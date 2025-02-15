What channel is USA hockey vs Canada NHL? Live Streams for 4 Nations Faceoff

The most anticipated matchup of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament is here, as Team USA and Team Canada clash on Saturday night in Montreal. This storied rivalry promises high stakes, intense action, and a showcase of some of the best hockey talent in the world. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the game live.

What channel is USA vs. Canada tonight?

Date: Saturday, February 17

Saturday, February 17 Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

TV Channel: ABC/Sportsnet/ABC

Live Stream: Live Streaming anywhere

Fans can tune in to ABC for the broadcast or stream the game live on ESPN+. Whether you’re watching from home or on the go, don’t miss this epic showdown between two hockey powerhouses.

Game Preview: USA vs. Canada

Team USA’s Dominant Start

The Americans kicked off their tournament with a commanding 6-1 victory over Finland. After falling behind 1-0 early, Team USA responded with six unanswered goals, including a dominant third period where they scored three times in the first three minutes. Matthew Tkachuk led the charge with two goals and an assist, while his brother Brady Tkachuk also added two goals. Connor Hellebuyck was solid in net, stopping 19 of 20 shots after allowing an early goal.

Canada opened their tournament with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against Sweden. Sidney Crosby was the catalyst, recording three assists, including one on Mitch Marner’s game-winning goal. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves but will need to be sharper against a high-powered American offense.

Physicality vs. Skill

Team USA thrives on a physical, hard-hitting style, led by the Tkachuk brothers and Jack Eichel. Their ability to wear down opponents and create chaos in front of the net will be crucial against Canada.

On the other hand, Canada relies on their skill and finesse, with stars like Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon leading the charge. However, Canada is prepared for a heavier game, inserting Sam Bennett into the lineup to add grit and balance against the Americans’ physicality.

Goaltending Battle

Connor Hellebuyck will start for Team USA, coming off a strong performance against Finland. For Canada, Jordan Binnington gets the nod despite a shaky third period against Sweden. Both goalies will need to be at their best to give their teams a chance to win.

Projected Lineups

Team USA

Forwards:

Connor – Eichel – M. Tkachuk

Guentzel – Matthews – J. Hughes

Boldy – Miller – B. Tkachuk

Nelson – Trocheck – Larkin

Slavin – Fox

Werenski – McAvoy

Hanifin – Faber

Hellebuyck

Oettinger

Team Canada