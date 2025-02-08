Where to watch Chisora vs. Wallin Live: TV channel, streaming, start time

Veteran British heavyweight Derek Chisora is set to step into the ring for what could be one of the final bouts of his storied career. Facing Swedish contender Otto Wallin, Chisora looks to finish strong as he headlines an exciting boxing event at Co-op Live in Manchester.

With fans eager to witness “Del Boy” in action, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the fight, live streaming options, TV channels, and fight details.

Where to Watch Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin Live

For fans eager to watch this high-stakes heavyweight clash, the fight will be available via DAZN in the United States.

Live Stream:

Platform: DAZN

DAZN Subscription Price: $19.99 per month (12-month contract) $24.99 month-to-month $224.99 annually

Pay-Per-View Price for Usyk vs. Fury 2: $39.95

Subscribers of DAZN can tune in live via the DAZN app or website on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and gaming consoles.

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin: Fight Start Time & Schedule

Fight Date:

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Fight Start Time:

1:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 a.m. PT

Main Event Start Time (Approximate):

5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT

Timing for the main event will depend on how long the undercard fights last.

How to Watch Chisora vs. Wallin in the U.S.

Fans in the United States can catch the live broadcast of Chisora vs. Wallin exclusively on DAZN.

How to Watch Chisora vs. Wallin in Canada

Canadian viewers can also stream the fight via DAZN, with the same subscription plans as the U.S.

Derek Chisora: The Last Dance?

Derek Chisora (35-13) has been a fan-favorite in the heavyweight division for years. The former British, Commonwealth, and European champion has fought some of the biggest names in boxing, including Tyson Fury and Vitali Klitschko.

Since his third loss to Fury in 2022, Chisora has bounced back with two consecutive wins. Now, as he steps into the ring for what could be his 49th professional fight, he hopes to inch closer to his goal of reaching 50 career bouts.

Chisora has promised a brutal and aggressive performance:

“I don’t go in the ring upset. I go in the ring happy, but I just want to physically hurt the other man. I want to hurt him. I don’t hate him, I just want to f—–’ physically hurt him. And that’s what I’m going to do on Saturday night.”

Will this be the final chapter of Chisora’s career? That remains to be seen.

Otto Wallin: The Swedish Contender

Otto Wallin (27-2) made a name for himself when he pushed Tyson Fury to the limit in a tough battle in 2019. The Swedish heavyweight has since been on an impressive run, winning six straight fights before being stopped by Anthony Joshua in 2023.

However, Wallin rebounded with a dominant win against Onoriode Ehwarieme in July. He enters this fight looking to add another big-name victory to his resume.

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin: Full Fight Card

Main Event:

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin (Heavyweights)

Undercard Fights:

Masood Abdulah (c) vs. Zak Miller – Commonwealth Featherweight Title

– Commonwealth Featherweight Title Jack Rafferty (c) vs. Reece MacMillan – British & Commonwealth Super Lightweight Titles

– British & Commonwealth Super Lightweight Titles Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati (Middleweights)

(Middleweights) Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov (Heavyweights)

(Heavyweights) Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy (Super Welterweights)

(Super Welterweights) Joe Cooper vs. Artjom Spatar (Middleweights)

(Middleweights) Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka (Heavyweights)

(Heavyweights) Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mark Butler (Super Featherweights)

The undercard features several rising stars and title fights, making for an action-packed evening before the main event.

Derek Chisora is determined to put on a show for fans as he faces Otto Wallin in what could be one of his final fights. With a packed undercard and high stakes for both fighters, this is a must-watch event.

Make sure to catch all the action live on DAZN and stay tuned for what promises to be an electrifying heavyweight clash!