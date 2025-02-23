Live Scotties Tournament Final 2025 | Where to watch, Canada vs Manitoba (Einarson)

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier women’s curling championship, is in full swing in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and fans nationwide are eagerly following every exciting moment. In a dramatic semifinal, Kerri Einarson of Team Manitoba secured her team’s spot in the final after a close measurement confirmed her stone was closer to the pin than Nova Scotia’s. With this victory, Einarson and her team are set to face defending champions Team Canada, skipped by Rachel Homan, in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

WATCH: Scotties Final-Homan vs Einarson Live

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Scotties Final:

Who’s Playing?

Team Canada (Rachel Homan) vs. Team Manitoba (Kerri Einarson)

Team Canada (Rachel Homan) vs. Team Manitoba (Kerri Einarson) When?

Sunday evening at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday evening at 7:00 PM ET Where?

Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario

How to watch Scotties final in Canada

As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or website.

WATCH: Scotties Curling Live Streaming Anywhere

Where Can I watch Scotties Final in USA

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

2025 Scotties final preview

Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson, who led her team to four consecutive Canadian titles from 2020 to 2023, narrowly secured a 9-8 victory to advance to Sunday night’s final against defending champion Rachel Homan. The decisive moment came in the 10th end when Einarson’s final stone, a hit and roll attempt, spun wide of the button. However, it managed to push Nova Scotia’s counter just far enough, allowing another Manitoba stone at the top edge of the four-foot rings to outcount Nova Scotia’s for the win. Although a measurement was called, Manitoba’s stone was visibly the shot rock. “We didn’t quit the whole game,” said Nova Scotia’s skip, Black. “We had a slow start, but we grinded it out. When she let it go, I thought, ‘OK, we’ve got a chance. This has to curl.’ If it had curled a little more, we would have won because she would have still rolled out, and ours would have rolled in a little farther. But that’s the way it is. You can play a good game and lose.” A pivotal moment came in the second end when Einarson stole a point after Black missed a difficult double raise that could have scored three. This proved crucial in the tight contest. Black, who reached the Hearts semifinal for the first time as a skip, was joined by vice Jill Brothers, second Marlee Powers, and lead Karlee Everest in uncharted territory. The team had employed a five-player rotation throughout the season, with Powers and Jennifer Baxter alternating games. However, Baxter was absent on Sunday following the passing of her father, Blair, on Saturday. Baxter had left Saturday’s playoff game against Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik after the second end. 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Standings

Pool A

Team Games Wins Losses Canada 8 8 0 Alberta (Skrlik) 8 6 2 British Columbia 8 6 2 Saskatchewan 8 5 3 Alberta (Sturmay) 8 4 4 Northern Ontario 8 4 4 New Brunswick 8 2 6 Prince Edward Island 8 1 7 Nunavut 8 0 8

Pool B