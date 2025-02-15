Where to watch Canada vs USA Livestream: 4 Nations Face-Off in Canada

The storied rivalry between Canada and the United States will once again take center stage as the two hockey powerhouses face off in the highly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night at Montreal’s Bell Centre. This isn’t just another game—it’s a battle of pride, legacy, and bragging rights between two nations that have defined the sport for decades.

WATCH 4 Nations Face-Off: USA vs Canada hockey anywhere

For players on both sides, this matchup is a dream come true. Many have waited years for the chance to represent their country in a best-on-best international showdown. With NHL players absent from the Olympics since 2014, Saturday’s game marks the first opportunity in nearly a decade for hockey’s biggest stars to reignite this historic rivalry on such a grand stage.

The USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off game is tonight, Saturday, Feb. 15. The game will be broadcast live from Montreal’s Bell Centre at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

WATCH 4 Nations Face-Off: USA vs Canada hockey anywhere

Where to watch 4 Nations Face-Off in Canada

TV channel: Sportsnet

Sportsnet Live stream: Sportsnet+

The last time Canada and the U.S. met in a best-on-best game was at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Since then, their only encounter was at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia. Saturday’s game promises to be a thrilling chapter in their long-standing feud, with both teams boasting rosters filled with NHL superstars.

Canada’s Injury Woes

Canada enters the game with some uncertainty on the blue line. Star defenseman Cale Makar, who logged a team-high 28:06 of ice time in Canada’s 4-3 overtime win over Sweden, has been battling an illness. While he participated in Saturday’s morning skate, his status for the game remains unclear.

The Canadian defense was further depleted when Shea Theodore suffered an upper-body injury in the tournament opener, ruling him out for the remainder of the event. As a precaution, the NHL and NHLPA allowed Canada to call up Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley as a standby. Harley joined the team in Montreal but will only play if Makar is unable to suit up.

In goal, Canada will rely on Jordan Binnington, who made 23 saves in the win over Sweden. Head coach Jon Cooper expressed confidence in Binnington, who will be tasked with shutting down a high-powered American offense.

Team USA’s Dominant Start

The Americans come into Saturday’s game riding high after a commanding 6-1 victory in their tournament opener. Matthew Tkachuk led the charge with two goals and an assist, while his brother Brady Tkachuk and teammates Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel also found the back of the net. Connor Hellebuyck was solid in net, stopping 20 of 21 shots.

Team USA’s depth and firepower were on full display, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into their clash with Canada. With a lineup featuring stars like Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, and the Tkachuk brothers, the U.S. has the tools to challenge Canada’s defensive resilience.

Projected Lineups

Team USA

Forwards:

Connor – Eichel – M. Tkachuk

Guentzel – Matthews – J. Hughes

Boldy – Miller – B. Tkachuk

Nelson – Trocheck – Larkin

Connor – Eichel – M. Tkachuk Guentzel – Matthews – J. Hughes Boldy – Miller – B. Tkachuk Nelson – Trocheck – Larkin Defensemen:

Slavin – Fox

Werenski – McAvoy

Hanifin – Faber

Slavin – Fox Werenski – McAvoy Hanifin – Faber Goaltenders:

Hellebuyck

Oettinger

Team Canada

Forwards:

Reinhart – McDavid – Marner

Crosby – MacKinnon – Stone

Hagel – Cirelli – Point

Marchand – Bennett – Jarvis

Reinhart – McDavid – Marner Crosby – MacKinnon – Stone Hagel – Cirelli – Point Marchand – Bennett – Jarvis Defensemen:

Toews – Makar

Morrissey – Parayko

Sanheim – Doughty

Toews – Makar Morrissey – Parayko Sanheim – Doughty Goaltenders:

Hill

Binnington

Players to Watch

Team USA: Matthew Tkachuk is coming off a three-point performance in the opener and has been a force for the Florida Panthers this season with 57 points in 52 games.

Matthew Tkachuk is coming off a three-point performance in the opener and has been a force for the Florida Panthers this season with 57 points in 52 games. Team Canada: Sidney Crosby, the ageless wonder, dished out three assists in Canada’s win over Sweden and continues to shine with 58 points in 55 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Injury Report