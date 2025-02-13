How to watch USA vs. Finland Live: Where to watch NHL 4-Nations Face-Off , start time, and TV Channels

The United States and Finland will open their 4 Nations Face-Off schedule on Thursday, February 13, in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

WATCH: 4 Nations Face-off Live From Anywhere

Finland boasts a formidable lineup, led by Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho and Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov. The team also features standout players like Patrik Laine and Mikko Rantanen, making them a strong contender in the tournament. On the other side, Team USA is packed with elite talent, including Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews, New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes, and Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel, who are among the top forwards on the roster.

This game marks the second of seven in the tournament, with the top two teams advancing to a one-game championship after the group stage.

How to Watch USA vs. Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch every live games

Fans can catch the action on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13. For those without cable, Fubo and ESPN+ will provide live streaming options.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, allowing you to test the service before committing. For a limited time, new users can get their first month of Fubo for as low as 59.99,saving59.99,saving25. The platform streams ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and over 200 other channels of live TV and sports. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

ESPN+ subscriptions are available for 11.99permonthor11.99permonthor119.99 annually, saving $24. With ESPN+, you can stream live games and enjoy a wide range of sports content.

USA vs. Finland Start Time

Date: Thursday, February 13

Thursday, February 13 Time: 8 p.m. ET

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

USA vs. Finland Radio Broadcast

Radio Station: SiriusXM channel 91

Fans can tune in to SiriusXM channel 91 to listen to the game live. New subscribers can enjoy a free trial for the first month, offering access to live NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, college sports, and more, along with sport-specific analysis and news.

4 Nations Face-Off Schedule and Scores

Wednesday, February 12 Canada vs. Sweden – 8 p.m. ET (TNT, Sling)

Thursday, February 13 USA vs. Finland – 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+)

Saturday, February 15 Finland vs. Sweden – 1 p.m. ET (ABC, Fubo, ESPN+) USA vs. Canada – 8 p.m. ET (ABC, Fubo, ESPN+)

Monday, February 17 Canada vs. Finland – 1 p.m. ET (TNT, Sling) Sweden vs. USA – 8 p.m. ET (TNT, Sling)

Thursday, February 20 Championship Game – 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+)



Don’t miss the thrilling action as these hockey powerhouses face off in the 4 Nations tournament!

What to Know About the 4 Nations Face-Off Format

In the round-robin stage, each team will play one game against the other three participating countries. Teams earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, and one point if they lose in overtime or a shootout. The two teams with the highest point totals at the end of the round-robin stage will advance to the championship game.

Games will follow NHL rules, with one key exception: during the round-robin stage, overtime will consist of 10 minutes of 3-on-3 sudden-death play, unlike the NHL’s standard five minutes. If the game remains tied after the 10-minute overtime, it will proceed to a shootout.

For the championship game, overtime rules will mirror NHL playoff overtime: teams will play 5-on-5 hockey in 20-minute periods, with the first team to score declared the winner.

This format ensures thrilling, high-stakes hockey throughout the tournament!