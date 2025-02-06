Where to watch USA vs. Canada Live Rivalry Series: Game 4 | Tv Channel, time, preview

The United States and Canada will renew their storied hockey rivalry tonight as Team USA battles Team Canada in Game 4 of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. With Canada holding a 2-1 series lead, the showdown at 6 p.m. ET (televised on NHL Network) is poised to be a pivotal clash in the battle for North American hockey supremacy.

Game 4 Details: How to Watch

When: Thursday, February 6, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 6, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Centre | Halifax, Nova Scotia

Scotiabank Centre | Halifax, Nova Scotia TV: NHL Network (U.S. and Canada)

Fans without cable can stream the game via NHL Network’s affiliated platforms, though high demand may test server stability given the rivalry’s intensity.

Canada enters tonight’s game with momentum after rallying from a 7-2 Game 1 loss to win Games 2 (5-4 in a shootout) and 3 (5-1). A victory tonight would put them one win away from securing their third consecutive Rivalry Series title, having previously claimed victory in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seven-game series.

Historically, the U.S. has thrived in shorter series formats, winning 4-1 when the rivalry was last condensed to five games. But Team USA faces an uphill battle this year, missing key stars like collegiate standouts Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, and Kirsten Simms, while PWHL New York forward Alex Carpenter is sidelined with an upper-body injury.

To bolster their roster, Team USA added forwards Izzy Daniel, Clair DeGeorge, Maureen Murphy, and Mannon McMahon for the final two games. “We’re adapting, but the depth of this team can step up,” said U.S. head coach.

Meanwhile, Team USA’s revamped lineup will lean on newcomers like Daniel, a dynamic playmaker from the Toronto Sceptres, and DeGeorge, whose physicality could disrupt Canada’s rhythm. Goaltending will also be pivotal:

This year’s Rivalry Series has been scaled back to a five-game format after the previous two editions featured seven-game showdowns. Canada edged the U.S. 4-3 in both of those extended series, while Team USA claimed a decisive 4-1 victory when the rivalry last followed a five-game structure

Aiming to reverse the momentum, Team USA has fortified its roster for the final two games with the additions of forwards Izzy Daniel (Toronto Sceptres), Clair DeGeorge (Montreal Victoire), Maureen Murphy (Montreal Victoire), and Mannon McMahon (Ottawa Charge). The quartet brings fresh firepower and tactical versatility to the lineup as the Americans seek to claw back from their 2-1 series deficit.