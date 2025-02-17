What Channel is Canada vs Finland Today? Live Streams for 4 Nations Face-Off Monday’s Game

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament is heating up as it heads into the final round-robin games on Monday, February 17. With the United States already securing their spot in the championship game, the focus now shifts to the battle between Canada, Finland, and Sweden to determine who will face the Americans in the final. The action kicks off with a crucial matchup between Canada and Finland at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Sweden taking on the United States at 8 p.m. ET.

What Channel is Canada vs Finland Today?

For fans eager to catch the Canada vs Finland game, the matchup will be broadcast live on TNT at 1 p.m. ET. If you’re looking to stream the game online, you can do so through platforms that carry TNT, such as Max (formerly HBO Max) or other live TV streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. Make sure to check your local listings for availability.

Canada vs Finland Hockey Preview

The stakes are high for both teams as they enter Monday’s game tied with two points each in the tournament standings. Canada is coming off a hard-fought 3-1 loss to the United States on Saturday night, a game that saw Connor McDavid open the scoring but ultimately fall short. Despite the loss, Canada remains a formidable opponent, boasting a roster filled with NHL stars.

Finland, on the other hand, is riding the momentum of a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over Sweden on Saturday. Mikael Granlund played the hero, scoring the game-winning goal just 1:49 into the extra period. The Finns will look to carry that energy into their matchup against Canada as they aim to secure a spot in the championship game.

Historically, Canada and Finland have had some memorable clashes on the international stage. Their most recent meeting at the 2024 IIHF World Championship saw Canada emerge victorious with a 5-3 win, thanks to standout performances from Owen Power and Dylan Cozens. However, Finland is no stranger to pushing Canada to the limit, as evidenced by their overtime battle in the preliminary round of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, where Canada narrowly edged out a 2-1 win.

4 Nations Face-Off Tournament Schedule and Results

Here’s a quick look at the tournament schedule and results so far:

Wednesday, Feb. 12 : Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

: Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT) Thursday, Feb. 13 : USA 6, Finland 1

: USA 6, Finland 1 Saturday, Feb. 15 : Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

: Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT) Saturday, Feb. 15 : USA 3, Canada 1

: USA 3, Canada 1 Monday, Feb. 17 : Canada vs. Finland at Boston, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

: Canada vs. Finland at Boston, 1 p.m. ET, TNT Monday, Feb. 17 : Sweden vs. USA at Boston, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

: Sweden vs. USA at Boston, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game at Boston, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

4 Nations Face-Off Standings

USA : 6 points (2-0-0-0)

: 6 points (2-0-0-0) Canada : 2 points (0-1-0-1)

: 2 points (0-1-0-1) Finland : 2 points (0-1-0-1)

: 2 points (0-1-0-1) Sweden: 2 points (0-0-2-0)

With everything on the line, Monday’s Canada vs Finland game promises to be a thrilling showdown. Will Canada bounce back from their loss to the U.S., or will Finland continue their momentum and secure a spot in the final? Tune in to TNT at 1 p.m. ET to find out!