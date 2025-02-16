Scotties Tournament of Hearts Live Stream: Schedule, Where to Watch Curling on TV

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier national women’s curling championship, is underway from February 14 to 23 at the historic Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This year’s tournament brings together the best women’s curling teams from across the country, all vying for the coveted title and the chance to represent Canada on the global stage.

Here’s everything about 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts live tv channel, standings, schedule and how to watch every round game from anywhere.

WATCH Live: Scotties 2025 Streaming Anywhere

Scotties Tournament of Hearts Live info:

What : Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH)

: Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH) When : February 14–23, 2025

: February 14–23, 2025 Where : Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario

: Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario TV Channel : TSN (Canada)

: TSN (Canada) Live Streaming: Curling World OTT (global)

The 2025 Scotties will feature 18 teams divided into two pools of nine. Each team will compete in a round-robin format within their pool, with the top three teams from each pool advancing to the playoffs. The playoff stage includes the Page Playoff system, culminating in the championship final on Sunday, February 23.

How to watch 2025 Scotties Curling in Canada

As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or website.

WATCH: Scotties Curling Live Streaming Anywhere

How Can I watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts in US

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

Where Can I watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts Anywhere

For international fans, Curling World OTT is the go-to platform to stream the 2025 Scotties. The service offers high-quality streams and flexible viewing options, making it easy to follow your favorite teams no matter where you are.

2025 Scotties Curling Standings

STANDINGS Pool A Team (Skip) Wins Losses Canada (Rachel Homan) 2 0 Alberta (Kayla Skrlik) 2 0 Saskatchewan (Nancy Martin) 2 0 British Columbia (Corryn Brown) 1 1 Alberta (Selena Sturmay) 1 1 Nunavut (Julia Weagle) 0 1 New Brunswick (Melissa Adams) 0 1 Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville) 0 2 Prince Edward Island (Jane DiCarlo) 0 2 Pool B Team (Skip) Wins Losses Quebec (Laurie St-Georges) 2 0 Manitoba (Kerri Einarson) 1 0 Yukon (Bayly Scoffin) 1 0 Manitoba (Kate Cameron) 1 1 Manitoba (Kaitlyn Lawes) 1 1 Nova Scotia (Christina Black) 1 1 Ontario (Danielle Inglis) 1 1 Newfoundland and Labrador (Brooke Godsland) 0 2 Northwest Territories (Kerry Galusha) 0 2

2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Full Schedule

Round-Robin Draws

Draw 1 : Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Northern Ontario vs. Saskatchewan Canada vs. Prince Edward Island Alberta (Skrlik) vs. New Brunswick Alberta (Sturmay) vs. British Columbia

: Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Draw 2 : Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Manitoba (Lawes) vs. Quebec Manitoba (Cameron) vs. Northwest Territories Manitoba (Einarson) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador Nova Scotia vs. Ontario

: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Draw 3 : Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Alberta (Sturmay) vs. Nunavut Alberta (Skrlik) vs. British Columbia Canada vs. Northern Ontario Saskatchewan vs. Prince Edward Island

: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

(Additional draws continue through Thursday, February 20.)

Playoffs

Page 1/2 Qualifier : Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Page 3/4 Qualifier : Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

: Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Page 3/4 Game : Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Page 1/2 Game : Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Semifinal : Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

: Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Final: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Preview

Kerry Galusha’s final Canadian women’s curling championship is not just about her storied career but also about passing the torch to the next generation in the Northwest Territories. With 18 appearances at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Galusha is tied for second all-time with Jennifer Jones, trailing only Colleen Jones, who holds the record with 21 appearances.

At 47, Galusha had initially considered retiring last year. However, the opportunity to compete at the Tournament of Hearts alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Sydney, inspired her to continue playing through 2025. This unique mother-daughter duo has added a heartwarming storyline to this year’s championship.

Meanwhile, Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes bounced back from a challenging start to the tournament with a dominant 12-3 victory over provincial rival Kate Cameron. Lawes had struggled in her opening match against Quebec, surrendering steals in seven ends—a Scotties Tournament of Hearts record—en route to an 8-2 loss. Her resilience and strong comeback against Cameron showcased her determination to stay competitive in the championship.