How to watch Northeastern vs Harvard hockey: Benpot Consolation Streaming & Game Preview

The final day of the 2025 Beanpot Tournament brings a clash of Boston hockey titans as the Northeastern Huskies and Harvard Crimson face off in the consolation game. While the championship dreams may be dashed for both teams, pride and bragging rights are still very much on the line. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action and what to expect from this matchup.

Live Stream Northeastern vs. Harvard Hockey

Date : Monday, February 10, 2025

: Monday, February 10, 2025 Time : 4:30 PM ET

: 4:30 PM ET Location : TD Garden (Boston, Mass.)

: TD Garden (Boston, Mass.) TV : NESN (local broadcast)

2025 Beanpot consolation preview

The Northeastern Huskies bounced back in emphatic fashion on Monday, securing a 4-1 victory over the Harvard Crimson in the Beanpot consolation game at TD Garden. Led by standout performances from Tyler McNeely, Greg Costa, and goaltender Chris Rawlings, the Huskies ensured there would be no repeat of their recent struggles, delivering a commanding win to close out their Beanpot campaign.

The story of the game, however, was the stellar play of freshman goaltender Chris Rawlings. After a rough outing in mid-January where he allowed seven goals in a loss to Vermont, Rawlings has been nothing short of spectacular in recent weeks. Over his last four games, he has surrendered just five goals while stopping an impressive 95.9 percent of the shots he’s faced.

Against Harvard, Rawlings was a brick wall, making 27 saves—including 14 in the second period alone—to keep the Crimson at bay. His ability to control rebounds and stay square to the puck frustrated Harvard’s offense, limiting second-chance opportunities and allowing Northeastern to maintain control of the game.

Northeastern head coach Greg Cronin praised Rawlings’ performance, noting, “The one common thread that is visible when he’s on his game is how aggressive he is and how square to the puck he is. There were very few second shots because he was really controlling the rebounds so well.”

Key Players to Watch

Northeastern Huskies: Dylan Hryckowian: The team’s leading scorer with 13 goals this season, Hryckowian will be crucial to Northeastern’s offensive efforts. Jack Williams: A seasoned player with Beanpot experience, Williams will look to lead by example and rally his team. Cameron Whitehead: The Huskies’ goaltender will need to bounce back from a tough outing against BC to keep Harvard’s offense at bay.

Harvard Crimson: Alex Gaffney: Harvard’s top scorer will be the focal point of their attack as they look to break through Northeastern’s defense. Joe Miller: A dynamic playmaker, Miller will need to step up and create opportunities for his teammates. Derek Mullahy: The Crimson’s netminder will aim to rebound from the semifinal loss and provide a steady presence in goal.



How to Watch Consolation Game in US & Canada

For fans unable to attend the game in person, NESN will provide live coverage, while ESPN+ offers a streaming option for those outside the New England area.