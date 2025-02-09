How to Watch the 2025 Puppy Bowl: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time & Full Lineup

Super Bowl LIX is almost here! But if a Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown isn’t your thing, there’s a much fluffier competition happening Sunday afternoon: the 2025 Puppy Bowl.

A beloved annual tradition, the Puppy Bowl offers an adorable alternative to the big game, featuring playful pups from shelters and rescues across the country. Now in its 21st year, the event encourages pet adoption while delivering heart-melting entertainment.

This year, 142 puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries will compete for the coveted Lombarky Trophy. New for 2025 is the first-ever Puppy Combine, a pregame event where 10 pups will showcase their skills in practice drills ahead of the Puppy Bowl draft. And of course, the Kitty Halftime Show will return for feline fans.

When & Where to Watch Puppy Bowl XXI

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channels: Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV

Streaming: Max, Discovery+

Pregame Show: 1 p.m. ET on Animal Planet

Don’t worry—watching the Puppy Bowl won’t interfere with the Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX (also available for free on Tubi).

How to watch Puppy Bowl 2025 on TV

For viewers tuning in on TV, the Puppy Bowl will simultaneously air on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and truTV.

Animal Planet will also air the Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff the hour before the main event, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Schachner said that for viewers who tune in early, the network will air its first ever puppy skills contest, which will showcase how each pup is “drafted” into the competition.

“Basically, if they can go through five minutes and not have a nap or a potty break, they’re in,” he joked.

Meet the 2025 Puppy Bowl Stars

This year’s furry lineup includes:

Lin-Manuel Furanda – A Chow Chow/Chihuahua mix

Maxx – A three-legged Doberman Pinscher

Meatball – An energetic Lab puppy

Paws Allen – Another lovable competitor in the mix

For the full roster, visit Discovery’s Puppy Bowl XXI photo gallery.

What are the teams for Puppy Bowl 2025? Will all the puppies be adopted?

The players in “Puppy Bowl XXI” include Team Fluff’s Abigail, a Labrador Retriever; Team Ruff’s Trio, a Boston Terrier; Team Fluff’s Smoosh, a Pekingese; Team Ruff’s Maxx, a Doberman Pinscher; and many more.

In fact, a total of 142 puppy players from 80 shelters and rescues across two states and two countries are on tap to take the field. In addition to the action, the “Puppy Bowl” will feature stories about the importance of adopting animals.

Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner is also back, to preside over the competition. In addition to the “Lombarky” trophy, the “Puppy Bowl” will also honor the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) and the winner of the Underdog Award, which, as press materials say, “will go to the pup that surprises viewers the most with an outstanding performance.”

Who’s competing in the Puppy Bowl?

Team Ruff and Team Fluff are set to face off again for their annual matchup. Last year, Team Ruff bested Team Fluff, which could lead to back-to-back championships if they bring home a victory again.

This year, the Puppy Bowl will feature 142 rescue puppies that hail from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries, all of which will be available for adoption.