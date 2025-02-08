Where to watch Italy vs. Wales Live: Six Nations 2025 | TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

The 2025 Six Nations continues this weekend as Italy host Wales in a pivotal showdown at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. With both teams seeking redemption after opening-round defeats, this match is already being billed as a potential Wooden Spoon decider. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.
Italy displayed resilience in their opener against Scotland, with fly-half Tommaso Allan slotting four penalties and a conversion. However, their inability to breach Scotland’s defense highlighted ongoing struggles. Wales, meanwhile, endured a brutal 44-10 defeat to France, leaving them desperate to reignite confidence. A 14th consecutive loss for Wales would deepen their crisis, while Italy eyes a rare Six Nations victory.
When and Where?
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT
- Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
How to watch Italy vs Wales six nations rugby in Canada
- Streaming Service: DAZN (exclusive rights).
How to watch Italy vs Wales six nations rugby in The US
- TV Channel/Stream: Peacock (all Six Nations matches)
- Peacock subscriptions start at 7.99/month(ad−supported)or13.99/month (ad-free).
- Alternate options: CNBC (select games) via Fubo or Sling TV.
- VPN Tip: Use NordVPN to access Peacock if abroad.
How to Watch Italy vs Wales Worldwide
United Kingdom
- TV Channels: BBC One (English), S4C (Welsh-language)
- Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX
- Cost: Free with valid UK TV license.
Australia
- Streaming Service: Stan Sport (ad-free)
- Requires Stan subscription (12/month)+Sportadd−on(15/month).
South Africa
- TV/Stream: SuperSport (broadcast and streaming).
New Zealand
- TV/Stream: Sky Sport or Sky Sport Now ($29.99/week).
Team News
- Italy: Fly-half Tommaso Allan remains pivotal after his clinical kicking against Scotland. Expect adjustments to unlock Wales’ vulnerable defense.
- Wales: Reeling from their thrashing by France, Warren Gatland’s side must address defensive frailties and inject creativity. Key players like Aaron Wainwright (if fit) could be crucial.
Weekend Six Nations Fixtures
Saturday, February 8
- Italy vs Wales – 2:15 p.m. GMT
- England vs France – 4:45 p.m. GMT
Sunday, February 9
- Scotland vs Ireland – 3:00 p.m. GMT
Prediction: A tense, low-scoring affair, but Wales’ experience might edge it—if they rediscover their mojo.
This article will be updated as official dates and broadcasters are confirmed.Get Update From ABCMoney