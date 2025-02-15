Where to watch 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in USA and Canada

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s premier women’s curling championship, returns in 2025 with an expanded field and high-stakes competition. Eighteen teams will battle for the championship, starting with pool play on Friday, February 14, and culminating in the final on Sunday, February 23. The winning team will earn the honor of representing Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship in South Korea next month.

What : Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH)

: Scotties Tournament of Hearts (STOH) When : February 14–23, 2025

: February 14–23, 2025 Where : Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario

: Fort William Gardens, Thunder Bay, Ontario TV Channel : TSN (Canada)

Tournament Format

This year’s Scotties will feature two pools of nine teams each. Following round-robin play, the top three teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs. The championship format includes page playoffs, semifinals, and the highly anticipated final to crown the national champion.

Scotties 2025 Pools

Pool A

Canada

Alberta (Sturmay)

Alberta (Skrlik)

British Columbia

Northern Ontario

Saskatchewan

New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island

Nunavut

Pool B

Manitoba (Einarson)

Manitoba (Lawes)

Nova Scotia

Manitoba (Cameron)

Ontario

Quebec

Northwest Territories

Newfoundland and Labrador

Yukon

Key Matchups and Schedule Highlights

The 2025 Scotties will deliver high-intensity matchups from the first draw. Notable early-round contests include:

Draw 1 (Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET) : Defending champions Team Canada faces off against Prince Edward Island.

: Defending champions Team Canada faces off against Prince Edward Island. Draw 2 (Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. ET) : A Manitoba rivalry match between Team Lawes and Team Cameron.

: A Manitoba rivalry match between Team Lawes and Team Cameron. Draw 9 (Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. ET) : Saskatchewan takes on Canada in what could be a pivotal pool play showdown.

: Saskatchewan takes on Canada in what could be a pivotal pool play showdown. Draw 18 (Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. ET): Manitoba (Lawes) and Manitoba (Einarson) face off in a battle of top-tier teams.

After pool play concludes, the Page Playoffs begin on Friday, February 21, with the final set for Sunday, February 23, at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Canadian curling fans can catch all the action live on TSN and through streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app. With extensive coverage, fans won’t miss a moment of the competition.

Venue and Location

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be hosted at Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The city has a rich curling history, and this venue will provide an exciting atmosphere for players and fans alike.

Prize Money Breakdown

A total prize purse of $300,000 will be awarded, with the following payouts:

1st Place: $100,000

$100,000 2nd Place: $60,000

$60,000 3rd Place: $40,000

$40,000 4th Place: $20,000

$20,000 5th & 6th Place: $12,500 each

$12,500 each 7th-10th Place: $6,500 each

$6,500 each 11th-14th Place: $4,500 each

$4,500 each 15th-18th Place: $2,500 each

Looking Ahead

With a competitive field, experienced champions, and rising stars, the 2025 Scotties promises to be one of the most thrilling editions yet. The event will not only determine Canada’s next national champion but also set the stage for the upcoming World Women’s Curling Championship in South Korea.