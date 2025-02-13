Play Your Way: PAPAYA’s UK Launch Inspires a New Approach Towards Play

A new campaign by global gaming company Papaya invites the world to rediscover the healthy joy and benefits of playing. As a platform for skill-based games designed to challenge as much as entertain, Papaya calls adults everywhere to reconnect with the thrill, creativity, and personal growth that comes from the “Power of Play.”

Updating the Way You Play

Papaya’s platform is focused on evolving the gaming experience by turning skill-based games into engaging multiplayer tournaments. With a forward-looking vision, the company aims to integrate the ‘Power of Play’ into everyday life, offering new opportunities for people to connect and look at life from a different angle..

Its most popular titles, including PAPAYA Solitaire, PAPAYA Bubble, and PAPAYA Bingo, engage players in tests of skill that help them rediscover the fun of play.

Inviting the World to “Play On”

Papaya’s new UK campaign launched with high-profile placements to invite adults to bring more play into their day. A commercial during Manchester City’s Premier League match reminded viewers that games are for more than just watching. An illuminated 3D billboard in London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus encouraged everyone who saw it to make play part of their daily life. The campaign, spanning multiple TV ads, billboards, and social media platforms, calls adults worldwide to spend time playing every day.

The campaign is guided by industry creatives who have given voice to some of the world’s most iconic brands, including James Vincent (known for his work with Steve Jobs) and the award-winning storyteller Dom Goldman. With the help of MJZ for production and Nicolai Fuglsig directing for television, Papaya is investing heavily in a campaign that captures the fun of play and the triumph that comes with gaming.

The Happiness and Growth That Comes With the “Power of Play”

The campaign’s message to “play on” with Papaya Gaming is inspired by a sincere belief in the profound impact that play can have on a person’s life; The challenges, engagement, and happiness that daily playing can bring to a routine are much more than a fun boost to quality of life—they also offer benefits for personal growth and cognitive development.

Papaya says that play inspires confidence in players and promotes essential skills. “Our decision to launch a brand campaign for the first time is part of a bigger vision for Papaya as the company moves forward,” says Uri Pearl, Head of Marketing at Papaya. “Play is too important to leave behind in childhood. It’s critical to our development as adults as well.”

Bringing More Play to the World

The world deserves more time to play, more ways to be challenged, and more fun in daily life, according to Papaya. The company is working hard to change this. The UK campaign is one step for a gaming platform that intends to expand its global community. You can see what the “Power of Play” is all about today by exploring Papaya and choosing to “play on.”