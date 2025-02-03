Where to watch Boston University Vs. Harvard hockey: Live Streaming Beanpot game today

The women’s Beanpot has wrapped up with Northeastern claiming its third consecutive title and 20th overall. Now, the spotlight shifts to the men’s tournament, where the same four powerhouse teams—Northeastern, Boston College, Boston University, and Harvard—will battle for glory in one of Boston’s most storied college hockey events. The 2025 Men’s Beanpot Championship promises thrilling matchups, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable moments on the ice. And guess what? You don’t have to miss a single second of the action!

Event Information:

What: Men’s Beanpot Ice Hockey

Where: TD Garden in Boston, MA

When: February 3, 2025

TV Channel: NESN

What Makes the 2025 Beanpot Special?

This year’s tournament marks the 72nd edition of the Men’s Beanpot, and the stakes are higher than ever. Here’s a quick look at the teams:

Boston University: With 31 Beanpot titles, the Terriers are the most decorated team in the tournament. Freshman stars like Cole Eiserman and Cole Hutson are ready to make their mark.

Boston College: The top-ranked Eagles are a national powerhouse, led by Hobey Baker candidate Ryan Leonard and standout goaltender Jacob Fowler.

Northeastern: The defending champions are aiming for their third straight title, despite an up-and-down season.

Harvard: The Crimson are looking to end their Beanpot drought, last winning in 2017.

The 2025 Men’s Beanpot Championship is shaping up to be one of the most exciting tournaments in recent memory. With our affordable, accessible, and high-quality streaming service, you can enjoy every goal, save, and highlight from anywhere in the world.

Also, ESPN+ will have the live stream for users outside of the local area in the United States. If you are located in Canada, TSN+ will stream the game for fans in Canada.

2025 Men’s Beanpot Championship Schedule:

Mark your calendars and get ready for an action-packed tournament! Here’s the full schedule:

Date Game Time (ET) Feb. 3 Boston University vs. Harvard 5:00 PM Feb. 3 Northeastern vs. Boston College 8:00 PM Feb. 10 Consolation: TBD vs. TBD 4:30 PM Feb. 10 Championship: TBD vs. TBD 7:30 PM

2025 Men’s Beanpot Championship: Team Previews

The 2025 Men’s Beanpot Championship is set to deliver another thrilling chapter in Boston’s storied college hockey rivalry. With Northeastern, Boston College, Boston University, and Harvard ready to battle it out, let’s dive deeper into each team’s season, key players, and their chances in the tournament. Here’s an in-depth look at the Boston University Terriers, followed by previews of the other three teams.

Boston University Terriers: A Youthful Squad with Championship Pedigree

The Boston University Terriers enter the 2025 Beanpot with a mix of youthful energy and championship aspirations. After losing key players like Macklin Celebrini (2024 Hobey Baker Award winner) and Lane Hutson to the NHL, the Terriers have reloaded with a talented freshman class and a strong leadership core. With a 14-9-1 record and a third-place standing in Hockey East, BU is poised to make a deep run in the tournament.

Season Overview

The Terriers’ season has been a rollercoaster, showcasing the growing pains of a young team. After a shaky start, they found their rhythm in the new year, winning four straight games before dropping two hard-fought contests to crosstown rival Boston College. Despite the ups and downs, BU has shown flashes of brilliance, thanks to their dynamic freshman class and experienced leaders.

Key Players to Watch

Cole Eiserman (CAS’28) : The freshman forward has been a revelation for the Terriers, leading the team with 15 goals . His scoring prowess and clutch performances make him a player to watch in the Beanpot.

: The freshman forward has been a revelation for the Terriers, leading the team with . His scoring prowess and clutch performances make him a player to watch in the Beanpot. Cole Hutson (CAS’28) : Another standout freshman, Hutson has been a force on the blue line, leading the team with 17 assists . His poise and playmaking ability have been critical to BU’s success.

: Another standout freshman, Hutson has been a force on the blue line, leading the team with . His poise and playmaking ability have been critical to BU’s success. Quinn Hutson (SHA’26) : The assistant captain has been the heart of the team, leading the Terriers with 30 points . His leadership and offensive production will be crucial in the tournament.

: The assistant captain has been the heart of the team, leading the Terriers with . His leadership and offensive production will be crucial in the tournament. Ryan Greene (COM’26) and Shane Lachance (SHA’27): The co-captains round out BU’s top scorers, providing consistency and veteran leadership.

Between the Pipes

The goaltending situation is one of the most intriguing storylines for the Terriers. Mathieu Caron (CAS’25) has been the workhorse this season, posting a .898 save percentage and a 3.17 goals-against average. However, freshman Mikhail Yegorov (CAS’28) made a stunning debut in BU’s January 25 game against Boston College, stopping 23 of 24 shots. Head coach Jay Pandolfo has a tough decision to make: stick with the experienced Caron or ride the hot hand in Yegorov.

Beanpot History

The Terriers are the most decorated team in Beanpot history, with 31 championships to their name. They hold a 30-18 record against Harvard in the tournament and are looking to reclaim the title after falling short in recent years. Their last Beanpot victory came in 2022, when they defeated Northeastern 1-0 in a thrilling final.

Outlook

BU’s youth and talent make them a dangerous team in the Beanpot. If their freshmen can rise to the occasion and their goaltending holds steady, the Terriers have a legitimate shot at adding another championship to their storied legacy.

Boston College Eagles: A National Powerhouse

The top-ranked Boston College Eagles enter the Beanpot as the team to beat. With a 19-4-1 record and a 5-1 mark against Beanpot teams this season, the Eagles are a national championship contender. However, their recent Beanpot history has been less than stellar, with their last title coming in 2016.

Key Players to Watch

Ryan Leonard : The sophomore assistant captain leads the NCAA in goals per game and is a front-runner for the Hobey Baker Award.

: The sophomore assistant captain leads the NCAA in goals per game and is a front-runner for the Hobey Baker Award. Jacob Fowler: The sophomore goaltender has been a brick wall in net, leading Hockey East in save percentage and earning six shutouts this season.

Outlook

The Eagles are loaded with talent and depth, but they’ll need to overcome their recent Beanpot struggles to claim the title.

Northeastern Huskies: Defending Champions

The Northeastern Huskies are aiming for their third consecutive Beanpot title and sixth in the last seven years. Despite a middling 9-12-3 record this season, the Huskies have a knack for turning it on in the tournament.

Key Players to Watch

Jack Williams : The forward leads the team in scoring with 12 goals and 17 assists.

: The forward leads the team in scoring with 12 goals and 17 assists. Devon Levi: The star goaltender has been a key factor in Northeastern’s recent Beanpot success.

Outlook

Northeastern’s championship experience and recent dominance in the Beanpot make them a formidable opponent, even in a down year.

Harvard Crimson: Looking to End the Drought

The Harvard Crimson are the only non–Hockey East team in the tournament and are looking to end their Beanpot drought, last winning in 2017. With a 7-11-2 record, the Crimson face an uphill battle but have the talent to pull off an upset.

Key Players to Watch

Joe Miller : The junior forward leads the team in scoring with 15 points.

: The junior forward leads the team in scoring with 15 points. Ben Charette: The freshman goaltender has been a bright spot, posting a .920 save percentage.

Outlook

Harvard’s discipline and strong goaltending could be the keys to a deep run, but they’ll need to overcome BU’s potent power play in the semifinals.