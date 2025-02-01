2025 WWE Royal Rumble Live: start time, undercard , TV Channel , From Anywhere

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is set to kick off the road to WrestleMania with jaw-dropping surprises, high-stakes action, and 30 superstars battling for championship glory. Whether you’re in Tampa, Tokyo, or traveling abroad, this guide covers how to stream the Royal Rumble live, including regional broadcasters, VPN workarounds, and must-know match details.
Event Details
What time does the royal rumble start ?
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Start Times:
-
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- Stream: Peacock (stream it live)
-
- Main Events:
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match (30 Superstars)
- Women’s Royal Rumble Match (30 Superstars)
- Undisputed WWE Championship Match (TBD)
What Makes the Royal Rumble Special?
The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most famous and unpredictable stipulations. Each year, 30 competitors enter the ring one by one, and the only way to win is by throwing your opponents over the top rope, sending both of their feet crashing to the floor. The last wrestler standing punches their ticket to WrestleMania, where they’ll compete for a world championship on the grandest stage of them all.
But the Rumble isn’t just about crowning a contender—it’s about shocking moments, surprise returns, and jaw-dropping eliminations. Whether it’s a legend making an unexpected appearance, a rookie shocking the world, or two major stars going head-to-head, there’s nothing quite like the chaos of a Rumble match.
Royal Rumble 2025 Match Card
Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Penta vs. Chad Gable vs. Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. TBA
WWE Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: #DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns
Why Royal Rumble 2025 Matters
- WrestleMania Implications: The Men’s and Women’s Rumble winners earn title shots at WrestleMania 41.
- Shock Returns: Expect surprise entrants like CM Punk, The Rock, or NXT call-ups.
- New Stars: Rising talents like Bron Breakker and Tiffany Stratton could steal the spotlight.
How to Watch by Region
How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in the USA
- Peacock (Exclusive)
- Cost: 9.99/month(Premium)or4.99/month (with ads).
- Includes: Live stream of Royal Rumble + full WWE Network library.
- Free Trial: New users get 7 days free (cancel anytime).
How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in the UK
- TNT Sports (via Discovery+ or Sky)
- Cost: £29.99/month (TNT Sports on Discovery+).
- Includes: Live coverage of all WWE Premium Live Events.
How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in Canada
- Sportsnet or WWE Network
- Cost: $14.99 CAD/month (WWE Network) or included with Sportsnet+ subscription.
Free Trial: WWE Network offers a 1-month free trial for new users.
How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in the Australia
- Binge or Foxtel
- Cost: 10AUD/month(Binge)or25 AUD/month (Foxtel).
Watch From Anywhere Using a VPN
Geo-blocked? Use a VPN to unlock your home country’s stream:
- Choose a Reliable VPN:
- ExpressVPN (Fastest for Peacock)
- NordVPN (Best for TNT Sports)
- Surfshark (Budget-friendly)
- Connect to a Server: Example: U.S. server for Peacock, UK server for TNT Sports.
- Stream: Log into your platform and watch live.
Note: Ensure your streaming subscription is active. VPN use may violate platform terms; proceed responsibly.
Undercard Highlights
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Roman Reigns vs. [TBD] (Rumored Cody Rhodes rematch).
- Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley defends against Becky Lynch.
- NXT Showcase: Carmelo Hayes or Roxanne Perez as surprise Rumble entrants.
FAQs
- Can I watch for free? No—Peacock (US) and TNT Sports (UK) require subscriptions. Free highlights post-event on YouTube.
- Is a VPN legal? Yes, but check your broadcaster’s policies.
- Replay available? Yes, on Peacock/WWE Network immediately after the event.
- Who are the favorites? Cody Rhodes (Men’s), Jade Cargill (Women’s).
Don’t miss the chaos, drama, and career-defining moments of WWE Royal Rumble 2025! Whether you’re rooting for legends or newcomers, use this guide to stream every elimination live—no matter your location. Share with fellow WWE fans and get ready for the most thrilling night in sports entertainment!
