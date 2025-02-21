World Rugby SVNS Vancouver 2025 Schedule, TV Channel, and How to Watch Live Canada Sevens

The World Rugby SVNS series is set to deliver another electrifying weekend of rugby sevens action as the fourth leg of the tournament heads to Vancouver, Canada, from February 21 to 23, 2025. With New Zealand’s women and Fiji’s men leading their respective standings, the stakes are high as teams battle for crucial points in the race for the overall title. Fans can expect 70 matches packed into 28 hours of fast-paced, hard-hitting rugby at BC Place, making it a must-watch event for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

What to Expect at HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2025

The HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2025 promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with 16 teams (eight men’s and eight women’s) competing across three days. The tournament will feature some of the best rugby sevens players on the planet, showcasing their speed, skill, and determination. For Canadian fans, all eyes will be on the home teams as they aim to make their mark on home soil.

Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team, fresh off a fourth-place finish in Perth and a bronze medal at the 2024 edition of HSBC SVNS Vancouver, will kick off their campaign on Friday, February 21, at 3:28 PM PT against Brazil. This match marks their first appearance on home turf since their historic silver medal performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The team will then face Spain at 8:58 PM PT on Friday and wrap up Pool A play against reigning HSBC SVNS Perth champions Australia on Saturday at 3:08 PM PT.

On the men’s side, Fiji, Argentina, and Spain are tied at the top of the standings with 48 points each. Fiji, the two-time Olympic champions, will be eager to bounce back after missing the podium in Perth, with star players Waisea Nacuqu and Vuiviwa Naduvalu leading the charge. Meanwhile, Argentina, coming off a victory in Australia, will look to continue their upward trajectory, as captain Santiago Mare emphasized, “We are growing, tournament to tournament – we are looking forward to Vancouver.”

How to Watch World Rugby SVNS Vancouver Live

Rugby sevens in Vancouver will be available to fans across the globe through various broadcasters and streaming platforms. In Canada, TSN and TSN+ will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament.

For viewers in Australia, Stan Sports will broadcast all the matches live. In the United Kingdom, TNT Sport will air the event, while Sky Sports will cover the action for fans in New Zealand. For those in the United States and around the world, you can stream Rugby Sevens in Canada live via SteadyFlix.

Full Schedule for HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2025

All times are in Pacific Standard Time (PST, UTC-8).

Friday, February 21

11:18 AM – 6:45 PM: Men’s group matches

2:00 PM – 9:40 PM: Women’s group matches

Saturday, February 22

10:30 AM – 6:10 PM: Men’s group and play-off matches

1:18 PM – 8:50 PM: Women’s group and play-off matches

Sunday, February 23