How to watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2025 Playoffs | Canada vs. Manitoba

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier women’s curling championship, is underway in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and fans across the country are eager to catch every thrilling moment. With 18 teams competing for the national title, the tournament promises intense matchups, dramatic shots, and unforgettable curling action. If you’re wondering where to watch the Scotties live, we’ve got you covered.

When are the 2025 Scotties Curling?

Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Feb. 14-23, in Thunder Bay, Ont. The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start on Friday, Feb. 14, and conclude on Sunday, Feb. 23. Pool play will run from Feb. 14 through Feb. 20, and the page qualifiers and playoffs will be held on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

How to watch Scotties 2025 in Canada

As the official broadcaster, TSN will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament. Fans can watch every draw live on TSN’s TV channels or stream the action online via the TSN app or website.

How Can I watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts in US

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

Scotties 2025 Playoffs Schedule Page 3v4 Game (Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. ET) Page 3v4 Qualifier winners Page 1v2 Game (Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. ET) Canada vs. Manitoba (Einarson) Semifinal (Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. ET) Page 3v4 winner vs. Page 1v2 loser Final (Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. ET) Page 1v2 winner vs. Semifinal winner

Three years later, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts has returned, and the Fort William Gardens is ready to welcome thousands of enthusiastic fans, complete with their signature cowbells. “I think it’s going to be amazing,” said John Cameron, co-chair for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2025. “2022 was very disappointing because we couldn’t have fans in the building. It turned out to be a dress rehearsal for this event. Everyone is excited to get this event going and have fans in the stands.” The tournament officially began Friday evening with its opening draw. Over the next nine days, 18 teams from across Canada will compete for the Canadian women’s curling championship and the chance to represent the country at the World Women’s Curling Championship. However, before the curlers could slip on their shoes and prepare their brushes, the Fort William Gardens underwent a significant transformation. “The biggest thing people will notice is the transition from hockey ice to curling ice. It’s quite the process,” explained Paul Burke, support and community development supervisor with the City of Thunder Bay. “The ice makers come in and lay the curling ice over top of the hockey ice. They install all the foam between the curling sheets and then complete the covering.” 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Standings