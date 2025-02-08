Where to watch UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 live stream, TV Channel, Prelims, fight card, start time

Get ready for an electrifying night of MMA action as UFC 312 descends upon Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena this Saturday, February 8 (Sunday, February 9 in Australia). The event features a stacked lineup, headlined by a high-stakes middleweight title rematch and a pivotal women’s strawweight championship clash, alongside a mix of rising stars and regional fighters vying for glory

Reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) and former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) will collide once again in a rematch of their razor-close UFC 297 bout. Du Plessis narrowly claimed the belt via split decision in January 2024, but Strickland aims to reclaim his throne in a fight that promises fireworks.

Where to watch UFC 312 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 312 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 312 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

Where to watch UFC 312 in the UK

Live stream: TNT Sports (£3.99/month or £39.99/year via discovery+)

UFC 312 is available in the U.K. via TNT Sports. The prelims, starting at 1 a.m. GMT, will air on UFC Fight Pass.

How to Watch: Channel, Time & Live Stream

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025 (Saturday, February 8 in the U.S.)

Sunday, February 9, 2025 (Saturday, February 8 in the U.S.) Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. Start Times: Early Prelims: 10:00 PM GMT (Saturday) / 5:00 PM ET. Prelims: 1:00 AM GMT / 8:00 PM ET. Main Card: 3:00 AM GMT / 10:00 PM ET. Main Event Walkouts (approx.): 5:30 AM GMT / 12:30 AM ET.

Broadcast Details: U.S.: ESPN+ PPV ($11.99/month subscription required). UK/Europe: TNT Sports Box Office or Discovery+ app. Australia: Main Event via Kayo Sports or Foxtel (exclusive PPV).



Fight Card Highlights

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV / Kayo Sports)

Middleweight Title Bout: Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Sean Strickland 2 – A rematch of their 2024 split-decision thriller, with Du Plessis defending his belt and 10-fight win streak 8 12 . Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s first fight since April 2024; Suarez aims to dethrone the champ with her elite wrestling 9 12 . Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira – Tafa seeks redemption against the undefeated Brazilian prospect 2 8 . Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato – Crute fights to revive his career; Bellato rides a four-fight win streak 2 . Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado – Both fighters look to break a .500 run in recent bouts 2 .

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil 12 .

Early Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli – Jubli, India’s rising star, faces local favorite Salkilld 4 10 .

Pre-Fight Drama

Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2: The rivalry intensified this week when Strickland accused Du Plessis of fabricating a staph infection. Du Plessis fired back: “There are no pacts between lions and men” 8 9 .

Betting Odds & Predictions

Du Plessis (-218) vs. Strickland (+180): Odds favor the champion’s grappling and endurance 3 9 .

