|Saturday, March 8
|9:30 p.m.
|Page Playoff
|TSN1/5
|Sunday, March 9
|2 p.m.
|Semifinal
|TSN1
|Sunday, March 9
|8 p.m.
|Final
|TSN1/3
Look Up Best Teams at 2025 Montana’s Brier
A total of 18 teams will compete in the 2025 Brier, including representatives from each of Canada’s 14 curling member associations, as well as Team Canada and three wildcard teams. Here’s a look at some of the top teams to watch:
Team Canada
- Club: St. John’s CC, St. John’s
- Skip: Brad Gushue
- Third: Mark Nichols
- Second: Brendan Bottcher
- Lead: Geoff Walker
- Alternate: Adam Casey
Team Alberta (Koe)
- Club: The Glencoe Club, Calgary
- Skip: Kevin Koe
- Third: Aaron Sluchinski
- Second: Tyler Tardi
- Lead: Karrick Martin
- Alternate: Mike Libbus
Team Manitoba (Carruthers)
- Club: Granite CC, Winnipeg
- Skip: Reid Carruthers
- Third: B.J. Neufeld
- Second: Catlin Schneider
- Lead: Connor Njegovan
- Alternate: Kyle Doering
Team Saskatchewan (McEwen)
- Club: Nutana CC, Saskatoon
- Skip: Mike McEwen
- Third: Colton Flasch
- Second: Kevin Marsh
- Lead: Dan Marsh
- Alternate: Brent Laing
Team Ontario
- Club: Whitby CC, Whitby
- Skip: Sam Mooibroek
- Third: Ryan Wiebe
- Second: Scott Mitchell
- Lead: Nathan Steele
- Alternate: Gavin Lydiate
2025 Montana’s Brier Full Schedule
Friday, February 28
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. British Columbia
- Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Northern Ontario vs. New Brunswick
- Alberta (Koe) vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)
Saturday, March 1
- 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Prince Edward Island
- Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Nova Scotia
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Yukon
- Quebec vs. Ontario
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Nunavut
- Northern Ontario vs. Alberta (Koe)
- Canada vs. British Columbia
- Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
Sunday, March 2
- 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT: Pool Play
- Ontario vs. Northwest Territories
- Quebec vs. Yukon
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Nova Scotia
- Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Prince Edward Island
- 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Canada vs. Northern Ontario
- Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. British Columbia
- Alberta (Koe) vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)
- New Brunswick vs. Nunavut
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Nova Scotia vs. Yukon
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Ontario
- Quebec vs. Prince Edward Island
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Northwest Territories
Monday, March 3
- 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT: Pool Play
- Alberta (Koe) vs. British Columbia
- Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. New Brunswick
- Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Nunavut
- Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Northern Ontario
- 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Quebec
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Prince Edward Island
- Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Northwest Territories
- Ontario vs. Yukon
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- New Brunswick vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Alberta (Koe) vs. Nunavut
- Northern Ontario vs. British Columbia
- Canada vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)
Tuesday, March 4
- 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT: Pool Play
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Saskatchewan (Kleiter)
- Quebec vs. Northwest Territories
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Yukon
- Nova Scotia vs. Prince Edward Island
- 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Northern Ontario
- Canada vs. New Brunswick
- Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- British Columbia vs. Nunavut
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Prince Edward Island vs. Yukon
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Nova Scotia
- Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Ontario
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Northwest Territories
Wednesday, March 5
- 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT: Pool Play
- Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. New Brunswick
- British Columbia vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Nunavut
- Canada vs. Alberta (Koe)
- 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Ontario
- Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Saskatchewan (Kleiter)
- Prince Edward Island vs. Northwest Territories
- Nova Scotia vs. Quebec
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Canada vs. Nunavut
- Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)
- Alberta (Koe) vs. New Brunswick
- Northern Ontario vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
Thursday, March 6
- 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT: Pool Play
- Nova Scotia vs. Northwest Territories
- Ontario vs. Prince Edward Island
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Quebec
- Saskatchewan (Kleiter) vs. Yukon
- 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Alberta (Koe) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Northern Ontario vs. Nunavut
- Canada vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)
- British Columbia vs. New Brunswick
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Pool Play
- Quebec vs. Saskatchewan (Kleiter)
- Northwest Territories vs. Yukon
- Ontario vs. Nova Scotia
- Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)
Friday, March 7
- 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT: Page 1/2 Qualifier
- Pool A1 vs. Pool B2
- Pool B1 vs. Pool A2
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Page 3/4 Qualifier
- Pool A3 vs. Page 1/2 Qualifier Loser
- Pool B3 vs. Page 1/2 Qualifier Loser
Saturday, March 8
- 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT: Page 3/4 Playoff
- TBD
- 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT: Page 1/2 Playoff
- TBD
Sunday, March 9
- 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT: Semifinal
- TBD
- 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT: Championship Final
- TBD
The 2025 Montana’s Brier promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring intense competition, dramatic shots, and curling’s biggest stars. Whether you’re tuning in on TSN, streaming online, or following along on social media, make sure to catch every moment of this iconic Canadian sporting event.