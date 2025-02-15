Watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Hockey Live in Canada, UK, Finland or USA

The 4 Nations Face-Off continues tonight with a highly anticipated matchup as the United States and Finland make their tournament debut. The action kicked off in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with Canada securing a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over Sweden after the Swedes rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force extra time. Now, the spotlight shifts to the Bell Centre in Montreal, where the U.S. and Finland will clash in what promises to be a fast-paced, high-intensity game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch, team rosters, and the full schedule.

Tournament Format

Round-Robin Phase: Each team will play every other team once.

Each team will play every other team once. Championship Game: The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game on Thursday, February 20, in Boston.

What Channel is 4 Nations Face-off On?

United States

Team USA Games: ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC

ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC Other Games: TNT, NHL Network

Canada

All Games: Sportsnet, TSN, TVAS Or SteadyFlix

Finland

All Games: Nelonen/Ruutu

Sweden

All Games: Viaplay

How can I watch NHL 4 Nations face-off in Canada, UK, Finland

If you're looking for a hassle-free way to watch the tournament, streaming services are available. Viewers can watch 2025 4 Nations Face-off live in Canada, United Kingdom, USA, Finland, Sweden or anywhere around the world where internet is available.

4 Nations Face-Off Teams Rosters & Preview

No matter how you slice it, Thursday’s final at Boston’s TD Garden promises to be must-watch hockey. While most North American fans are undoubtedly rooting for a showdown between the United States and Canada—a rematch of what’s expected to be a fiercely contested game on Saturday, where the U.S. team could secure their spot in the coveted Thursday night final—there are other intriguing possibilities. Let’s break down the three most compelling potential finals matchups.

Team Canada Rosters

Head Coach: Jon Cooper

Jon Cooper Assistant Coaches: Peter DeBoer, Rick Tocchet, Misha Donskov

Forwards:

Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone

Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis

Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny

Defensemen:

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko

Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty

Extras: Sam Bennett, Travis Sanheim

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Sam Montembeault

Team USA Rosters:

Head Coach: Mike Sullivan

Mike Sullivan Assistant Coaches: John Hynes, John Tortorella, David Quinn

Forwards:

Kyle Connor – Jack Eichel – Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk – J.T. Miller – Matthew Boldy

Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Dylan Larkin

Defensemen:

Jaccob Slavin – Adam Fox

Zach Werenski – Charlie McAvoy

Noah Hanifin – Brock Faber

Extras: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

Team Sweden Rosters:

Head Coach: Sam Hallam

Sam Hallam Assistant Coaches: Stefan Klockare, Nicklas Rahm, Daniel Alfredsson

Forwards:

Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – Adrian Kempe

Rickard Rakell – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander

Jesper Bratt – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond

Viktor Arvidsson – Elias Lindholm – Gustav Nyquist

Defensemen:

Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin

Gustav Forsling – Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Ekholm – Erik Karlsson

Extras: Rasmus Andersson, Leo Carlsson

Goaltenders:

Filip Gustavsson

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

Team Finland Rosters:

Head Coach: Antti Pennanen

Antti Pennanen Assistant Coaches: Tuomo Ruutu, Mikko Manner

Forwards:

Artturi Lehkonen – Aleksander Barkov – Mikko Rantanen

Roope Hintz – Sebastian Aho – Patrik Laine

Teuvo Teravainen – Erik Haula – Joel Armia

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mikael Granlund

Defensemen:

Niko Mikkola – Esa Lindell

Juuso Valimaki – Olli Maatta

Urho Vaakanainen – Nikolas Matinpalo

Extras: Kaapo Kakko, Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders:

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

4 Nations Face-Off TV Schedule

Game Date Time Venue TV Channel Canada vs. Sweden Wednesday, Feb 12 8/7c Montreal TNT & truTV United States vs. Finland Thursday, Feb 13 8/7c Montreal ESPN Finland vs. Sweden Saturday, Feb 15 1/noon c Montreal ABC United States vs. Canada Saturday, Feb 15 8/7c Montreal ABC Canada vs. Finland Monday, Feb 17 1/noon c Boston TNT & truTV Sweden vs. United States Monday, Feb 17 8/7c Boston TNT & truTV Championship Game Thursday, Feb 20 8/7c Boston ESPN