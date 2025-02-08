How to watch XRUMBLE Celebrity Boxing: Joe Giudice vs Ojani Noa Pay Per View

Get ready for an unforgettable night of glitz, glamour, and knockout action as XRUMBLE Celebrity Boxing, in partnership with BranditScan and TUGA Supper Club, presents Battle in the Bahamas! This star-studded event will stream live on TrillerTV from the iconic Kendal G.L. Isaacs Arena in Nassau, Bahamas, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST.

Order: Joe Giudice vs Ojani Noa Pay Per View (get 50% off)

Featuring a lineup of celebrity fighters, local boxing talent, and special appearances, this adrenaline-fueled night promises to deliver non-stop entertainment, drama, and unforgettable moments. Here’s everything you need to know about the Battle in the Bahamas!

Where to watch Joe Giudice vs Ojani fight

Can’t make it to the Bahamas? No problem! The Battle in the Bahamas will be streamed live on TrillerTV Pay-Per-View $19.99, powered by FITE. Here’s how you can catch all the action:

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM EST

8:00 PM EST Venue: Kendal G.L. Isaacs Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

Kendal G.L. Isaacs Arena, Nassau, Bahamas Alternative Stream: Fitepass Anywhere Cheap Stream (50% discount)

Main Event: Giudice vs Noa

The headline bout pits Real Housewives Star Joe Giudice against TV Star and Model Ojani Noa in a clash of personalities and power. Giudice, known for his larger-than-life presence on reality TV, steps into the ring to prove he’s more than just a reality star. Meanwhile, Noa, a seasoned model and TV personality, is ready to show off his athleticism and determination.

This matchup is more than just a fight—it’s a battle of pride, with both celebrities looking to make a statement under the bright lights of the Bahamas.

Co-Main Event: Kimbo Slice Jr. vs Hazel Roche

In what’s being billed as the “Showdown of the Century,” Kimbo Slice Jr., son of the legendary Bahamian-American mixed martial artist Kimbo Slice Sr., takes on The Latin Lover, Hazel Roche.

Kimbo Slice Jr. carries the legacy of his father, who was born on this very day in 1974, and aims to honor his memory with a dominant performance. Standing in his way is Hazel Roche, a charismatic and skilled fighter known for his flair and determination. This fight is a must-watch for fans of celebrity boxing and MMA alike.

Full Fight Card

Here’s the complete lineup for the night:

Joe Giudice vs Ojani Noa Kimbo Slice Jr. vs Hazel Roche Jermaine Allen vs Carlos Brown Kendrick Stuart vs Anthony Woods

The Battle in the Bahamas is more than just a boxing event—it’s a celebration of celebrity culture, athleticism, and the vibrant spirit of the Bahamas. With a mix of high-profile matchups, local talent, and world-class entertainment, this is a night that promises to deliver something for everyone.

Whether you’re a fan of celebrity boxing, a supporter of local athletes, or just looking for an unforgettable night of entertainment, mark your calendars for February 8, 2025, and tune in to TrillerTV for the Battle in the Bahamas!