Where to Watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Hockey in Canada, UK, Finland

The 4 Nations Face-Off continues tonight with a highly anticipated matchup as the United States and Finland make their tournament debut. The action kicked off in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with Canada securing a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over Sweden after the Swedes rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force extra time. Now, the spotlight shifts to the Bell Centre in Montreal, where the U.S. and Finland will clash in what promises to be a fast-paced, high-intensity game.

WATCH: 4 Nations Face-off Live From Anywhere

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch, team rosters, and the full schedule.

Tournament Format

Round-Robin Phase: Each team will play every other team once.

Each team will play every other team once. Championship Game: The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game on Thursday, February 20, in Boston.

What Channel is 4 Nations Face-off On?

United States

Team USA Games: ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC

ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC Other Games: TNT, NHL Network

Canada

All Games: Sportsnet, TSN, TVAS Or SteadyFlix

Finland

All Games: Nelonen/Ruutu

Sweden

All Games: Viaplay

How can I watch NHL 4 Nations face-off in Canada, UK, Finland

If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to watch the tournament, SteadyFlix is a great option. With a one-time fee, you can stream all 4 Nations Face-Off games without needing multiple subscriptions or a VPN. This is a cost-effective solution for fans who want to enjoy the tournament without the complexity of cable or regional restrictions. Viewer’s can watch 2025 4 Nations Face-off live in Canada, United Kingdom, USA, Finland, Sweden or anywhere around the world where internet is available.

4 Nations Face-Off Teams Rosters & Preview

Team Canada Rosters

Head Coach: Jon Cooper

Jon Cooper Assistant Coaches: Peter DeBoer, Rick Tocchet, Misha Donskov

Forwards:

Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone

Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis

Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny

Defensemen:

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko

Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty

Extras: Sam Bennett, Travis Sanheim

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Sam Montembeault

Team USA Rosters:

Head Coach: Mike Sullivan

Mike Sullivan Assistant Coaches: John Hynes, John Tortorella, David Quinn

Forwards:

Kyle Connor – Jack Eichel – Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk – J.T. Miller – Matthew Boldy

Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Dylan Larkin

Defensemen:

Jaccob Slavin – Adam Fox

Zach Werenski – Charlie McAvoy

Noah Hanifin – Brock Faber

Extras: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

Team Sweden Rosters:

Head Coach: Sam Hallam

Sam Hallam Assistant Coaches: Stefan Klockare, Nicklas Rahm, Daniel Alfredsson

Forwards:

Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – Adrian Kempe

Rickard Rakell – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander

Jesper Bratt – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond

Viktor Arvidsson – Elias Lindholm – Gustav Nyquist

Defensemen:

Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin

Gustav Forsling – Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Ekholm – Erik Karlsson

Extras: Rasmus Andersson, Leo Carlsson

Goaltenders:

Filip Gustavsson

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

Team Finland Rosters:

Head Coach: Antti Pennanen

Antti Pennanen Assistant Coaches: Tuomo Ruutu, Mikko Manner

Forwards:

Artturi Lehkonen – Aleksander Barkov – Mikko Rantanen

Roope Hintz – Sebastian Aho – Patrik Laine

Teuvo Teravainen – Erik Haula – Joel Armia

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mikael Granlund

Defensemen:

Niko Mikkola – Esa Lindell

Juuso Valimaki – Olli Maatta

Urho Vaakanainen – Nikolas Matinpalo

Extras: Kaapo Kakko, Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders:

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

4 Nations Face-Off TV Schedule

Game Date Time Venue TV Channel Canada vs. Sweden Wednesday, Feb 12 8/7c Montreal TNT & truTV United States vs. Finland Thursday, Feb 13 8/7c Montreal ESPN Finland vs. Sweden Saturday, Feb 15 1/noon c Montreal ABC United States vs. Canada Saturday, Feb 15 8/7c Montreal ABC Canada vs. Finland Monday, Feb 17 1/noon c Boston TNT & truTV Sweden vs. United States Monday, Feb 17 8/7c Boston TNT & truTV Championship Game Thursday, Feb 20 8/7c Boston ESPN