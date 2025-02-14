Where to Watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Hockey in Canada, UK, Finland

The 4 Nations Face-Off continues tonight with a highly anticipated matchup as the United States and Finland make their tournament debut. The action kicked off in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with Canada securing a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over Sweden after the Swedes rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force extra time. Now, the spotlight shifts to the Bell Centre in Montreal, where the U.S. and Finland will clash in what promises to be a fast-paced, high-intensity game.
WATCH: 4 Nations Face-off Live From Anywhere
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch, team rosters, and the full schedule.
Tournament Format
- Round-Robin Phase: Each team will play every other team once.
- Championship Game: The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game on Thursday, February 20, in Boston.
What Channel is 4 Nations Face-off On?
United States
- Team USA Games: ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC
- Other Games: TNT, NHL Network
Canada
- All Games: Sportsnet, TSN, TVAS Or SteadyFlix
Finland
- All Games: Nelonen/Ruutu
Sweden
- All Games: Viaplay
How can I watch NHL 4 Nations face-off in Canada, UK, Finland
If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to watch the tournament, SteadyFlix is a great option. With a one-time fee, you can stream all 4 Nations Face-Off games without needing multiple subscriptions or a VPN. This is a cost-effective solution for fans who want to enjoy the tournament without the complexity of cable or regional restrictions. Viewer’s can watch 2025 4 Nations Face-off live in Canada, United Kingdom, USA, Finland, Sweden or anywhere around the world where internet is available.
4 Nations Face-Off Teams Rosters & Preview
Team Canada Rosters
- Head Coach: Jon Cooper
- Assistant Coaches: Peter DeBoer, Rick Tocchet, Misha Donskov
Forwards:
Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone
Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny
Defensemen:
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko
Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty
Extras: Sam Bennett, Travis Sanheim
Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Sam Montembeault
Team USA Rosters:
- Head Coach: Mike Sullivan
- Assistant Coaches: John Hynes, John Tortorella, David Quinn
Forwards:
Kyle Connor – Jack Eichel – Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes
Brady Tkachuk – J.T. Miller – Matthew Boldy
Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Dylan Larkin
Defensemen:
Jaccob Slavin – Adam Fox
Zach Werenski – Charlie McAvoy
Noah Hanifin – Brock Faber
Extras: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson
Goaltenders:
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman
Team Sweden Rosters:
- Head Coach: Sam Hallam
- Assistant Coaches: Stefan Klockare, Nicklas Rahm, Daniel Alfredsson
Forwards:
Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – Adrian Kempe
Rickard Rakell – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander
Jesper Bratt – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond
Viktor Arvidsson – Elias Lindholm – Gustav Nyquist
Defensemen:
Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling – Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Ekholm – Erik Karlsson
Extras: Rasmus Andersson, Leo Carlsson
Goaltenders:
Filip Gustavsson
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Team Finland Rosters:
- Head Coach: Antti Pennanen
- Assistant Coaches: Tuomo Ruutu, Mikko Manner
Forwards:
Artturi Lehkonen – Aleksander Barkov – Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz – Sebastian Aho – Patrik Laine
Teuvo Teravainen – Erik Haula – Joel Armia
Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mikael Granlund
Defensemen:
Niko Mikkola – Esa Lindell
Juuso Valimaki – Olli Maatta
Urho Vaakanainen – Nikolas Matinpalo
Extras: Kaapo Kakko, Henri Jokiharju
Goaltenders:
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Nations Face-Off TV Schedule
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|TV Channel
|Canada vs. Sweden
|Wednesday, Feb 12
|8/7c
|Montreal
|TNT & truTV
|United States vs. Finland
|Thursday, Feb 13
|8/7c
|Montreal
|ESPN
|Finland vs. Sweden
|Saturday, Feb 15
|1/noon c
|Montreal
|ABC
|United States vs. Canada
|Saturday, Feb 15
|8/7c
|Montreal
|ABC
|Canada vs. Finland
|Monday, Feb 17
|1/noon c
|Boston
|TNT & truTV
|Sweden vs. United States
|Monday, Feb 17
|8/7c
|Boston
|TNT & truTV
|Championship Game
|Thursday, Feb 20
|8/7c
|Boston
|ESPN
What to Know About the 4 Nations Face-Off Format
In the round-robin stage, each team will play one game against the other three participating countries. Teams earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, and one point if they lose in overtime or a shootout. The two teams with the highest point totals at the end of the round-robin stage will advance to the championship game.
Games will follow NHL rules, with one key exception: during the round-robin stage, overtime will consist of 10 minutes of 3-on-3 sudden-death play, unlike the NHL’s standard five minutes. If the game remains tied after the 10-minute overtime, it will proceed to a shootout.
For the championship game, overtime rules will mirror NHL playoff overtime: teams will play 5-on-5 hockey in 20-minute periods, with the first team to score declared the winner.
This format ensures thrilling, high-stakes hockey throughout the tournament!