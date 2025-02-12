Where to Watch Canada vs. Sweden Live – 4 Nations Face-Off Hockey Today: Schedule, Streaming, and Rosters

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is set to be one of the most exciting international ice hockey tournaments in recent memory. Scheduled to take place from February 12–20, 2025, the tournament will feature teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, all composed of NHL players. Hosted by
the National Hockey League (NHL), the event will temporarily replace the NHL’s annual All-Star Game for 2025. Games will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston, with a round-robin format leading to a one-game final between the top two teams.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to watch, team rosters, and the full schedule.
4 Nations Face-Off Tournament Details
- What: Four Nations Face-Off Hockey
- When: February 12–20, 2025
- TV Channels: ESPN, ESPN+, SteadyFlix, Viaplay, Nelonen/Ruutu
Tournament Format
- Round-Robin Phase: Each team will play every other team once.
- Championship Game: The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game on Thursday, February 20, in Boston.
What Channel is 4 Nations Face-off On
United States
- Team USA Games: ESPN, ESPN+, truTV, ABC
- Other Games: TNT, NHL Network
Canada
- All Games: Sportsnet, TSN, TVAS
Finland
- All Games: Nelonen/Ruutu
Sweden
- All Games: Viaplay
How can I watch Four Nations Hockey without Cable and VPN (Anywhere)
4 Nations Face-Off Teams Rosters & Preview
Team Canada Rosters
- Head Coach: Jon Cooper
- Assistant Coaches: Peter DeBoer, Rick Tocchet, Misha Donskov
Forwards:
Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone
Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny
Defensemen:
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko
Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty
Extras: Sam Bennett, Travis Sanheim
Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Sam Montembeault
Team USA Rosters:
- Head Coach: Mike Sullivan
- Assistant Coaches: John Hynes, John Tortorella, David Quinn
Forwards:
Kyle Connor – Jack Eichel – Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Jack Hughes
Brady Tkachuk – J.T. Miller – Matthew Boldy
Brock Nelson – Vincent Trocheck – Dylan Larkin
Defensemen:
Jaccob Slavin – Adam Fox
Zach Werenski – Charlie McAvoy
Noah Hanifin – Brock Faber
Extras: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson
Goaltenders:
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman
Team Sweden Rosters:
- Head Coach: Sam Hallam
- Assistant Coaches: Stefan Klockare, Nicklas Rahm, Daniel Alfredsson
Forwards:
Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – Adrian Kempe
Rickard Rakell – Mika Zibanejad – William Nylander
Jesper Bratt – Joel Eriksson Ek – Lucas Raymond
Viktor Arvidsson – Elias Lindholm – Gustav Nyquist
Defensemen:
Victor Hedman – Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling – Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Ekholm – Erik Karlsson
Extras: Rasmus Andersson, Leo Carlsson
Goaltenders:
Filip Gustavsson
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Team Finland Rosters:
- Head Coach: Antti Pennanen
- Assistant Coaches: Tuomo Ruutu, Mikko Manner
Forwards:
Artturi Lehkonen – Aleksander Barkov – Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz – Sebastian Aho – Patrik Laine
Teuvo Teravainen – Erik Haula – Joel Armia
Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mikael Granlund
Defensemen:
Niko Mikkola – Esa Lindell
Juuso Valimaki – Olli Maatta
Urho Vaakanainen – Nikolas Matinpalo
Extras: Kaapo Kakko, Henri Jokiharju
Goaltenders:
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Nations Face-Off TV Schedule
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|TV Channel
|Canada vs. Sweden
|Wednesday, Feb 12
|8/7c
|Montreal
|TNT & truTV
|United States vs. Finland
|Thursday, Feb 13
|8/7c
|Montreal
|ESPN
|Finland vs. Sweden
|Saturday, Feb 15
|1/noon c
|Montreal
|ABC
|United States vs. Canada
|Saturday, Feb 15
|8/7c
|Montreal
|ABC
|Canada vs. Finland
|Monday, Feb 17
|1/noon c
|Boston
|TNT & truTV
|Sweden vs. United States
|Monday, Feb 17
|8/7c
|Boston
|TNT & truTV
|Championship Game
|Thursday, Feb 20
|8/7c
|Boston
|ESPN
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off promises to be a thrilling showcase of the best NHL talent from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. With star-studded rosters and high-stakes games, this tournament is a must-watch for hockey fans worldwide. Whether you’re tuning in from the U.S., Canada, Finland, Sweden, or anywhere else, make sure to catch the action live and witness hockey history in the making!