2025 Brier Live Stream: Page Playoffs Schedule, Where to Watch Curling Today

The 2025 Tim Hortons Brier is heating up as Canada’s top curling teams battle for national glory in Kelowna, British Columbia. With intense pool play now complete, the competition moves into the thrilling Page Playoffs, where the best teams will face off for a chance to claim the coveted Brier Tankard. If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, here’s everything you need to know about the schedule, live streams, and where to watch curling today.

2025 Brier Page Playoffs Schedule

The Page Playoffs are the most exciting phase of the Brier, featuring the top four teams from pool play. Here’s the schedule for the upcoming matches:

Friday, March 7

Page 1v2 Qualifier : Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Canada – 3:30 PM ET

: Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Canada – Page 3v4 Qualifier: Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Alberta (Jacobs) – 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 8

Page 3v4 Playoff : Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Alberta (Jacobs) – 3:30 PM ET

: Manitoba (Carruthers) vs. Alberta (Jacobs) – Page 1v2 Playoff: Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Canada – 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 9

Semifinal : Page 3v4 Playoff winner vs. Page 1v2 Playoff loser – 2:00 PM ET

: Page 3v4 Playoff winner vs. Page 1v2 Playoff loser – Final: Page 1v2 Playoff winner vs. Semifinal winner – 8:00 PM ET

WATCH: Brier 2025 Live Streaming Anywhere

For fans outside Canada, the Brier final can be streamed globally through Curling World’s OTT channel (select games). No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply tune in and enjoy the action on any device.

Where Can I Watch the Brier in the USA?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Brier in the U.S. However, curling fans south of the border can still catch all the action through Curling World OTT, a global streaming platform. No VPN or cable subscription is required—simply sign up for a pay-per-view plan and enjoy the games on any device.

2025 Brier Pool Standings Recap

The pool stage was filled with thrilling matches and surprising upsets. Here’s a quick recap of the final standings:

Pool A

Team Games Wins Losses Manitoba (Dunstone) 8 7 1 Canada 8 7 1 Manitoba (Carruthers) 8 6 2 Northern Ontario 8 6 2 Alberta (Koe) 8 4 4 New Brunswick 8 3 5 British Columbia 8 2 6 Newfoundland and Labrador 8 1 7 Nunavut 8 0 8

Pool B

Team Games Wins Losses Alberta (Jacobs) 8 8 0 Saskatchewan (McEwen) 8 7 1 Nova Scotia 8 5 3 Ontario 8 4 4 Quebec 8 4 4 Yukon 8 4 4 Saskatchewan (Kleiter) 8 3 5 Prince Edward Island 8 1 7 Northwest Territories 8 0 8

2025 Brier Playoffs Recap: Dunstone and Gushue Advance to Page 1-2 Game

The 2025 Tim Hortons Brier playoffs are in full swing, and the competition is as fierce as ever. On Friday, March 7, the top-ranked teams battled it out in the qualifying matches, with Matt Dunstone’s Manitoba squad and defending champion Brad Gushue’s Team Canada securing their spots in the Page Playoff 1-2 game. Here’s a recap of the day’s action and a look at what’s next in the quest for the Brier Tankard.

Friday’s Qualifying Matches

Manitoba (Dunstone) 6, Saskatchewan (McEwen) 5

In a nail-biting showdown, Matt Dunstone and his Manitoba team edged out Mike McEwen’s Saskatchewan rink with a 6-5 victory. The match was a testament to Dunstone’s precision and composure under pressure, as he delivered a clutch performance to secure the win.

Canada (Gushue) 7, Alberta (Jacobs) 4

Defending champion Brad Gushue continued his dominant run, defeating Brad Jacobs’ Alberta team with a commanding 7-4 scoreline. Gushue’s experience and strategic prowess were on full display, as he outmaneuvered Jacobs to advance to the Page 1-2 game.

What’s Next: Page Playoffs Schedule

With Friday’s wins, Dunstone and Gushue have secured their spots in the Page Playoff 1-2 game, scheduled for Saturday, March 8, at 9:30 PM ET. The winner of this game will advance directly to the Brier Final on Sunday, March 9.

Meanwhile, the losing teams from Friday’s qualifiers—Saskatchewan (McEwen) and Alberta (Jacobs)—faced off in must-win evening matches:

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Manitoba (Carruthers)

vs. Alberta (Jacobs) vs. Nova Scotia (Purcell)

The winners of these matches will compete in the Page Playoff 3-4 game on Saturday, March 8, at 3:30 PM ET. The losers will be eliminated from the tournament.

Page Playoffs Format

Page 1-2 Game (Saturday, 9:30 PM ET) : The winner advances directly to the Final . The loser drops to the Semifinal .

: The winner advances directly to the . The loser drops to the . Page 3-4 Game (Saturday, 3:30 PM ET) : The winner advances to the Semifinal . The loser is eliminated.

: The winner advances to the . The loser is eliminated. Semifinal (Sunday, 2:00 PM ET) : The Page 3-4 winner faces the Page 1-2 loser for a spot in the Final .

: The Page 3-4 winner faces the Page 1-2 loser for a spot in the . Final (Sunday, 8:00 PM ET): The Page 1-2 winner takes on the Semifinal winner for the Brier Championship.

Key Storylines to Watch