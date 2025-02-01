Ireland vs England Live: TV channels for Six Nations 2025 game Today

The 2025 Six Nations ignites with a blockbuster clash as defending champions Ireland host England, the sole team to topple them in the 2024 tournament. This high-stakes opener at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium promises fireworks, with both sides eager to set the tone for their campaigns. Discover how to catch every moment live, no matter your location.

A Battle of Titans

Dubbed the most unpredictable fixture of Round 1, this showdown pits Ireland’s back-to-back titleholders against an England squad buoyed by last year’s thrilling 23-22 upset at Twickenham. While Ireland eyes a historic three-peat, England arrives with newfound belief, aiming to replicate their 2019 Dublin triumph. Kick-off is set for 4:45 PM GMT on Saturday, with free viewing options across the UK, Ireland, and France.

Pressure Mounts for Borthwick’s England

England’s 2024 struggles—five wins in 12 Tests, a third-place Six Nations finish, and a dismal autumn series—have intensified scrutiny on coach Steve Borthwick. To silence critics, pivotal performances are needed from half-back duo Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith, while Ireland’s new era under interim coach Simon Easterby (stepping in for Andy Farrell) adds intrigue to their title defense.

Global Viewing Guide

How to watch Ireland v England in UK

Channel: ITV1 (Free) | Stream: ITVX

Coverage begins at 4:00 PM GMT. A valid TV license is required for live streaming.

How to watch Ireland v England in Ireland

Channel: Virgin Media One (Free) | Stream: Virgin Media Play

Pre-match analysis starts at 4:00 PM GMT. No subscription needed.

How to watch Ireland v England in France

Channel: France 2 (Free) | Stream: FranceTV

Broadcast commences at 5:35 PM CET (4:35 PM GMT).

How to watch Ireland v England in US

Stream: Peacock ($7.99/month with ads)

Select matches air on NBC; cord-cutters can use Sling TV or Fubo. Use a VPN like NordVPN for overseas access.

How to watch Ireland v England in Australia

Stream: Stan Sport ($15/month add-on)

Every match ad-free. VPN recommended for expats.

Team Lineups

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Bealham; Ryan, Beirne; Baird, Van der Flier, Doris (c).

Bench: Sheehan, Healy, Clarkson, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Crowley, Henshaw.

England: Steward; Freeman, Lawrence, Slade, Murley; M Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Stuart; Itoje (c), Martin; T Curry, B Curry, Earl.

Bench: Dan, Baxter, Heyes, Chessum, Cunningham-South, Willis, Randall, F Smith.

Head-to-Head & Prediction

History: England leads 81-53, but Ireland claimed four of the last five meetings. England’s 2024 victory halted a four-game skid, though their last Dublin win was in 2019.

Prediction: Ireland’s home advantage and championship pedigree edge them as favorites. However, England’s grit in tight contests could surprise, especially if their backline clicks. Expect a bruising, nail-biting encounter decided by late-game precision.

Don’t Miss: A tactical duel between Ireland’s emerging playmaker Jack Prendergast and England’s dynamic Marcus Smith, set to define this rivalry’s next chapter.

All times local. Check regional listings for updates.