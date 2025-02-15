How to watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2025

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier women’s curling championship, is underway in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and fans across the country are eager to catch every thrilling moment. With 18 teams competing for the national title, the tournament promises intense matchups, dramatic shots, and unforgettable curling action. If you’re wondering where to watch the Scotties live, we’ve got you covered.
WATCH LIVE: Scotties Tournament of Hearts
When are the 2025 Scotties Curling?
Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Feb. 14-23, in Thunder Bay, Ont. The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start on Friday, Feb. 14, and conclude on Sunday, Feb. 23. Pool play will run from Feb. 14 through Feb. 20, and the page qualifiers and playoffs will be held on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.
How to watch Scotties 2025 in Canada
As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or website.
WATCH: Scotties Curling Live Streaming Anywhere
How Can I watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts in US
Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.
Scotties Curling Draw 2: Round Robin Today
- Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Quebec
- Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Northwest Territories
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Nova Scotia vs. Ontario
Three years later, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts has returned, and the Fort William Gardens is ready to welcome thousands of enthusiastic fans, complete with their signature cowbells.
“I think it’s going to be amazing,” said John Cameron, co-chair for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2025. “2022 was very disappointing because we couldn’t have fans in the building. It turned out to be a dress rehearsal for this event. Everyone is excited to get this event going and have fans in the stands.”
The tournament officially began Friday evening with its opening draw. Over the next nine days, 18 teams from across Canada will compete for the Canadian women’s curling championship and the chance to represent the country at the World Women’s Curling Championship.
However, before the curlers could slip on their shoes and prepare their brushes, the Fort William Gardens underwent a significant transformation.
“The biggest thing people will notice is the transition from hockey ice to curling ice. It’s quite the process,” explained Paul Burke, support and community development supervisor with the City of Thunder Bay. “The ice makers come in and lay the curling ice over top of the hockey ice. They install all the foam between the curling sheets and then complete the covering.”
2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Standings
Pool A
|Team (Skip)
|Wins
|Losses
|Canada (Rachel Homan)
|1
|0
|Alberta (Kayla Skrlik)
|1
|0
|British Columbia (Corryn Brown)
|1
|0
|Saskatchewan (Nancy Martin)
|1
|0
|Nunavut (Julia Weagle)
|0
|0
|Alberta (Selena Sturmay)
|0
|1
|New Brunswick (Melissa Adams)
|0
|1
|Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville)
|0
|1
|Prince Edward Island (Jane DiCarlo)
|0
|1
Pool B
|Team (Skip)
|Wins
|Losses
|Manitoba (Kate Cameron)
|0
|0
|Manitoba (Kerri Einarson)
|0
|0
|Manitoba (Kaitlyn Lawes)
|0
|0
|Newfoundland and Labrador (Brooke Godsland)
|0
|0
|Northwest Territories (Kerry Galusha)
|0
|0
|Nova Scotia (Christina Black)
|0
|0
|Ontario (Danielle Inglis)
|0
|0
|Quebec (Laurie St-Georges)
|0
|0
|Yukon (Bayly Scoffin)
|0
|0
2025 Scotties Curling Schedule
Draw 1: Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- Northern Ontario vs. Saskatchewan
- Canada vs. Prince Edward Island
- Alberta (Skrlik) vs. New Brunswick
- Alberta (Sturmay) vs. British Columbia
Draw 2: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Quebec
- Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Northwest Territories
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Nova Scotia vs. Ontario
Draw 3: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- Alberta (Sturmay) vs. Nunavut
- Alberta (Skrlik) vs. British Columbia
- Canada vs. Northern Ontario
- Saskatchewan vs. Prince Edward Island
Draw 4: Sunday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Nova Scotia vs. Yukon
- Ontario vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Manitoba (Cameron)
- Quebec vs. Northwest Territories
Draw 5: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- Canada vs. Alberta (Skrlik)
- Alberta (Sturmay) vs. Northern Ontario
- British Columbia vs. Saskatchewan
- New Brunswick vs. Nunavut
Draw 6: Sunday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Nova Scotia
- Ontario vs. Quebec
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Yukon
Draw 7: Monday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- British Columbia vs. Northern Ontario
- Saskatchewan vs. New Brunswick
- Prince Edward Island vs. Nunavut
- Alberta (Skrlik) vs. Alberta (Sturmay)
Draw 8: Monday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Ontario
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Quebec
- Northwest Territories vs. Yukon
- Nova Scotia vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
Draw 9: Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- New Brunswick vs. Prince Edward Island
- British Columbia vs. Nunavut
- Alberta (Skrlik) vs. Northern Ontario
- Canada vs. Saskatchewan
Draw 10: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Northwest Territories
- Ontario vs. Yukon
- Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Quebec
Draw 11: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- Alberta (Skrlik) vs. Saskatchewan
- Canada vs. New Brunswick
- Alberta (Sturmay) vs. Prince Edward Island
- Northern Ontario vs. Nunavut
Draw 12: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- Quebec vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Manitoba (Cameron)
- Nova Scotia vs. Northwest Territories
- Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Yukon
Draw 13: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Alberta (Sturmay) vs. New Brunswick
- Northern Ontario vs. Prince Edward Island
- Saskatchewan vs. Nunavut
- Canada vs. British Columbia
Draw 14: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Nova Scotia
- Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Northwest Territories
- Quebec vs. Yukon
- Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Ontario
Draw 15: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- Canada vs. Nunavut
- Alberta (Sturmay) vs. Saskatchewan
- British Columbia vs. New Brunswick
- Alberta (Skrlik) vs. Prince Edward Island
Draw 16: Thursday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Yukon
- Nova Scotia vs. Quebec
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Ontario
- Northwest Territories vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
Draw 17: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- British Columbia vs. Prince Edward Island
- Alberta (Skrlik) vs. Nunavut
- Canada vs. Alberta (Sturmay)
- Northern Ontario vs. New Brunswick
Draw 18: Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- Ontario vs. Northwest Territories
- Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Yukon
- Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Nova Scotia
- Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Manitoba (Lawes)
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND
Page 1/2 Qualifier: Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
- Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool B No. 2
- Pool B No. 1 vs. Pool A No. 2
Winners advance to the Page 1/2 game. Losers drop to the Page 3/4 qualifier.
Page 3/4 Qualifier: Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- Pool A No. 3 vs. Page 1/2 qualifier loser
- Pool B No. 3 vs. Page 1/2 qualifier loser
Winners advance to the Page 3/4 game.
Page 3/4: Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
- TBD
Winner advances to the semifinal.
Page 1/2: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- TBD
Winner advances to the final. Loser drops to the semifinal.
Semifinal: Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
- TBD
Winner advances to the final.
Final: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- TBD