Women Go Tech Study Reveals Barriers in Eastern Europe

Women Go Tech, a Lithuanian non-governmental organization focused on empowering women in technology, has released the findings of a new study highlighting the barriers and challenges women in Central and Eastern Europe face in advancing their careers in the tech industry. Supported by Google.org and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the study titled “Building the Future Power Hub for Women in Tech” surveyed 5,475 women across 13 countries. The report aims to propose strategies for overcoming these challenges and empowering women in the tech field.

The study revealed that countries like Bulgaria, Lithuania, Romania, and Latvia are best positioned to support and enable women in the tech sector. However, women in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Croatia face the most significant barriers to entering and progressing in the industry. The results underscore the urgent need for public policy changes and private sector development to create more opportunities for women in tech.

Over 40 experts participated in the study, contributing valuable insights on how to address these disparities and improve career progression for women in the tech industry. The findings aim to guide future initiatives that can create a more inclusive and equitable tech sector in the region.

“After women shared their experiences, they were analyzed by more than 40 experts, outlining solutions to shift the tech industry landscape to help women succeed faster, in CEE and around the world,” Žydrūnė Vitaitė, co-founder of Women Go Tech, shared.

In the study, respondents from all CEE countries agreed that ageism, negative stereotypes about women’s abilities, and education bias were all factors holding women back or discouraging them from pursuing careers in tech. Women also reported poor work-life balance and low representation in leadership roles as influencing their career decisions, as well as fewer opportunities to learn about tech compared to men.

Specifically in Slovakia, Czechia, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Estonia, and Latvia, women also believe it is harder for them to succeed in the tech sector than for men. Croatian and Slovenian women are still facing the strongest stereotypes regarding female incapacity to work in the tech sector.

“Although women in the tech sector today face several challenges, this study also explains where the tech industry can improve and how it can attract more female talent,” noted Žydrūnė. “We need to create a robust environment where women feel supported and empowered not only by the government but also by their peers and other women. A more gender-balanced company will understand and serve the diverse demands of its users and clients, resulting in better products and services. This in turn will help unlock the CEE’s potential to become a global leader in tech innovation.”

Bulgaria, for instance, boasts one of the highest rates of women in tech and science in all of Europe, and respondents in the WGT study recognized opportunities for upskilling as well as equal access to education and jobs. The country’s tech sector grew by 12% in 2023 and has witnessed steady growth over the past 15 years and is one of Europe’s most dynamic tech hubs.

According to a 2023 McKinsey study of 1,265 companies in 23 countries, those companies performing in the top quartile of gender representation had a 39% better chance of financial outperformance versus their peers in the bottom quartile. The same held true for diversity on companies’ boards of directors, with a 27% greater likelihood of outperformance. Moreover, the study concluded that diverse representation will foster diverse talent and innovation.

Better compensation is the primary motivator for women of any age or experience to enter the tech sector, despite the persistence of a pay gap. Work flexibility and work-life balance are also important incentives. Unfortunately, many women working in tech report a lack of these elements in their jobs.

“This discrepancy may be discouraging to women’s willingness to mentor and inspire others to join the industry,” said Vitaitė.

Study revealed that most women surveyed did not have a mentor while progressing through a tech sector.

Survey also revealed that to change the dynamic, policymakers should invest in mentorship and training programs tailored to women. While this is recommended on a governmental level, businesses should also prioritize mentorship programs for women, embrace diverse hiring practices, and work to increase female representation in leadership positions.

An issue that remains in the industry is equal pay, alongside the need to promote transparent equal pay policies. The study encourages hybrid and remote work options in tech. Enabling equal career progression for IT professionals is crucial as Europe faces Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills shortage–only 12 million specialists are projected by 2030 despite EU’s target of 20 million.

“Building the Future Power Hub for Women in Tech” also included a section focusing on the barriers and biases faced by Ukrainian women in exile who are working to build professional lives within the tech sector.