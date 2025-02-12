SUBSCRIBE
Where to Watch Canada vs. Sweden Live – 4 Nations Face-Off Hockey Today: Schedule, Streaming, and Rosters

2025 4 nations Face off
image credit: NHL Network

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is set to be one of the most exciting international ice hockey tournaments in recent memory. Scheduled to take place from February 12–20, 2025, the tournament will feature teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, all composed of NHL players. Hosted by

WATCH: 4 Nations Face-off Live From Anywhere

the National Hockey League (NHL), the event will temporarily replace the NHL’s annual All-Star Game for 2025. Games will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston, with a round-robin format leading to a one-game final between the top two teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch, team rosters, and the full schedule.

4 Nations Face-Off Tournament Details

  • What: Four Nations Face-Off Hockey
  • When: February 12–20, 2025
  • TV Channels: ESPN, ESPN+, SteadyFlix, Viaplay, Nelonen/Ruutu
  • Live Streaming Anywhere: watch every live games

Tournament Format

  • Round-Robin Phase: Each team will play every other team once.
  • Championship Game: The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game on Thursday, February 20, in Boston.

What Channel is 4 Nations Face-off On

United States

  • Team USA Games: ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC
  • Other Games: TNT, NHL Network

Canada

  • All Games: Sportsnet, TSN, TVAS

Finland

  • All Games: Nelonen/Ruutu

Sweden

  • All Games: Viaplay

How can I watch Four Nations Hockey without Cable and VPN (Anywhere)

If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to watch the tournament, SteadyFlix is a great option. With a one-time fee, you can stream all 4 Nations Face-Off games without needing multiple subscriptions or a VPN. This is a cost-effective solution for fans who want to enjoy the tournament without the complexity of cable or regional restrictions.

4 Nations Face-Off Teams Rosters & Preview

Team Canada Rosters

  • Head Coach: Jon Cooper
  • Assistant Coaches: Peter DeBoer, Rick Tocchet, Misha Donskov

Forwards:
Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone
Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny

Defensemen:
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko
Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty

Extras: Sam Bennett, Travis Sanheim

Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Sam Montembeault

Team USA Rosters:

  • Head Coach: Mike Sullivan
  • Assistant Coaches: John Hynes, John Tortorella, David Quinn

Forwards:
Kyle Connor – Jack Eichel – Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes
Brady Tkachuk – J.T. Miller – Matthew Boldy
Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Dylan Larkin

Defensemen:
Jaccob Slavin – Adam Fox
Zach Werenski – Charlie McAvoy
Noah Hanifin – Brock Faber

Extras: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson

Goaltenders:
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman

Team Sweden Rosters:

  • Head Coach: Sam Hallam
  • Assistant Coaches: Stefan Klockare, Nicklas Rahm, Daniel Alfredsson

Forwards:
Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – Adrian Kempe
Rickard Rakell – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander
Jesper Bratt – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond
Viktor Arvidsson – Elias Lindholm – Gustav Nyquist

Defensemen:
Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling – Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Ekholm – Erik Karlsson

Extras: Rasmus Andersson, Leo Carlsson

Goaltenders:
Filip Gustavsson
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson

Team Finland Rosters:

  • Head Coach: Antti Pennanen
  • Assistant Coaches: Tuomo Ruutu, Mikko Manner

Forwards:
Artturi Lehkonen – Aleksander Barkov – Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz – Sebastian Aho – Patrik Laine
Teuvo Teravainen – Erik Haula – Joel Armia
Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mikael Granlund

Defensemen:
Niko Mikkola – Esa Lindell
Juuso Valimaki – Olli Maatta
Urho Vaakanainen – Nikolas Matinpalo

Extras: Kaapo Kakko, Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders:
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

4 Nations Face-Off TV Schedule

Game Date Time Venue TV Channel
Canada vs. Sweden Wednesday, Feb 12 8/7c Montreal TNT & truTV
United States vs. Finland Thursday, Feb 13 8/7c Montreal ESPN
Finland vs. Sweden Saturday, Feb 15 1/noon c Montreal ABC
United States vs. Canada Saturday, Feb 15 8/7c Montreal ABC
Canada vs. Finland Monday, Feb 17 1/noon c Boston TNT & truTV
Sweden vs. United States Monday, Feb 17 8/7c Boston TNT & truTV
Championship Game Thursday, Feb 20 8/7c Boston ESPN

 

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off promises to be a thrilling showcase of the best NHL talent from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. With star-studded rosters and high-stakes games, this tournament is a must-watch for hockey fans worldwide. Whether you’re tuning in from the U.S., Canada, Finland, Sweden, or anywhere else, make sure to catch the action live and witness hockey history in the making!

