Inside the Strategies Behind High-Profile Heavyweight Clashes

Frazer Clarke vs. Ebenezer Tetteh

British heavyweight Frazer Clarke returns to action against Ghanaian fighter Ebenezer Tetteh on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. The bout will feature on the undercard of Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2, hosted at Birmingham’s BP Pulse LIVE: arena. Fans can expect the fighters’ ring walks around 9:00 PM BST, depending on how earlier fights play out.

Clarke, aged 33, stands at an imposing 6ft 6ins, holding a professional record of 8 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, including 6 KOs. He’s aiming to bounce back from a recent TKO loss to Fabio Wardley in October 2024.

Tetteh, at 36 years old and 6ft 2ins tall, has more ring experience, with a record of 23 wins and just 2 losses and an impressive 20 KOs. His last appearance was a tough stoppage defeat to Dillian Whyte in December 2024.

While official odds haven’t yet been released, Clarke is widely expected to be favored. Fans looking to check the latest betting updates can find the upcoming FanDuel Odds closer to fight night. No titles are at stake, but this clash promises action as Clarke looks to rebuild momentum.

Dillian Whyte vs Joe Joyce

Dillian Whyte will face Joe Joyce in a major British heavyweight showdown on April 5 at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena. This highly anticipated fight headlines Frank Warren’s Queensberry card.

Whyte comes into the match with momentum, having won three straight fights since his defeat by Tyson Fury in 2022, most recently defeating Ebenezer Tetteh. For Whyte, this clash represents his biggest test since losing to Fury.

Joyce, meanwhile, faces a critical moment in his career, having lost three of his last four bouts. Recent defeats against Zhilei Zhang and Derek Chisora have left his heavyweight ambitions uncertain, making this fight essential for his future.

During their first face-off, Whyte mocked Joyce as “boring,” promising fans he’d bring excitement to the ring. He plans to fight actively again, aiming for two more bouts after Joyce. Both fighters have significant stakes in this match, as it could dramatically impact their career trajectories.

Lawrence Okolie vs. Richard Riakporhe

Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe will face each other on April 5, 2025, at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena, and tensions between them are rising. Okolie, who previously held the WBO cruiserweight title and the WBC bridger-weight title, expressed strong confidence, saying Riakporhe appeared nervous around him.

Riakporhe humorously admitted being “a little nervous,” joking about Okolie’s boxing style as overly physical. Okolie quickly fired back, dismissing Riakporhe’s modeling interests, promising to handle him decisively in the ring.

Okolie has built an impressive 21-1 record, recently moving up to heavyweight after securing a knockout victory over Lukasz Rozanski for the bridger-weight title.

Riakporhe, former British cruiserweight champion, holds a record of 17 wins and 1 loss, most recently losing to Chris Billam-Smith by unanimous decision. He balances boxing with modeling and brand ambassador roles, highlighting his versatility.

Both fighters are eager to avoid adding another loss to their record, intensifying the stakes and fan anticipation for this high-profile showdown.

David Adeleye vs. Jeamie Tshikeva

Another heavyweight fight to watch this coming April 5 at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena is the Adeleye vs. Tshikeva bout, which is part of the Dillian Whyte-Joe Joyce undercard shown live on DAZN.

TKV (8-1, 5 KOs) explained that accepting the fight was straightforward. He didn’t have to challenge Adeleye publicly—the fight was offered, and both fighters quickly agreed.

TKV, 31, sees this match as essential for boosting his career, especially after experiencing defeat against Igor Macedo in September 2023 due to a severe cut. Since then, he’s secured three victories, including a recent stoppage win over Michael Webster.

Meanwhile, Adeleye (13-1, 12 KOs) also experienced a setback, losing to Fabio Wardley in October 2023. However, he’s since rebounded impressively, knocking out Solomon Dacres in less than a round under trainer Adam Booth.

TKV acknowledged Adeleye’s confidence but questioned how he’ll handle sustained pressure. He intends to test Adeleye’s resilience on fight night, determined to see if Adeleye truly thrives under intense pressure.

Prepare For The Action!

These heavyweight matchups promise intense action, huge stakes, and betting excitement. From Clarke’s comeback attempt against Tetteh to Whyte and Joyce fighting to prove they still belong at the top, each bout offers something unique. Okolie versus Riakporhe adds genuine rivalry, while Adeleye and Tshikeva battle to secure their careers.

The heavyweight scene delivers excitement for everyone, from fans of safe bets to those chasing bigger odds. Prepare to pick your winners, place those bets wisely, and most importantly, enjoy the thrill. Big fights are about moments—don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement.