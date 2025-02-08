Where to watch Italy vs. Wales Live: Six Nations 2025 | TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

The 2025 Six Nations continues this weekend as Italy host Wales in a pivotal showdown at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. With both teams seeking redemption after opening-round defeats, this match is already being billed as a potential Wooden Spoon decider. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

Italy displayed resilience in their opener against Scotland, with fly-half Tommaso Allan slotting four penalties and a conversion. However, their inability to breach Scotland’s defense highlighted ongoing struggles. Wales, meanwhile, endured a brutal 44-10 defeat to France, leaving them desperate to reignite confidence. A 14th consecutive loss for Wales would deepen their crisis, while Italy eyes a rare Six Nations victory.

When and Where?

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

2:15 p.m. GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to watch Italy vs Wales six nations rugby in Canada

Streaming Service: DAZN (exclusive rights).

How to watch Italy vs Wales six nations rugby in The US

TV Channel/Stream: Peacock (all Six Nations matches) Peacock subscriptions start at 7.99/month(ad−supported)or 7.99/ m o n t h ( a d − s u pp or t e d ) or 13.99/month (ad-free). Alternate options: CNBC (select games) via Fubo or Sling TV.

How to Watch Italy vs Wales Worldwide

United Kingdom

TV Channels: BBC One (English), S4C (Welsh-language)

BBC One (English), S4C (Welsh-language) Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX

BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX Cost: Free with valid UK TV license.

Australia

Streaming Service: Stan Sport (ad-free) Requires Stan subscription ( 12/month)+Sportadd−on( 12/ m o n t h ) + Sp or t a dd − o n ( 15/month).

South Africa

TV/Stream: SuperSport (broadcast and streaming).

New Zealand

TV/Stream: Sky Sport or Sky Sport Now ($29.99/week).

Team News

Italy: Fly-half Tommaso Allan remains pivotal after his clinical kicking against Scotland. Expect adjustments to unlock Wales’ vulnerable defense.

Wales: Reeling from their thrashing by France, Warren Gatland's side must address defensive frailties and inject creativity. Key players like Aaron Wainwright (if fit) could be crucial.

Weekend Six Nations Fixtures

Saturday, February 8

Italy vs Wales – 2:15 p.m. GMT

England vs France – 4:45 p.m. GMT

Sunday, February 9

Scotland vs Ireland – 3:00 p.m. GMT

Prediction: A tense, low-scoring affair, but Wales’ experience might edge it—if they rediscover their mojo.

