UFC 312 LIVE: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 | Tv Channel, Date, UK start time, fight card

The UFC returns to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for UFC 312, featuring a blockbuster middleweight title rematch between champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) and former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) 28. The event also includes a pivotal strawweight title clash between Zhang Weili (25-3) and undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0), alongside a card packed with Australian talent like Justin Tafa, Jimmy Crute, and Jake Matthews 24.
WATCH: UFC 312 : du Plessis vs. Strickland 2
How to Watch: Channel, Time & Live Stream
- Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025 (Saturday, February 8 in the U.S.)
- Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.
- Start Times:
- Early Prelims: 10:00 PM GMT (Saturday) / 5:00 PM ET.
- Prelims: 1:00 AM GMT / 8:00 PM ET.
- Main Card: 3:00 AM GMT / 10:00 PM ET.
- Main Event Walkouts (approx.): 5:30 AM GMT / 12:30 AM ET.
- Broadcast Details:
- U.S.: ESPN+ PPV ($11.99/month subscription required).
- UK/Europe: TNT Sports Box Office or Discovery+ app.
- Australia: Main Event via Kayo Sports or Foxtel (exclusive PPV).
PPV Pricing
- U.S.: Included with ESPN+ subscription (11.99/monthor119.99/year).
- Australia: $59.95 AUD via Kayo Sports or Foxtel.
- UK: £19.95 via TNT Sports Box Office.
Watch UFC 312 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 312 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 312 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
WATCH: UFC 312 : du Plessis vs. Strickland 2
Fight Card Highlights
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV / Kayo Sports)
- Middleweight Title Bout: Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Sean Strickland 2 – A rematch of their 2024 split-decision thriller, with Du Plessis defending his belt and 10-fight win streak 812.
- Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s first fight since April 2024; Suarez aims to dethrone the champ with her elite wrestling 912.
- Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira – Tafa seeks redemption against the undefeated Brazilian prospect 28.
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato – Crute fights to revive his career; Bellato rides a four-fight win streak 2.
- Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado – Both fighters look to break a .500 run in recent bouts 2.
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+)
- Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
- Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- Flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil 12.
Early Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
- Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli – Jubli, India’s rising star, faces local favorite Salkilld 410.
Pre-Fight Drama
- Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2: The rivalry intensified this week when Strickland accused Du Plessis of fabricating a staph infection. Du Plessis fired back: “There are no pacts between lions and men” 89.
- Zhang vs. Suarez: Suarez, an eight-time wrestling medalist, has not fought since 2023 due to injury but remains a betting underdog against Zhang’s striking prowess 89.
Betting Odds & Predictions
- Du Plessis (-218) vs. Strickland (+180): Odds favor the champion’s grappling and endurance 39.
- Zhang (-375) vs. Suarez (+295): Zhang’s experience gives her the edge, but Suarez’s ground game could surprise 39.
- Tafa (+140) vs. Teixeira (-166): Teixeira’s Contender Series hype makes him the
This article will be updated as official dates and broadcasters are confirmed.Get Update From ABCMoney