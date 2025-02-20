Where to Watch 4 Nations Final in Canada: Live TV Channel for USA vs Canada Hockey

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Team USA and Team Canada face off in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final tonight at 8:00 PM ET at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This highly anticipated matchup promises to deliver high-intensity hockey, national pride, and bragging rights as the two North American rivals battle for the championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game, key storylines, and lineup updates.

Watch 4 Nations Final in Canada vs USA hockey

Date : Thursday, February 20, 2025

: Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time : 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Venue : TD Garden, Boston, MA

: TD Garden, Boston, MA TV Channels : TNT, ABC, ESPN

: TNT, ABC, ESPN Live Streaming: Watch Final Game Anywhere

Game Preview and Key Storylines

Seth Jarvis Back in Canada’s Lineup

Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis will return to Team Canada’s lineup after missing Monday’s win over Finland. The 23-year-old Winnipeg native has one assist in the tournament so far and will aim to make an impact in the final.

USA’s Lineup Uncertainty

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor remains uncertain about his status for the game. Head coach Mike Sullivan has all forward options available and will make a game-time decision on the lineup.

Goaltender Showdown: Binnington vs. Hellebuyck

Team Canada is sticking with Jordan Binnington, who has a 2.60 GAA and .892 save percentage in the tournament. Meanwhile, Team USA’s Connor Hellebuyck has been dominant, boasting a 1.00 GAA and .957 save percentage.

Injury Updates for Team USA

The Americans will be without Charlie McAvoy, who remains hospitalized due to an upper-body injury. Matthew Tkachuk, who missed the third period of the game against Canada as well as Team USA’s loss to Sweden, is expected to return. Auston Matthews, dealing with a minor injury, is also expected to play. Brady Tkachuk sustained an injury against Sweden and skipped Wednesday’s practice, leaving his game-time status uncertain.

Team USA had hoped to reinforce their lineup with Quinn Hughes, who was reportedly en route to join the squad as a replacement. However, due to NHL regulations set before the tournament, an additional injury would have been required for his inclusion. With Matthews and both Tkachuks likely available, Hughes was ultimately not permitted to join the roster.

Political Tension Adds Fuel to the Rivalry

United States President Donald Trump has added to the intensity of the final with his social media remarks. Earlier today, he announced plans to call Team USA to boost morale, further stoking the competitive fire ahead of the game.

Projected Lineups

Team Canada

Goaltender : Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues)

: Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) Forwards : Connor McDavid (C) – Brayden Point – Mark Stone Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Sam Reinhart Mitch Marner – Anthony Cirelli – Brandon Hagel Brad Marchand – Sam Bennett – Travis Konecny

: Defensemen : Cale Makar – Devon Toews Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko Travis Sanheim – Drew Doughty

:

Team USA

Goaltender : Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

: Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) Forwards : Auston Matthews (C) – Jack Hughes – Jake Guentzel Matthew Tkachuk – Jack Eichel – Kyle Connor Dylan Larkin – J.T. Miller – Matt Boldy Chris Kreider – Vincent Trocheck – Brock Nelson

: Defensemen : Jaccob Slavin – Brock Faber Noah Hanifin – Jake Sanderson Zach Werenski – Adam Fox

:

How to Watch USA vs Canada Without Cable

For those without cable, multiple streaming options ensure you don’t miss the action:

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a top choice for hockey fans as it provides access to live games, analysis, and exclusive NHL content. Subscription plans are available monthly or annually.

Max (Formerly HBO Max)

The game will also be available for streaming on Max, which has expanded its live sports coverage.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers a live TV package that includes TNT, ABC, and ESPN, making it a great option for catching the 4 Nations Final.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream provides live access to all major sports networks, including those broadcasting the USA vs. Canada final.

