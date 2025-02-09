How to Watch the 2025 Puppy Bowl: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time & Full Lineup

Super Bowl LIX is almost here! But if a Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown isn’t your thing, there’s a much fluffier competition happening Sunday afternoon: the 2025 Puppy Bowl.

A beloved annual tradition, the Puppy Bowl offers an adorable alternative to the big game, featuring playful pups from shelters and rescues across the country. Now in its 21st year, the event encourages pet adoption while delivering heart-melting entertainment.

This year, 142 puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries will compete for the coveted Lombarky Trophy. New for 2025 is the first-ever Puppy Combine, a pregame event where 10 pups will showcase their skills in practice drills ahead of the Puppy Bowl draft. And of course, the Kitty Halftime Show will return for feline fans.

When & Where to Watch Puppy Bowl XXI

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channels: Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV

Streaming: Max, Discovery+

Pregame Show: 1 p.m. ET on Animal Planet

Don’t worry—watching the Puppy Bowl won’t interfere with the Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX (also available for free on Tubi).

How to Watch the Puppy Bowl Anywhere

Traveling during the game? You may need a VPN to access your preferred streaming service. A VPN allows you to connect to a secure U.S. server, unblocking live streams from anywhere in the world.

Meet the 2025 Puppy Bowl Stars

This year’s furry lineup includes:

Lin-Manuel Furanda – A Chow Chow/Chihuahua mix

Maxx – A three-legged Doberman Pinscher

Meatball – An energetic Lab puppy

Paws Allen – Another lovable competitor in the mix

For the full roster, visit Discovery’s Puppy Bowl XXI photo gallery.

Is the Puppy Bowl Live?

Nope—the Puppy Bowl is prerecorded. By the time it airs, many of the players will have already found their forever homes. But that doesn’t mean you can’t adopt your own MVP! Check out your local animal shelter to find your own PAW-vis Kelce.

Get ready for an afternoon of cuteness overload—Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff is about to begin!