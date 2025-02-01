2025 WWE Royal Rumble Live: start time, undercard , TV Channel , From Anywhere

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is set to kick off the road to WrestleMania with jaw-dropping surprises, high-stakes action, and 30 superstars battling for championship glory. Whether you’re in Tampa, Tokyo, or traveling abroad, this guide covers how to stream the Royal Rumble live, including regional broadcasters, VPN workarounds, and must-know match details.

Event Details

What time does the royal rumble start ?

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Start Times : Time: 6:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock Stream: Peacock (stream it live)

: Main Events : Men’s Royal Rumble Match (30 Superstars) Women’s Royal Rumble Match (30 Superstars) Undisputed WWE Championship Match (TBD)

:

What Makes the Royal Rumble Special?

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most famous and unpredictable stipulations. Each year, 30 competitors enter the ring one by one, and the only way to win is by throwing your opponents over the top rope, sending both of their feet crashing to the floor. The last wrestler standing punches their ticket to WrestleMania, where they’ll compete for a world championship on the grandest stage of them all.

But the Rumble isn’t just about crowning a contender—it’s about shocking moments, surprise returns, and jaw-dropping eliminations. Whether it’s a legend making an unexpected appearance, a rookie shocking the world, or two major stars going head-to-head, there’s nothing quite like the chaos of a Rumble match.

Royal Rumble 2025 Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Penta vs. Chad Gable vs. Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. TBA

WWE Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: #DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Why Royal Rumble 2025 Matters

WrestleMania Implications : The Men’s and Women’s Rumble winners earn title shots at WrestleMania 41.

: The Men’s and Women’s Rumble winners earn title shots at WrestleMania 41. Shock Returns : Expect surprise entrants like CM Punk, The Rock, or NXT call-ups.

: Expect surprise entrants like CM Punk, The Rock, or NXT call-ups. New Stars: Rising talents like Bron Breakker and Tiffany Stratton could steal the spotlight.

How to Watch by Region

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in the USA

Peacock (Exclusive) Cost : 9.99/month(Premium)or 9.99/ m o n t h ( P re mi u m ) or 4.99/month (with ads). Includes : Live stream of Royal Rumble + full WWE Network library. Free Trial : New users get 7 days free (cancel anytime).

(Exclusive)

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in the UK

TNT Sports (via Discovery+ or Sky) Cost : £29.99/month (TNT Sports on Discovery+). Includes : Live coverage of all WWE Premium Live Events.

(via Discovery+ or Sky)

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in Canada

Sportsnet or WWE Network Cost : $14.99 CAD/month (WWE Network) or included with Sportsnet+ subscription.

or

Free Trial: WWE Network offers a 1-month free trial for new users.

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in the Australia

Binge or Foxtel Cost : 10AUD/month(Binge)or 10 A U D / m o n t h ( B in g e ) or 25 AUD/month (Foxtel).

or

Watch From Anywhere Using a VPN

Geo-blocked? Use a VPN to unlock your home country’s stream:

Choose a Reliable VPN: ExpressVPN (Fastest for Peacock)

(Fastest for Peacock) NordVPN (Best for TNT Sports)

(Best for TNT Sports) Surfshark (Budget-friendly) Connect to a Server: Example: U.S. server for Peacock, UK server for TNT Sports. Stream: Log into your platform and watch live.

Note: Ensure your streaming subscription is active. VPN use may violate platform terms; proceed responsibly.

Undercard Highlights

Undisputed WWE Championship : Roman Reigns vs. [TBD] (Rumored Cody Rhodes rematch).

: Roman Reigns vs. [TBD] (Rumored Cody Rhodes rematch). Women’s World Title : Rhea Ripley defends against Becky Lynch.

: Rhea Ripley defends against Becky Lynch. NXT Showcase: Carmelo Hayes or Roxanne Perez as surprise Rumble entrants.

FAQs

Can I watch for free? No—Peacock (US) and TNT Sports (UK) require subscriptions. Free highlights post-event on YouTube.

No—Peacock (US) and TNT Sports (UK) require subscriptions. Free highlights post-event on YouTube. Is a VPN legal? Yes, but check your broadcaster’s policies.

Yes, but check your broadcaster’s policies. Replay available? Yes, on Peacock/WWE Network immediately after the event.

Yes, on Peacock/WWE Network immediately after the event. Who are the favorites? Cody Rhodes (Men’s), Jade Cargill (Women’s).

Don’t miss the chaos, drama, and career-defining moments of WWE Royal Rumble 2025! Whether you’re rooting for legends or newcomers, use this guide to stream every elimination live—no matter your location. Share with fellow WWE fans and get ready for the most thrilling night in sports entertainment!