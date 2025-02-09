Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez Co Main Preview for UFC 312 Crackstreams

Fight Preview: Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez

Zhang Weili: The Reigning Champion

Age: 35

35 Record: 25-3 (11 KOs, 8 Submissions)

25-3 (11 KOs, 8 Submissions) Style: Striking, Aggression, Power

Zhang Weili has solidified her status as one of the most dominant champions in the UFC strawweight division. With a professional record of 25 wins in 28 fights, including 11 knockouts and 8 submissions, Zhang is a force to be reckoned with. Known for her explosive striking, she combines punches and kicks with precision, often overwhelming her opponents with her aggression and power.

Zhang’s recent victories include a unanimous decision win over Amanda Lemos and a successful title defense against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300. She has proven her ability to go the distance, with three of her last five fights reaching the judges’ scorecards. However, her submission victory over Carla Esparza at UFC 281 to reclaim the title showcased her versatility and adaptability in the octagon.

Tatiana Suarez: The Undefeated Challenger

Age: 34

34 Record: 11-0 (2 KOs, 6 Submissions)

11-0 (2 KOs, 6 Submissions) Style: Grappling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Ground Control

Tatiana Suarez is a rising star in the strawweight division, boasting an undefeated record of 11 wins, including 2 knockouts and 6 submissions. Her journey to the top has been nothing short of inspirational. After a neck injury derailed her Olympic wrestling dreams in 2012, Suarez was diagnosed with cancer during her treatment. Fortunately, she overcame the illness and returned to pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

Suarez’s grappling skills are second to none. She excels at taking her opponents to the ground, where she can control and exhaust them, often leading to submissions or ground-and-pound finishes. Her most notable victories include a first-round submission win over Amanda Cooper at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale and a dominant performance against Kate Jackson in the TUF 23 Semifinal.

Fight Breakdown: Striking vs Grappling

This matchup is a classic striker vs grappler showdown. Zhang Weili’s explosive striking and knockout power will be put to the test against Tatiana Suarez’s elite grappling and submission skills.

Zhang’s Keys to Victory: Keep the fight standing and use her striking to overwhelm Suarez. Avoid takedowns and maintain distance to land powerful combinations. Utilize her endurance to push the pace in later rounds.

Suarez’s Keys to Victory: Close the distance and secure takedowns to control the fight on the ground. Use her grappling to wear down Zhang and look for submission opportunities. Avoid engaging in prolonged striking exchanges with the champion.



This is more than just a title fight—it’s a clash of two of the most skilled and determined fighters in the strawweight division. For Zhang Weili, a victory would further cement her legacy as one of the greatest strawweight champions in UFC history. For Tatiana Suarez, a win would mark the culmination of an incredible journey and establish her as the new face of the division.