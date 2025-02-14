Where to Watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Tonight: Schedule, TV Channel, and Preview

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is here, and the excitement kicks off with two marquee events: the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars Challenge. Both events promise to deliver high-energy entertainment, unforgettable moments, and a glimpse of the future of basketball. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch, the schedule, and what to expect from tonight’s action.
When and Where to Watch Celebrity Game and Rising Stars
- Date: Friday, February 14, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California
- TV Channel: ESPN and TNT
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is always a fan favorite, blending sports, entertainment, and pop culture. This year’s game will feature a star-studded lineup of celebrities, athletes, and internet personalities, all competing for bragging rights.
Meet the Rosters
Team Bonds (Coached by Barry Bonds & 2 Chainz)
- Kai Cenat – Streamer
- Noah Kahan – Musician
- Pablo Schreiber – Actor
- Masai Russell – Track & field sprinter/hurdler
- Dylan Wang – Actor/singer
- Baron Davis – Former NBA player
- Allisha Gray – Atlanta Dream player
- Danny Ramirez – Actor
- Mickey Guyton – Musician
- Tucker Halpern – Musician
- Rome Flynn – Actor
Team Rice (Coached by Jerry Rice & Khaby Lame)
- Druski – Comedian
- Shaboozey – Musician
- Chris Brickley – NBA trainer
- Walker Hayes – Musician
- Oliver Stark – Actor
- Matt Barnes – Former NBA player
- Kayla Thornton – Golden State Valkyries player
- Shelby McEwen – Track & field high jumper
- Bayley – WWE superstar
- AP Dhillon – Rapper
- Terrell Owens – Former NFL player
With former NBA and NFL stars, viral internet personalities, and chart-topping musicians, this year’s celebrity game promises to be a must-watch event filled with laughs, highlights, and maybe even a few surprises.
Rising Stars Challenge: Preview and Format
The Rising Stars Challenge showcases the NBA’s top rookies, second-year players, and standout performers from the G League. This year’s event features a fresh format designed to increase competitiveness and excitement.
Format
- Teams: 28 players divided into four teams, coached by Golden State Warriors legends.
- Games: A three-game tournament, with the winning team earning a spot in Sunday’s All-Star Game mini-tournament.
- Scoring:
- Semifinal games: First team to reach or surpass 40 points wins.
- Championship game: First team to reach or surpass 25 points wins.
The Rising Stars Challenge is a chance to see the future of the NBA in action, with young talents like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Chet Holmgren expected to shine.
Full 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule
Friday, February 14
- 7 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
- 9 p.m. ET: Rising Stars Challenge (TNT)
Saturday, February 15
- 8 p.m. ET: All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)
- Skills Challenge
- 3-Point Contest
- Slam Dunk Contest
Sunday, February 16
- 8 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Game (TNT)